 1989: How reunified Berlin birthed a club culture revolution | Music | DW | 01.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

1989: How reunified Berlin birthed a club culture revolution

The fall of the Berlin Wall was not only a political revolution but the start of a cultural awakening that reverberated from German clubs around the world. Now, Berlin's iconic club scene aims to get UNESCO recognition.

'Loveparade Ku’damm, 1992,' photo from the C/O Berlin exhibition 'No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989-Today' (Ben de Biel )

'Loveparade Ku'damm, 1992': photo from the C/O Berlin exhibition 'No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989-Today'

"After the Wall came down it was a process of coming back together as one," says Dr. Motte, DJ and founder of the Love Parade, about the creation of a "new culture" on the dance floors of reunified Berlin.

It was July 1989 when Motte put on the first Love Parade, a techno music and dance festival on West Berlin's Ku'damm high street that was registered as a demonstration for "Peace, Joy and Pancakes." At the time, he and the 150 people who danced through the city had no idea that the Wall would soon fall — nor that an incipient electronic music scene would draw millions to the streets of reunified Berlin.

Speaking near his studio in Berlin's Wedding district three decades later, Motte remembers how quickly the city came together in the acid-house infused underground in 1989. On Saturday November 9, the night the Wall fell, East German devotees of club music that they could only hear on West Berlin radio crossed the border and packed into the Ufo, a renowned Kreuzberg club. As both sides of the city danced together that night, an inclusive club movement would continue to break down barriers, to "dance for a better world," as Motte puts it.

Bildergalerie Geschichte Loveparade 1997 Berlin (Imago/Seeliger)

By 1997, over a million people were dancing as one at the Love Parade

'New spaces to create'

In the wake of the Wall's fall, an unregulated gray zone of abandoned buildings hosted Berlin's electronic dance music awakening. Anything seemed possible in these vast post-industrial spaces, which included the former power stations that would host epic techno clubs like E-Werk, and later the storied Berghain.

"The Wall came down and we suddenly found new spaces to create our own way of life," says Motte of the lawless borderland between two long cut-off worlds. "It was the best thing that ever happened to us. You cannot imagine."

Dr. Motte pictured at the Love Parade in 2000 (picture-alliance/Berliner Zeitung)

Dr. Motte pictured at the Love Parade in 2000

Read moreBerlin's Balkan DJs initiate Arab parties to dance with fellow refugees

One temporary club night called Planet began after Motte's collaborators found an abandoned factory with running electricity on the Spree River, long the city's natural divide. It started in May 1991, and hundreds were soon dancing at the illegal Planet parties, for which artists like Danielle de Picciotto, then Dr. Motte's partner and Love Parade co-conspirator, hauled in decorations and installations to create imaginary worlds.

A couple of months later, Planet had a float at the Love Parade where thousands of revelers now gathered under the motto, "The Future is Ours."

"In Berlin there was this eager anticipation, everywhere there was this feeling of community," remembered Frankfurt-based DJ Sven Väth, a techno pioneer who danced down West Berlin's main boulevard that year (pictured left in the top photo during the 1992 Love Parade).

Watch video 05:16

Endangered subculture

The Sound of the Family

Also in 1991, Dimitri Hegemann, the owner of pioneering club Ufo who had also started Berlin's ongoing Atonal experimental music festival nearly a decade prior, discovered an abandoned bank vault under the destroyed Wertheim department on Leipziger Straße ("Leipzig Street") in the former East, close to where the Wall once stood. There he created the club called Tresor ("vault" in German), and a label of the same name. It soon released a track produced by 3 Phase and featuring Dr. Motte called "Der Klang der Familie" ("The Sound of the Family") that became the soundtrack of the times.

Tresor quickly became an important hub for the emerging Detroit techno sound that was spreading from the US overseas. "The people were so open to what we were doing," remembered Blake Baxter, the self-styled Prince of Techno who started coming to Berlin from Detroit to play at Tresor in the early '90s. "And we weren't getting that sort of love in the states because they weren't ready for that sort of thing," he explained in the documentary SubBerlin: The Story of Tresor

"People came from all over Europe and they were like, what's going on here?" Motte remembers. "The music was very special. The atmosphere was very special. The people working there were very special. The location was very special. This was all new. It had never happened before."

Temporary Spaces - Fotografien von Martin Eberle (Martin Eberle)

The Tresor club was at the frontier of Berlin's techno music scene

Queer techno

"It was if North and South Korea would now reunify, and all the young people would start to dance together to a new kind of music," says Felix Hoffmann about the spark for Berlin's club culture revolution. He is chief curator of the current "No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989 — Today" exhibition at the C/O Berlin gallery, which runs until November 30.

Hoffman says this feeling still existed when he himself came to Berlin as an art student in 1997. Nomadic clubs still occupied temporary spaces; among them was Kunst & Technik, which combined installations, performances and pounding techno and was located in a former bunker complex in Berlin's Museum district. A reporter from The New York Times gushed in 1999 that Kunst & Technik "demonstrates that right now, in this city, anything is possible." That year 1.5 million people turned up at the Love Parade.

Read moreBerlin celebrates the power of techno as the Tresor turns 25

The "No Photos on the Dance Floor!" exhibition struggled to collect images of a culture that utilized film and photography, but where taking images of people in sacred club spaces was and remains frowned upon. But the curators managed to unearth rare images by iconic photographers like Wolfgang Tillmans of the LGBTQ+ clubs that became so central to Berlin's dance music culture.

Tillmans' exterior photo from the year 2000 of a club night called Snax not only captures how the queer scene also utilized temporary venues in the former East Berlin (in this case, a former railway warehouse where the club Ostgut was located), but also reveals the foundations of what would became Berghain, the legendary temple to techno — and where Snax nights still happen.

It's also no accident that, true to its roots, the name Berghain fuses the names of the districts of Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain on either side of the Spree — and previously on either side of the East-West divide. As a symbol of city's tolerance, the club also banded together with 70 other venues to organize a huge city rave in 2018 to oppose a gathering by the far-right party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD).      

Ausstellung No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989 (Wolfgang Tillmans )

'Outside Snax Club, 2001' by Wolfgang Tillmans

UNESCO Heritage

According to the Clubcommission Berlin, the industry body of which Dr. Motte is a member, dance clubs in the city currently generate around €1.5 billion ($1.66 billion) annually. Nonetheless, Motte says Berlin's unique club culture needs to be protected from property developers and urban renewal — which is why the Clubcommission will apply to have it listed as part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021.

Australian DJ Claire Morgan, Berlin-based since 2012 and a regular performer at clubs like Berghain and ://about blank, agrees that the scene retains something special. "Berlin still has more space and freedom than most major cities," she says. "The electronic music community is strong, diverse and continually evolving."

And there are still no cameras on the dance floor, she notes, referring to a citywide ban on phones and cameras in venues that, in her opinion, upholds the "beautiful ethos of clubbing as a safe space to experience music and connect with others."

Dr. Motte, meanwhile, is appropriately playing a gig on November 9 at Tresor, which has been housed in a former power station on the Spree since 2007, to celebrate 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell, the peaceful revolution that brought down the communist bloc and the beginning of a new era. Everyone is invited.

  • Loveparade in Berlin (Foto: imago/Travel-Stock-Image)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    One DJ, three cars and just 150 party-goers

    Matthias Roeingh, better known by his stage name Dr. Motto, organized the first Love Parade in Berlin in 1989. Roeingh said he wanted the festival to be seen as a protest for peace. Some 150 party-goers, followed by three cars blaring techno music, danced down Berlin's Kurfürstendamm boulevard under the banner "Peace, joy and pancakes."

  • Love Parade crowd in Berlin (Foto: imago/Seeliger)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    Europe catches the love bug

    It wasn't long before the Love Parade grew into one of the largest music festivals in Europe. As the number of party-goers increased, so did the number of artists and event organizers who brought their own floats, or "love mobiles," to the parade.

  • Love Parade festival in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate (Foto: Peer Grimm)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    Partying in the heart of the German capital

    After almost half a million people flooded Berlin's Kurfürstendamm for the Love Parade in 1996, it became clear that a larger venue was needed. The following year, the festival was moved to Berlin's Straße des 17. Juni (17th of June Street), with the Victory Column, Brandenburg Gate and Tiergarten Park providing a historic backdrop to the frenzied techno rave.

  • Young people sit in the rubbish during the Love Parade festival (Foto: imago/Müller-Stauffenberg)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    More stress than love

    But as the festival attracted ever more revelers, it also attracted more trouble ... and much, much more rubbish. Mountains of garbage in the Tiergarten became a common sight, to the disgust of many locals. However, because the Love Parade was still, in theory, a political festival, Berlin's state government had to bear the costs, both for security and for the mass clean-ups.

  • F*** Parade in Berlin (Foto: imago/Seeliger)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    Ravers protest festival commercialization

    For all its controversies, the main point of criticism directed at the festival was its increasing commercialization. Love Parade organizers made a pretty profit through licensing, advertising and merchandise sales. However, that also drove many techno heads to distance themselves from the Love Parade, with some even starting an annual counter festival, know as the "F*** Parade" (pictured above).

  • Women dancing at the Love Parade (Foto: imago/Enters)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    Out with the politics

    In 2001, Germany's Constitutional Court revoked the Love Parade's classification as a demonstration. The court found that the festival offered no clear political message, a requisite for any protest. Since organizers did not want to bear the security or clean-up costs, the 2004 and 2005 Love Parade festivals were cancelled.

  • Berlin Love Parade in front of the Brandenburg Gate (Foto: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    'The Love is back!'

    Under the banner "The Love is back!" the Love Parade relaunched in 2006, bringing more than a million revelers to Berlin. But it would also be the last edition to take place in the German capital. That year, Rainer Schaller, an entrepreneur who runs a chain of fitness centers, took over the company in charge of organizing the festival. His plan was to bring the Love Parade to Germany's Ruhr area.

  • Ravers in Dortmund (Foto: Photo/Volker Wiciok)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    A record attendance in the Ruhr metropolises

    According to the Love Parade organizers, more than a million flocked to the city of Essen for the first edition of the festival in western Germany in 2007, while some 1.6 million people partied in Dortmund the following year. Several people, however, have claimed that the numbers were massively inflated by organizers, likely for marketing purposes.

  • Loveparade 2008 in Dortmund (Foto: imago/epd)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    Bochum refuses Love Parade invitation

    High on the festival's successes in Essen and Dortmund, organizers wanted to bring the Love Parade to the city of Bochum in 2009. However, city officials refused, citing security concerns. This ultimately forced the party to be cancelled in 2009, provoking outrage from seasoned ravers and parade-goers.

  • A Love Parade victim's shoe in the Duisburg tunnel (Foto: Photo/Michael Sohn)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    The horrific ending

    Organizers wanted to make up for the lost year by staging a massive festival in Duisburg in 2010. The festival coincided with the city's selection as a European Capital of Culture and attracted over a million visitors. But the party ended in tragedy. Panic broke out as crowds converged in a tunnel leading to the festival grounds, resulting in the deaths of 21 people, and injuring a further 650.

  • A vigil for the Love Parade victims in Duisburg (Foto: Daniel Naupold dpa/lnw)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    Never again

    The very same day as the deadly stampede, Love Parade organizers announced that there would be no further festivals. Every year on July 24, Germany comes together to commemorate the victims of the festival tragedy.

  • Love Parade trial in Düsseldorf (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

    Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

    Love Parade disaster goes to trial

    In December 2017, more than seven years after the tragic Love Parade incident, prosecutors launched criminal proceedings against six Duisburg city employees and four festival organizers. The trial is set to be one of Germany's largest ever court cases, with 70 lawyers involved — 32 representing defendants and 38 representing 65 joint plaintiffs, mainly relatives of the young people killed.


DW recommends

Techno in Berlin: After the hype, the downfall?

Berlin is considered the mecca of free, untamed techno. But for how long? The clubs are taking a beating from big investors, gentrification and techno tourists. Politicians appear powerless to stop it. (01.07.2019)  

Berlin in the '90s: 'Loud, colorful, unique'

Many compare Berlin in the '90s to New York in the '70s. The entire city was as a playground for art and night life. An exhibition recalls wild times in the exotic, unpredictable and productive capital. (10.08.2018)  

Berlin celebrates the power of techno as the Tresor turns 25

Serious partying established Berlin's clubbing reputation in the 90s: Techno was the sound of reuniting East and West Germany. Now the cult club Tresor turns 25 - and electronic music is more popular than ever. (21.07.2016)  

70 Berlin nightclubs to protest AfD march

Dozens of Berlin nightclubs have organized a dance party to protest a march led by the far-right Alternative for Germany. "Our party will crash their march," activists promise. (19.05.2018)  

Danielle de Picciotto: 'Detroit is the new Berlin'

American artist and Love Parade co-founder Danielle de Picciotto left the German capital three years ago in search of a city just as inspiring. She's embarked on new artistic ventures, but her suitcase remains in Berlin. (21.11.2013)  

Berlin's Balkan DJs initiate Arab parties to dance with fellow refugees

The creator of Berlin's legendary Balkan Beats nights, Robert Soko, has now launched Arab Beats, an event which allows Syrian refugees and German party-goers to come together — and snub the country's racist movements. (14.03.2019)  

Plan to shut Berlin's infamous nightclub Berghain sparks outcry

Criticizing Berlin's Berghain club as a place that enables sex, drugs and sleep-deprived partying, an AfD councilwoman proposed closing it. Following a backlash, the party distanced itself and said it stopped the plan. (19.04.2018)  

How East Germans peacefully brought the GDR regime down

On October 9, 1989, over 70,000 people gathered in Leipzig calling for freedom and democracy — and security forces did not intervene. DW spoke to participants in the demonstration that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall. (09.10.2019)  

'Exploring boundaries': Wolfgang Tillmans receives Goslar art prize

The Kaiserring, or Goslar Award for Modern Art, is one of the most renowned art prizes in Germany. Tillmans, a former Turner Prize winner, is the 2018 recipient for his photography "between poetry and disillusionment." (28.09.2018)  

Berlin's Berghain club marks 10 years

Berghain - one of the most famous techno clubs in the world - is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The festivities kick off not with a raging techno party, but with an art exhibition. (08.08.2014)  

Berlin Wall — now down for as long as it once stood

"Circle day" — that's how some Germans refer to February 5, 2018. It's the day when the Wall has been gone for as long as it stood. DW's Klaus Krämer shares his recollections of Germany's division and reunification. (05.02.2018)  

Love Parade trial: Charges dropped for 7 defendants

Charges have been dropped against seven accused at Germany's mammoth negligence trial. Three 2010 techno rave organizers remain after rejecting fines. Relatives of the 21 killed still insist on a full probe. (06.02.2019)  

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

What began as a peaceful festival in Berlin with only 150 attendees went on to become one of Europe's largest music festivals. However, the Love Parade was abruptly cancelled after a deadly stampede broke out in 2010. (02.05.2018)  

WWW links

'No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989 — Today'

'No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989 — Today' exhibition

Audios and videos on the topic

Endangered subculture  

Wolfgang Tillmans: art and freedom  

Arts.21 - Berlin Techno - Past, Present and Future  

Related content

Berlin Techno Musik

Techno in Berlin: After the hype, the downfall? 01.07.2019

Berlin is considered the mecca of free, untamed techno. But for how long? The clubs are taking a beating from big investors, gentrification and techno tourists. Politicians appear powerless to stop it.

Multimedia-Ausstellung Nineties Berlin in der Alten Münze Berlin

Berlin in the '90s: 'Loud, colorful, unique' 10.08.2018

Many compare Berlin in the '90s to New York in the '70s. The entire city was as a playground for art and night life. An exhibition recalls wild times in the exotic, unpredictable and productive capital.

Advertisement