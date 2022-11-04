  1. Skip to content
A-10 Thunderbolt attacker lands at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul
South Korea is currently conducting aerial drills with the US, infuriating the NorthImage: Yonhap/picture alliance
ConflictsSouth Korea

South Korea detects N. Korean warplanes, scrambles jets

1 hour ago

The North Korean warplanes were spotted flying north of the military border. The maneuvers came after Pyongyong launched multiple missiles into the sea.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J3SZ

South Korea's military said it scrambled stealth jets on Friday after detecting the mobilization of 180 North Korean warplanes.

There were no immediate reports of clashes.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea reported that 80 aircraft, including F-35A stealth fighters, were scrambled after North Korean aircraft were spotted at many locations north of the "tactical action line."

The virtual line drawn north of the physical border between the two Koreas serves as a basis for air defense operations in South Korea, according to a South Korean official.

None of the aircraft crossed the "tactical action line."

Pyongyang unhappy with South Korea-US air drills

Meanwhile, some 240 planes taking part in Vigilant Storm aerial exercises with the US continued their drills.

Pyongyang had earlier launched roughly 80 artillery rounds in retaliation for the drills.

The North also launched dozens of missiles this week, drawing condemnation from the US, Japan and South Korea. 

On Wednesday, Pyongyang test fired at least 23 missiles, and then launched three more into the Sea of Japan on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in Japan

South Korea and the United States responded to the string of launches by extending the Vigilant Storm exercises, angering Pyongyang.

The North had threatened reprisals over extension of the drills.

ss/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Bundeskanzler Scholz besucht China

Germany's Scholz meets Xi Jinping in China visit

Politics2 hours ago
