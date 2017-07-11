N. Korea fires missiles after Washington-Seoul military drills

South Korea said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters early on Sunday morning local time, the latest in a series of launches that Pyongyang has called a "righteous reaction" to military drills by Seoul and Washington.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the two missiles launched between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. on Sunday (1648 and 1658 UTC Saturday) from the eastern coastal city of Munchon.

The Japanese government also reported that North Korea had fired missiles, with State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino sayíng they had both landed in the sea outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Authorities were investigating what type of missiles were launched and the possibility they were submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range amid fears over the communist country's nuclear weapons program.

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

Escalation of weapons tests

In the past two weeks, North Korea has fired several ballistic missiles into the sea in multiple launch events, with one nuclear-capable missile on Tuesday flying over Japan for the first time in five years.

The reported launches came at the conclusion of drills by the US and South Korea that involved the participation of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

North Korea regards such military exercises as a rehearsal for an invasion of its territory and reacts particularly strongly if the US deploys major strategic assets such as an aircraft carrier.

