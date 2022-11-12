Biden works on ASEAN relations as Xi meeting looms large

Joe Biden is in Cambodia for the ASEAN summit, addressing the bloc's leaders, and promising US commitment on key issues. Next week the US President will meet with China's Xi Jinping in Bali.

US President Joe Biden addressed the Association of South Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia on Saturday, promising to develop diplomatic ties for a "comprehensive strategic partnership," as Washington seeks to counter Beijing's influence in the region.

"ASEAN is at the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy. And we continue to strengthen our commitment," he told the gathering of leaders at the summit in Phnom Penh.

ASEAN and the US will work together to tackle the "biggest issues of our time," including climate change and threats to

the rule of law, while building "an Indo-Pacific that's free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure," Biden said.

The US president's stop at the ASEAN summit comes as he prepares for his first face-to-face meeting as president with Chinese leader Xi Jinpingon the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday in Bali.

As China's regional influence grows, the US is seeking to reassure allies of US commitment on key issues. This includes ensuring countering Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea, for example, by maintaining a US Naval presence.

The White House on Saturday said that Biden had also raised concerns with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen about Chinese activity at Ream Naval base.

ASEAN is currently plagued by geopolitical divisions between its 10 members, economic woes and accusations it has failed to deliver any meaningful solution to Myanmar crisis.

Biden to meet Xi at G-20 summit To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

North Korea high on the agenda at Xi meeting

Amid the litany of issues between the US and China from trade to security, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden will press Xi on North Korea, which has tested a record number of missile teststhis year.

Sullivan said Biden would not make demands on China — North Korea's biggest ally — but rather give Xi "his perspective" and urge Beijing to play "a constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst tendencies."

Biden is expected to warn Xi that if North Korea's missile and nuclear build-up "keeps going down this road, it will simply mean further enhanced American military and security presence in the region."

Whether Beijing wants to increase pressure on Pyongyang is "of course up to them," Sullivan added.

However, with North Korea rapidly increasing its missile capabilities, "the operational situation is more acute in the current moment," Sullivan said.

jsi/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)