News

AfD demands radical EU reforms to avoid Germany's 'Dexit'

The AfD blasted the "privileged" members of the European Parliament while campaigning to join that very body. Germany would have to leave the EU if the bloc is not reformed, the party's election manifesto says.

AfD members

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) adopted a measure into its draft manifesto on Sunday calling for Germany's exit from the European Union (EU) if their demands are not met. One of the measures set to be adopted includes a dissolution of the European Parliament, the very body the party is campaigning to enter in May.

"We see nation-states as having the exclusive competence to make laws," the text read, slamming the "751 privileged members" of the current European legislature.

If the bloc does not meet the AfD's demands within "an appropriate timeframe," then Germany must leave, delegates said at the party's congress in the eastern state of Saxony.

The AfD was founded in 2013 as a euroskeptic party intent on having Germany leave the euro currency. But it has since been taken over by anti-immigrant and Islamophobic members and has risen in popularity to become the largest opposition party in the Bundestag.

Alexander Gauland

AfD co-chair Alexander Gauland

AfD counts on Austria, Italy

The nationalists were meeting in the city of Riesa, northwest of Dresden, to determine candidates and party positions for this year's European elections.

On Saturday, AfD members had been calling for "an orderly dissolution of the European Union" by 2024 if reform demands were not met. They later softened their stance after leaders advised that such a platform was unlikely to do well in staunchly pro-EU Germany.

"We don't need to abolish the EU, but bring it back to its sensible core," said party co-chair Alexander Gauland, adding that other ethno-nationalist parties like Austria's Freedom Party (FPÖ) and Italy's Lega (League) were "partners" and would support them. Both of the far-right parties are part of the ruling coalitions in Vienna and Rome.

The final wording of the AfD manifesto will be voted on for approval later on Sunday.

es/jm (AFP, dpa)

