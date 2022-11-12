  1. Skip to content
US President Joe Biden greets local US embassy staff upon arrival in Cambodia's Phnom Penh International Airport on November 12
Joe Biden is on a tour of Asia seeking to reaffirm US commitment to the 'Indo-Pacfic' regionImage: Saul Loeb/AFP
PoliticsGlobal issues

Biden works on ASEAN relations as Xi meeting looms large

56 minutes ago

Joe Biden is in Cambodia for the ASEAN summit, addressing the bloc's leaders, and promising US commitment on key issues. Next week the US President will meet with China's Xi Jinping in Bali.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JQTw

US President Joe Biden addressed the Association of South Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia on Saturday, promising to develop diplomatic ties for a "comprehensive strategic partnership," as Washington seeks to counter Beijing's influence in the region. 

"ASEAN is at the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy. And we continue to strengthen our commitment," he told the gathering of leaders at the summit in Phnom Penh.

ASEAN and the US will work together to tackle the "biggest issues of our time," including climate change and threats to
the rule of law, while building "an Indo-Pacific that's free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure," Biden said. 

The US president's stop at the ASEAN summit comes as he prepares for his first face-to-face meeting as president with Chinese leader Xi Jinpingon the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday in Bali.  

As China's regional influence grows, the US is seeking to reassure allies of US commitment on key issues. This includes ensuring countering Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea, for example, by maintaining a US Naval presence. 

The White House on Saturday said that Biden had also raised concerns with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen about Chinese activity at Ream Naval base.

ASEAN is currently plagued by geopolitical divisions between its 10 members, economic woes and accusations it has failed to deliver any meaningful solution to Myanmar crisis. 

Biden to meet Xi at G-20 summit

North Korea high on the agenda at Xi meeting 

Amid the litany of issues between the US and China from trade to security, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden will press Xi on North Korea, which has tested a record number of missile teststhis year. 

Sullivan said Biden would not make demands on China — North Korea's biggest ally —  but rather give Xi "his perspective" and urge Beijing to play "a constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst tendencies." 

Biden is expected to warn Xi that if North Korea's missile and nuclear build-up "keeps going down this road, it will simply mean further enhanced American military and security presence in the region."

Whether Beijing wants to increase pressure on Pyongyang is "of course up to them," Sullivan added.

However, with North Korea rapidly increasing its missile capabilities, "the operational situation is more acute in the current moment," Sullivan said.

jsi/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo start his working agenda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, by visiting the Royal Palace of Cambodia

ASEAN agrees on East Timor but Myanmar crisis clouds summit

ASEAN agrees on East Timor but Myanmar crisis clouds summit

After waiting more than a decade, East Timor will now be able to attend meetings en route to gaining full membership. Meanwhile, violence in Myanmar continues to cast a shadow over ASEAN.
PoliticsNovember 11, 2022
Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, center, speaks during the meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

ASEAN foreign ministers hold emergency talks on Myanmar

ASEAN foreign ministers hold emergency talks on Myanmar

Myanmar’s military junta has not sent a representative to a special meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers to discuss the political crisis in the country.
ConflictsOctober 27, 2022
Southeast Asian foreign ministers at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Can ASEAN do more to stop the violence in Myanmar?

Can ASEAN do more to stop the violence in Myanmar?

When leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convene this week, their toughest challenge may well be Myanmar. The military junta's violent campaign of repression shows no sign of abating despite a peace plan agreed with ASEAN 18 months ago.
ConflictsNovember 9, 202202:27 min
Ukrainians celebrate recapture of Kherson from Russian forces

Ukraine updates: Kherson is 'ours,' says Zelenskyy

Conflicts15 hours ago
