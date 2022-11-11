  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo start his working agenda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, by visiting the Royal Palace of Cambodia
It was much easier for the 10-nation bloc to agree on East Timor than reach a consensus over the violence in MyanmarImage: Laily Rachev/Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau
PoliticsAsia

ASEAN agrees on East Timor but Myanmar crisis clouds summit

1 hour ago

After waiting more than a decade, East Timor will now be able to attend meetings en route to gaining full membership. Meanwhile, violence in Myanmar continues to cast a shadow over ASEAN.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JMqc

Southeast Asian leaders on Friday agreed to allow East Timor to join the ASEAN regional bloc, but there was little optimism over the ongoing violence in Myanmar, with turmoil in the member state having spiraled out of control since the military seized power in February 2021.

"We the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations... agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste to be the 11th member of ASEAN," according to a statement released by summit host Cambodia.

One of the poorest countries in the world, which only gained independence from Indonesia in 2002, East Timor was initially granted observer status and the right to attend ASEAN meetings and summits.

The bloc of ten nations will now draw up a roadmap whereby it will set out the criteria the former Portuguese colony must meet before being granted full membership.

Myanmar five-step peace plan a long way off

There was no consensus, however, over how to pressure Myanmar to comply with a five-step proposal for peace in the country.

Since seizing power in a military coup some 20 months ago, Myanmar leaders have been banned from participating in ASEAN's top-level events.

In an effort to end the violence, the bloc's plan, which Myanmar's junta initially agreed to but have shown no willingness to implement, includes calls for the immediate cessation of fighting, all parties to meet, mediation by an ASEAN envoy, provision of humanitarian aid, and a visit to the country by the special envoy to meet all sides for dialogue.

Can ASEAN do more to stop the violence in Myanmar?

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country takes the bloc's rotating chair after Cambodia, told reporters on the sidelines of the summit that he had proposed broadening the ban, beyond summits, on Myanmar leaders, something urged by human rights groups.

"Indonesia is deeply disappointed the situation in Myanmar is worsening," he said. "We must not allow the situation in Myanmar to define ASEAN."

Hun Sen kicks off summit with a call for peace

Earlier on Friday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen opened the summit with a call for unity both in the region and globally.

During a speech at the opening ceremony in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen, praised the bloc and its diplomatic efforts to ensure peace.

He said ASEAN was "a community that remains central to the evolving regional architecture and one that forges external partnerships based on mutual trust and respect for regional and global peace, security and sustainable growth."


ASEAN spokesman urges restraint after Pelosi's Taiwan visit

jsi/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A destroyed russian tank in the outskirts of Ivanivka, a liberated village by ukrainian army after the russian occupation in Kherson province

Ukraine: Russia says Kherson city pullout 'completed'

Conflicts16 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Afrika Gas LNG-Tanker im Senegal

Europe scrambles for African gas

Europe scrambles for African gas

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Security guards stand outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman casts her vote in round one of the presidential election, Ljubljana, Slovenia, October 23, 2022

Who will succeed Slovenia's 'Instagram president?'

Who will succeed Slovenia's 'Instagram president?'

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Person holding ballot paper

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Politics1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage