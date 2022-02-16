 Berlin: 9 reasons why the German capital city isn′t very German at all | Meet the Germans | DW | 01.06.2022

Meet the Germans

Berlin: 9 reasons why the German capital city isn't very German at all

In all sorts of ways, from diet to fashion, Berlin really goes against the German grain. Rachel Stewart gives you the rundown for Meet the Germans.

Watch video 03:23

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic – from saunas to asparagus or the ins and outs of German small talk.

This week she's off to the capital city, Berlin, to find out more about its unique identity and how, in so many ways, the city and its inhabitants are not at all typically German.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

