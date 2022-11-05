North Korea fires missiles as US ramps up drills with Seoul

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said late Friday that its recent military actions were in response to combined aerial exercises currently being conducted by the US and South Korea.
B-1B bombers fly over South Korea
Saturday's launches were reported just hours after Seoul said a US supersonic bomber, the B-1B, would fly over South Korea as part of their joint drills.
The "Vigilant Storm" exercises, which began on Monday, involved some 240 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from the US and South Korea.
The drills were initially scheduled to run until Friday, but they were extended to Saturday as Seoul scrambled jets after detecting the mobilization of 180 North Korean warplanes.
South Korea's Defense Ministry said two B-1B bombers participated on the last day of the exercises.
The deployment of US strategic weapons has long irritated North Korea. Pyongyang describes the B-1B as a "nuclear strategic bomber," but the plane was switched to conventional weaponry in the mid-1990s.
The B-1B planes were last deployed in the region in 2017, when tensions were rising amid another series of weapons demonstrations from North Korea.
South Korea, Japan and the US have strongly condemned the North's recent missile launches. South Korean officials have warned that there are indications Pyongyang could detonate a nuclear test device in the coming weeks.