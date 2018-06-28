 Yücel on trial: A timeline of his year spent in Erdogan′s prisons in Turkey | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 29.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Yücel on trial: A timeline of his year spent in Erdogan's prisons in Turkey

In 2017, a journalist from Germany's Die Welt reported to Turkish police for questioning and spent the next year behind bars without charge. His trial over terrorism and incitement charges begins in Istanbul on Thursday.

Watch video 01:55
Now live
01:55 mins.

Deniz Yücel: One year in prison

February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, the Turkey correspondent for the German daily newspaper Die Welt, goes to Istanbul's police headquarters to answer questions from investigators. Like other international journalists, the 43-year-old had reported that the Turkish energy minister's email account had been hacked. On arriving at the police station, Yücel, who has dual German and Turkish citizenship, is taken into custody. At first, the reasons are unclear.

February 18: A few days later, German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls on Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to treat Yücel fairly.

February 27: A court issues an arrest warrant for Yücel. He is detained indefinitely, initially at Istanbul's Metris prison. He is accused of sedition and using "terrorist propaganda to incite the population." Articles by Yücel on the Turkish government's conflict with the Kurdish minority, and the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, are mentioned by the judge. Preliminary detention in Turkey can last up to five years.

Istanbul: Silivri prison

Yücel is held at Istanbul's maximum-security Silivri prison and courthouse complex

March 1: Yücel is transferred to the Silivri maximum security prison. Shortly afterward, his lawyers lodge an objection against his pretrial detention.

March 14: Yücel is put in a 16-square-meter (172-square-foot) cell. He details his experiences to Die Welt through his lawyers. "Solitary confinement is almost like torture," he writes. "I can only see a 6-meter-high (19.6-foot) wall through the window. I can only see the sky through the barbed wire fence." Once a week, he is allowed to receive visitors, but only his closest relatives, for "one hour behind a glass partition," Yücel writes.

April 4: Germany gains consular access to Yücel for the first time. In September, however, Turkish authorities forbid Germany's Foreign Ministry from seeing Yücel again. "We do not understand why it cannot be possible for our consul general to visit Mr. Yücel and the other German prisoners in Turkey on a regular basis," Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schäfer says. He adds that Germany might consider legal action. But, he continues, years could pass before a judgment.

Merkel meets Dilek Mayatürk Yücel

Merkel met Dilek Mayatürk, Yücel's wife, in the fall to discuss his ongoing incarceration

April 12: Yücel marries his girlfriend, the TV producer Dilek Mayatürk, in prison. The marriage gives Mayatürk visitation rights. According to Die Welt, Yücel's lawyer Ferat Cagil and Safak Pavey, a member of parliament for the centrist opposition Republican People's Party, are witnesses.

September 10: On Yücel's 44th birthday, a parade of cars and bicycles is held in Berlin. The demonstration calls for the release of journalists imprisoned in Turkey.

Berlin: Deniz Yücel Demonstration

Supporters took to the streets of Berlin on Yücel's birthday to call for his release

December 13: Yücel's solitary confinement ends. He is transferred to a cell with access to the prison yard. Media report that Yücel is imprisoned with another journalist. There is access from their cells to the common courtyard during the day. According to the Sunday edition of Welt, Yücel is allowed to receive a 60-minute visit from close relatives once a week. Otherwise, only his lawyers are permitted to visit him. What he can receive in the post is restricted, and he is not allowed to send any mail himself.

January 17, 2018: Yücel refuses to become a pawn for Turkey in Germany's efforts to bargain for his release. "I'm not available for dirty deals," he tells the press agency dpa in an interview transcribed by his lawyers. He does not want his freedom to be "tainted with Rheinmetall's tank deals or the hustle and bustle of any other comrades-in-arms." A few days earlier, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had said that, although Turkey is a NATO partner, Germany's government continued to refuse to approve a large number of arms exports. "It will remain so as long as the Yücel case is not resolved," Gabriel said.

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

Deniz Yücel doesn't want release tainted by 'dirty deal'

February 1: Germany's government submits its statement on Yücel's case to the European Court of Human Rights, charging that he was arrested on the basis of his news coverage. "Any suppression of objective reporting is incompatible with our understanding of press freedom," Justice Minister Heiko Maas tells Die Welt. "We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to advocate a process under the rule of law for Deniz Yücel," he adds.

February 16: The German Foreign Ministry confirmed that Yücel was to be released a day after Turkish Prime Minister Yildrim promised Angela Merkel there would be "movement" on the case.

June 28: The trial against Yücel on terrorism and incitement charges begins in Istanbul. In an interview for Welt in March, Yücel left it open as to whether or not he would attend. But in the run-up to the trial, his lawyer, Veysel Ok, told DPA that Yücel would not be present. 

  • A picture combo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German satirist Jan Böhmermann (picture-alliance/Presidential Press Office/dpa/Spata)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    The Böhmermann affair

    March 31, 2016: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed charges against German comedian and satirist Jan Böhmermann over his "defamatory poem" about the Turkish leader. German prosecutors eventually dropped the charges on October 4, 2016, but the case sparked a diplomatic row between Berlin and Ankara.

  • German politicians vote in the Bundestag

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    German lawmakers pass resolution to recognize 1915 Armenian Genocide

    June 2, 2016: The resolution passed almost unanimously. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador in Berlin and Germany's Turkish community held protests in several German cities. Turkey had repeatedly criticized the use of the term genocide to describe the Ottoman-era Armenian killings, arguing that the number of deaths had been inflated, and that Turkish Muslims also perished in the violence.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans and hold flags during a demonstration following a failed coup atttempt

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Tensions following failed coup in Turkey

    July 15, 2016: A faction of the Turkish military tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Ankara accused Berlin of not taking a clear stand against the coup attempt or not doing anything about exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen's organization, who Erdogan blames for orchestrating the failed coup.

  • Supporters of Fethullah Gulen Movement protest outside of Zaman newspaper as Turkish police try to get inside in order to take control of the paper (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suna)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany criticizes post-coup purge

    Immediately following the attempted coup, Turkish authorities purged the army and judiciary, detaining thousands of people. The purge expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers. German politicians criticize the detentions. Turkish diplomats, academics and military members fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany.

  • Pro-Kurdish demonstrators protest against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cologne (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Kurdish rallies in Cologne

    Erdogan's post-coup crackdown has also been condemned by Kurdish protesters at several mass demonstrations in the west German city of Cologne. Often the rallies have called for the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terror group. Ankara has accused Berlin of not doing enough to stop PKK activities.

  • Deniz Yücel (picture-alliance/Eventpress)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Arrest of German citizens in Turkey

    February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the German newspaper "Die Welt" was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu, have also been detained in Turkey for what Berlin says are "political reasons." Turkey has accused some of them of allegedly supporting terrorist organizations.

  • Picture combination of Deniz Yücel, Mesale Tolu, and Peter Steudtner (picture-alliance/dap/Zentralbild/K. Schindler/privat/TurkeyRelease Germany)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Arrest of German citizens in Turkey

    February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the "Welt" newspaper, was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu and human rights activist Peter Steudtner were detained in Turkey for what Berlin dubbed "political reasons." Turkey accused them of supporting terrorist organizations. Tolu and Steudtner have since been released pending trial.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a rally in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany bans Turkish referendum campaign rallies

    March 2017: A number of German localities blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in their districts ahead of an April referendum in Turkey to enhance President Erdogan's powers. The Turkish leader then accused Germany of using "Nazi tactics" against Turkish citizens in Germany and visiting Turkish lawmakers. German leaders were not amused by the jibe, saying Erdogan had gone too far.

  • German and Turkish flags (Imago/Chromeorange/M. Schroeder)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Spying

    March 30, 2017: Germany accused Turkey of spying on hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters as well as over 200 associations and schools linked to the Gulen movement in Germany. Turkish asylum-seekers have since accused officials working in Germany's immigration authority (BAMF) of passing on their information to media outlets with ties to the Turkish government.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a speech (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/M. Ali Ozcan)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Erdogan urges German-Turks not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

    August 18, 2017: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed three of Germany's main political parties as "enemies of Turkey" and told Turks living in Germany not to vote for them in September's general election. He singled out Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens. Merkel said Erdogan was "meddling" in Germany's election.

  • Journalists watch a TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and SPD candidate Martin Schulz (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Merkel says Turkey should not become EU member

    September 4, 2017: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during an election debate that she didn't think Turkey should become a member of the European Union and said she would speak with other EU leaders about ending Ankara's accession talks. In October, she backed a move to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funds.

  • A Turkish-made tank is transported to the Turkish-Syrian border (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Turkey's military offensive in Afrin

    January 20, 2018: The Turkish military and their Syrian rebel allies launched "Operation Olive Branch" against the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The move was criticized by German politicians and prompted large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.

  • Journalist Deniz Yücel (picture-alliance/Eventpress/Stauffenberg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Journalist Deniz Yücel released from prison

    February 16, 2018: Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel after he'd been held for over a year without charge. According to Turkish state media, Yücel was released on bail from pre-trial detention. Prosecutors asked for an 18-year jail sentence for Yücel on charges of "terror propaganda" and incitement.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


DW recommends

Sigmar Gabriel: 'Turkey will never join EU' under Erdogan

In an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel offered damning criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. Gabriel has warned Germans to use caution when traveling to Turkey. (25.08.2017)  

Merkel slams 'bitter' detention of German journalist in Turkey

Reporter Deniz Yucel has been placed in jail pending his trial on terrorism related charges. Scores of opposition journalists have been arrested amidst a crackdown on dissent by the government of President Erdogan. (28.02.2017)  

Foreign ministers of Germany and Turkey urge rapprochement

Berlin and Ankara are willing to overcome their differences "through dialogue," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during a visit to Germany. He described his German colleague Sigmar Gabriel as a "friend." (06.01.2018)  

German reporter Deniz Yücel, in prison interview, says Erdogan is 'afraid'

German journalist Deniz Yücel accused Ankara of "dragging its feet" in his first interview from a prison cell in Turkey. He called for a speedy and fair trial and described his prolonged isolation as torture. (11.11.2017)  

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

German-Turkish relations have deteriorated since the failed coup against Turkish President Erdogan in 2016 and the crackdown that followed. DW looks at some of the key moments that soured ties between Berlin and Ankara. (04.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Deniz Yücel: One year in prison  

Deniz Yücel doesn't want release tainted by 'dirty deal'  

Related content

Wahlen Türkei - Erdogan erklärt sich zum Sieger

Opinion: Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins, democracy loses 25.06.2018

Turkey has voted in historic presidential and parliamentary elections. Despite the controversial vote, Erdogan claimed victory. The road ahead will be hard for the opposition and its supporters, writes DW’s Seda Serdar.

Belgien NATO-Gipfel in Brüssel | Merkel und Erdogan

Germany’s Angela Merkel keeps Turkey at arm's length 22.06.2018

Turkey's upcoming presidential election can also been seen as a preliminary vote on the future of its accession to the EU. While German-Turkish ties remain tense, it wasn't long ago that things seemed to be promising.

Präsidenten- und Parlamentswahlen in der Türkei

Turkey: Erdogan faces test in critical elections 24.06.2018

Incumbent president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is leading the polls with more than 90 percent of ballot boxes opened. But observers and opposition parties have warned of irregularities at polling stations across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

German politicians cautious on Angela Merkel's EU migration deal

Porsche breaks Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record from 1983

Police shootings: German cops shot dead 14 people in 2017

Syrian migrant praised for rescuing drowning toddler in Germany