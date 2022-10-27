ASEAN foreign ministers hold emergency talks on Myanmar

However, with the junta not willing to put the plan into practice, the process has so far been a failure.
The United Nations has supported the ASEAN plan but international patience is fraying amid suspicions that generals in Myanmar are paying lip service in order to buy time to consolidate power and suppress opponents ahead of an election in 2023.
With the ASEAN summit due in November, the bloc may need to come up with a new strategy ahead of the annual meeting, if it wants to remain credible as a mediator.
What is the situation in Myanmar?
According to a local monitoring group, over 2,300 people have been killed in the military's brutal clampdown on dissent since the coup.