Africa's deepening unemployment crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa then was forced to introduce a welfare benefit for the unemployed of around €18 per month, said Professor Patrick Bond, a sociologist and economist at the University of Johannesburg.
"This is a sign of the state's desperation to throw money at the problem," he told DW.
But Bond doesn't think this approach will achieve its goals. He argues for a basic income grant with a much higher amount of at least €40 per month to cover the vital costs of food and shelter.
But the main obstacle to this, he said, is international finance and pressure from credit rating agencies — high foreign debts put pressure on the finance minister to cut budgets and limit social wages. Political debates about a possible basic income in South Africa continue.
Lack of jobs — in rural and urban areas
The employment crisis in sub-Saharan Africa is worsening, according to a study compiled by economist and Africa expert Robert Kappel of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation's Africa Department.
"Every year, some 20 million people seek jobs that are not available in rural or urban areas," it said.
Uganda is another example of the large gap between job supply and job demand. Some 400,000 young Ugandans enter the labor market each year competing for only about 52,000 available formal jobs, according to one study.
High employment growth is needed to address rising social challenges, it said.
More than 1.2 million young graduates are currently without jobs in Uganda. Maureen Babidiye was one of them. She trained in travel management at an aviation school and has now been unemployed for two years.
After internships in companies, Babidiye tried to get a airline crew job — without success.
"Competition is fierce and nothing works without contacts," she told DW.
Experts say self-initiative counts
Now Babidiye wants to become self-employed and set up her own travel agency, which she wants to build online through contacts.
Self-initiative is exactly what counts these days, according to Charles Ocici, director of the Enterprise Uganda Foundation.
"Jobs are few and far between, and they will continue to be lost. This is true not only for Uganda, but worldwide," Ocici said. "The days are gone when everything went according to script — go to school, study hard and then get a job."
Ocici said people need to rethink and be open to getting involved in the market in valuable ways. As an employee, or else with your own private business.
"Many people are more supportive of those who have an open mind to open a business."
Fear of Arab Spring-style uprising
The high level of discontent, especially among the youth, is increasingly worrying the establishment in South Africa, which fears an Arab Spring-style uprising, said the sociologist Patrick Bond.
In 2010, protests in Tunisia, inspired the youth in numerous Arab countries to revolt against political systems.
In South Africa, this scenario is often portrayed as a threat from a ruling party that was once very supportive of youth rebellion but is now part of the oppression of the people because it follows Western economic policies, Bond said.
If the West continues to force South Africa to repay its debts and the country has less money for employment programs and social services, it risks turning the country further toward the BRICS countries of Russia, China and India and regimes like Iran and Saudi Arabia.
For Namhla Mcimbi in Cape Town, a glimmer of hope came after the frustration. She turned to Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, an NGO which promotes youth employment through partnerships.
There, she learned basic requirements needed to find a job. Not long afterwards, she had landed a temporary job as a teaching assistant.
Frank Yiga and Jane Nyingi contributed to this article