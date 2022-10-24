  1. Skip to content
This photo taken on July 5, 2021 shows the footwear of one of the members of the Karenni People Defense Force (KPDF) as they take part in military training at their camp near Demoso in Kayah state.
Anti-junta Kachin Independence Organization were celebrating 62nd founding anniversary Image: AFP
ConflictsMyanmar

Myanmar: Junta air strike kills dozens, rebel group says

9 minutes ago

The Kachin Independence Organization says the Myanmar military carried out air strikes on a concert to celebrate the group's founding. The attacks reportedly killed some 80 people, including musicians and civilians.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IchL

Myanmar's military has been accused of carrying out air strikes against a rebel ethnic group late Sunday, with media and opposition groups reporting at least 80 dead by Monday.

State television made no mention of the attack on Monday, but the military regime's information office said in a statement that there was an attack at the headquarters of the Kachin Independence Army's 9th Brigade.

The government said it was a "necessary operation" in response to "terrorist" acts carried out by the Kachin ethnic rebel group.

Members of the ethnic rebel groupsaid around 80 people had died during attacks, and dozens others were injured.

Dozens dead during a concert in the region

Opposition groups and media reported earlier Monday that at least 50 people died after the northern state of Kachin was hit by air strikes. The death toll was later revised to 80.

Those killed included civilians, local musicians and officers of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO).

The strikes took place during a concert Sunday evening, during the first of three-day celebrations to mark the KIO's founding.

A spokesperson for the Kachin Artists Association told the Associated Press that 300-500 people were in attdenance, and 100 people were likely injured as a result of the air strikes.

The military regime on Monday denied reports of a high death toll, citing them as "rumors." It also denied bombing a concert and reports that singers and civilians were among those who died. 

UN slams air strikes

The United Nations' office in Myanmar said in a statement it was "deeply concerned and saddened" by reports of air strikes.

"What would appear to be excessive and disproportionate use of force by security forces against unarmed civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be held to account," it said.

rm/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP) 

Rishi Sunak to be Britain's new prime minister

Rishi Sunak to be Britain's new prime minister

Politics3 hours ago
