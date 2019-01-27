Germany's 16 states: Berlin

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin reaches for the sky The "Fernsehturm" (television tower) with its height of 368 meters (1,207 ft) is Germany's tallest structure. On a clear day, the viewing platform offers visibility of up to 40 kilometers (24 miles). The floor above the visitor platform is where a revolving restaurant is located, which rotates once every 30 minutes.

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin is World Heritage An island with five museums, surrounded by the river Spree - the "Museumsinsel" was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999. Here you can admire art treasures from around the world spanning from a bust of Egyptian queen Nefertiti to the ancient Greek Pergamon Altar. Berlin actually boasts 175 museums in total and some 300 art galleries, so deciding which ones to visit is a real challenge.

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin is glamorous Every February Berlin rolls out the red carpet as movie stars descend on the city. Since 1951, the Berlin Film Festival, known as the Berlinale, has been one of the world's leading festivals. Movie stars love Berlin, even when there isn't a film festival, like George Clooney.

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin is culturally diverse Cosmopolitan, richly colored and with a zest for life - this is how Berlin presents itself during the Carnival of Cultures festival. Some 190 nationalities call the city their home. And every May they all - new arrivals and established Berliners together - celebrate what is probably the best street party in Berlin.

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin is remembrance The Holocaust Memorial, consisting of 2,711 concrete slabs to commemorate the six million European Jews who were killed by Nazi Germany, is the most visited memorial in Berlin. Other memorials include those dedicated to the Allied forces that liberated Berlin at the end of the Second World War, those killed trying to escape over the Berlin Wall and to the heroes of the Berlin airlift.

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin is happy 30 years ago, on November 9th, 1989, the Berlin Wall fell. The Berliners still view their reunified city as a gift. The Brandenburg Gate stood in no-man's-land for nearly three decades. It has become a worldwide symbol of the hope that division and separation can ultimately be overcome.

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin is a construction site Since German unification in 1990 the building cranes haven't stopped: the Potsdamer Platz public square was reconstructed, the Reichstag parliament building was given its dome, and the government quarter was built. The City Palace is due to be completed in 2019. Though no one yet knows if the new, very delayed airport in Schönefeld will be open by 2020.

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin is green There are over 2,500 parks in Berlin, but the New York Times named the small "Prinzessinnengarten" as one of the city’s loveliest green spaces. This former wasteland in the Kreuzberg district has been turned into an organic garden in which over 500 types of vegetables are grown, cared for by hundreds of local volunteers. This is a community project, which has become a tourist attraction.

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin is nightlife Berlin's nightlife, known as one of the most exciting in the world, offers something for every taste, from indie rock, via hip hop to house music. Some of the world's best DJs spin vinyl at clubs like Berghain or Watergate. Many come to Berlin just for this - they get on a flight to the city on a Friday evening, then party all weekend before heading home.

10 reasons to love Berlin Berlin is all heart and a bark Nearly 100,000 hounds live here, making Berlin the dog capital of Germany. But when Berliners say they're "all heart with a bark" they are not referring to their dogs but themselves. The Berlin people are not known for being friendly, rather for being brusque, a mild form of rudeness known locally as Berliner Schnauze - or Berlin snout. But this verbal bark and growl tends to hide a big heart. Author: Kerstin Schmidt



Since the fall of the Wall in 1989, Berlin has lost none of its allure. Every year three times as many tourists visit the German capital as its number of residents. There are all sorts of good reasons to visit Berlin.

Travel tips for Berlin

2019: Bauhaus centenary

In 2019 the world-famous Bauhaus school of architecture and design is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding. After the horrors of World War I, it aimed to use its new approach to everyday objects to shape new, modern people. How did the Bauhaus influence architecture in the German capital? Nicole Frölich, who presents our TV travel show Check-in looked for the traces left by these influential artists.

On the Bauhaus Trail in Berlin

Landmark: Brandenburg Gate

The Brandenburg Gate is now one of the most photographed sights in Berlin. The 18th century city gate became a symbol of the division and reunification of Germany in the 20th century. Scarcely any other edifice in Germany is so closely associated with so many hopes for a peaceful future.

The Brandenburg Gate, a Berlin Landmark

Hot spot: Potsdamer Platz

Every February at the Berlin International Film Festival, also known as the Berlinale, stars of the silver screen take to the red carpet at Potsdamer Platz. Nicole Frölich, who hosts our TV travel show Check-in, explains why this square, within what was once the border complex between East and West Berlin, attracts visitors, and not just in February.

On Potsdamer Platz in Berlin

Old National Gallery

In contrast to Bauhaus architecture, the Old National Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island was built in the style of an ancient temple. Its rooms display the entire spectrum of 19th century German art and the beginnings of modernism, with masterpieces such as "The Monk by the Sea," by the Romantic painter Caspar David Friedrich.

#DailyDrone: The Alte Nationalgalerie

Highlights in a 360-degree video

From the Reichstag building to the Brandenburg Gate; from Museum Island to Alexanderplatz: the largest and loveliest squares in the heart of Berlin.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

