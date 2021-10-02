Visit the new DW website

Berghain

Berghain is Berlin's most famous techno club and is known for its anything-goes darkrooms and ominous bouncer, photographer Sven Marquardt.

Berghain was preceded by the Berlin techno club Ostgut, which was a hub of early techno culture from 1998 to 2003 and was notorious for gay fetish parties. After Ostgut was torn down, its organizers founded Berghain in 2004 in a bigger location near the train station Ostbahnhof. The building that was constructed in the early 1950s in socialist neoclassical style houses several bars and darkrooms. The location is not only known for its club nights, but also cultural events. It maintains a very strict door policy. Berghain's fame spread quickly around the world until, in 2009, "DJ Magazine" called it "the world's best club."

ARCHIV - 06.04.2016, Berlin: Blick auf das Berghain. Eine Halle des Berghains verwandelt sich in eine Eislaufbahn. (zu Berghain wird zur Eislaufbahn vom 23.01.2019) Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

What makes Berlin's Berghain club special 02.10.2021

Closed for 19 months, Berlin's famous techno club Berghain reopened a minute before midnight on Saturday for its first club night since the start of the pandemic.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 13: The Berghain club, which is temporarily closed, stands on March 13, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Berlin authorities are temporarily shuttering concert halls, operas, theatres, schools, museums, clubs and other public venues in an effort to slow the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections has reached 3,300 in Germany and is rising by the hour. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Berlin's Berghain to fully reopen on October 2 25.09.2021

It's the first time since March 2020 that partygoers will be able to dance inside the world-famous techno club. They'll have to be vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to get past the club's famously strict door policy.
Berghain Techno-Club mit Warteschlange, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Berlin clubs itching to restart the party amid uncertainty 11.06.2021

As Berlin starts to reopen, dancing remains mostly forbidden. The club scene got through the crisis better than expected — but will it ever be the same again?
Studio Berlin / Boros Foundation, Berghain, Berlin 2020 Artwork: © Dirk Bell Photo: © Noshe

Berlin nightclub Berghain reopens as art space 08.09.2020

Closed due to the coronavirus, the storied club now opens for art lovers, with 115 Berlin-based artists, including Olafur Eliasson and Katharina Grosse, on show.
C/O Berlin presents the exhibition No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989–Today from 13 September to 30 November 2019. The exhibition project documents the history of Berlin’s club scene since the fall of the Wall and at the same time brings that history to life. 4. 07 Loveparade Ku’damm, 1992 © Ben de Biel

1989: How reunified Berlin birthed a club culture revolution 01.11.2019

The fall of the Berlin Wall was not only a political revolution but the start of a cultural awakening that reverberated from German clubs around the world. Now, Berlin's iconic club scene aims to get UNESCO recognition.
ARCHIV - Besucher tanzen in der Nacht zum 25.05.2007 im neueröffneten Szene-Club «Tresor» in einem ehemaligen Berliner Heizkraftwerk. Bis 2005 war der Klub an der Leipziger Straße in Berlin geöffnet. Foto: Johannes Eisele/dpa (zu dpa-KORR «Ein Vierteljahrhundert: Techno-Geburtsort «Tresor» wird 25 Jahre alt» vom 10.03.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Techno in Berlin: After the hype, the downfall? 01.07.2019

Berlin is considered the mecca of free, untamed techno. But for how long? The clubs are taking a beating from big investors, gentrification and techno tourists. Politicians appear powerless to stop it.

Bootshaus Köln Bildergalerie © Bootshaus

A visit to Cologne's Bootshaus, Germany's top club 12.04.2019

Berlin's Berghain is no longer the best nightclub in Germany. It's been topped by the Bootshaus, according to a poll by DJ Mag. The Cologne club even came in eighth in the international ranking. A visit.
BERLIN BOUNCER © Flare Film GmbH. Dokumentarfilm, Deutschland, 2019. Länge 87 Minuten

Smiley Baldwin: from Cold War GI to Berlin bouncer 10.04.2019

A veteran of Berlin's nightlife scene, Smiley Baldwin served in the American military, patrolling the divided city in the 80s before he became a doorman. The documentary "Berlin Bouncer" profiles his unusual story.

Berlin - Friederike von Rauch und Marcel Dettman im Atelier von Frederike von Rauch

The DJ and the photographer – two different worlds, but one wavelength 07.12.2017

Marcel Dettmann, resident DJ at Berlin's storied Berghain techno club, and renowned photographer Friederike von Rauch have collaborated on a new Paris exhibition. They spoke to DW about how techno can meet art.

Außenansicht des Szene-Clubs Berghain im Berliner Stadtteil Friedrichshain, aufgenommen am 14.04.2009. Im ehemaligen Heizkraftwerk wird auf drei Ebenen gefeiert, 1 500 Gäste können dies tun. Im Inneren gibt es Separees, Darkrooms, die Tanzfläche Panoramabar, die Tanzfläche Berghain in einer 18 Meter hohen Halle, die Klobar - ein postapokalyptisches Szenario. Die Warteschlange ist immer lang, es gibt keine VIP?s, kaum eine Gästeliste. Foto: Alina Novopashina dpa +++(c) dpa - Report+++ pixel

Berlin 24/7: When Berghain experiments with art 14.05.2017

What happens in Berghain stays in Berghain. But there are exceptions to that rule. DW columnist Gero Schliess went to a rare art event at the famous techno club - and got to know a totally new side to it.
Sven Marquardt - Fotograf und Türsteher ist am 13.05.2011 Gast bei der Radio Bremen Talkshow 3nach9. Er ist die Kultfigur des Berliner Nachtlebens - Sven Marquardt, Türsteher des Berghain, als bester Techno-Club der Welt gehandelt. Jetzt hat der gelernte Fotograf Marquardt zwei Bände mit aufwändig inszenierten Porträts außergewöhnlicher Menschen vorgelegt. Foto: Ingo Wagner

Punk photographer Sven Marquardt 27.03.2017

An exhibition of photos from the East German fashion magazine "Sibylle" has opened at the Kunsthalle in Rostock. One of the photographers was Sven Marquardt, who's now a bouncer at the legendary Berlin Berghain club.

ARCHIV - Eingang zum Szene-Club Berghain im Berliner Stadtteil Friedrichshain, aufgenommen am 14.04.2009. Das Berliner Berghain ist nicht mehr «der beste Club der Welt». In der aktuellen Liste des britischen Fachmagazins «DJmag» rangiert die legendäre Nightlife-Location nur noch auf Platz 8 - nach Platz 1 im Vorjahr. Foto: Alina Novopashina dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

How to get past Berlin's toughest bouncers 12.08.2016

Berlin's legendary Berghain is famed for its wild techno clubnights - but also for its strict door policy. A new website now prepares you for your negotiations with the bouncers.
Hier die Angaben: BF_01_credit_stephan_flad Aufnahmedatum: 07.09.2013 Aufnahmeort: Flughafen Tempelhof, Berlin Fotograf: Stephan Flad Bildbeschreibung: Headliner beim Berlin Festival 2013: Björk Tags: Björk, Berlin Festival 2013, Berlin Music Week 2013, Festival, Musik, Bands, Musiker

Berlin Music Week celebrates newcomer artists 03.09.2014

Up-and-coming music stars are performing on the streets of the German capital. Berlin Music Week hopes to draw music lovers and industry insiders in a city oversaturated with talent.
Berghain Club, Am Wriezener Bahnhof, Berlin-Friedrichshain pixel

Berlin's Berghain club marks 10 years 08.08.2014

Berghain - one of the most famous techno clubs in the world - is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The festivities kick off not with a raging techno party, but with an art exhibition.
[8812397] Nightlife - junge Leute stehen Schlange Junge Leute stehen Schlange am 21.01.2006 vor der Diskothek bei der Untreu Party im Kulturwerk Fichte in Magdeburg. Foto: Andreas Lander +++(c) dpa - Report+++

How not to get into Berlin's coolest clubs 03.07.2014

Berlin is famous for its nightlife. But getting in is an art in itself. Insider Jan Kage explains how to know when it's time to leave when the bouncer says, "Nein!"
30.04.2014 DW POPXPORT Kid Simius

Kid Simius - Surf’n’Bass from Berlin 05.05.2014

Kid Simius is the latest star in the firmament of German electro music. With his blend of electro beats and surf guitar he is now climbing the charts. We met up with the musican from Spain in his adopted home Berlin.
