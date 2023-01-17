You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Diana Hodali
Featured stories by Diana Hodali
Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion
Abortions are illegal in Egypt. But that doesn't stop local women from having one.
Politics
01/17/2023
January 17, 2023
Yemen: Journalists fear for their lives
Journalists in Yemen are under fire from all factions of the conflict. Without legal protection, many flee into exile.
Politics
11/20/2021
November 20, 2021
Still fighting for justice in Beirut
After their small daughter was killed in Beirut's port explosion, one couple are still fighting for an explanation.
Politics
08/04/2021
August 4, 2021
Stories by Diana Hodali
Earthquake victims in Syria: Politics first, aid second?
There are ways to get aid in and save lives in Syria. But political positions in Turkey and Syria may prevent that.
Catastrophe
Seeking justice for Jamal Khashoggi
The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is one of the cruelest political killings of recent years
Politics
Syria fights against cholera
Cholera is spreading in Syria and with it, fears that it could soon hit neighboring countries.
Conflicts
In Idlib, aid is Russia's political football
Millions rely on humanitarian aid through one Syrian border crossing. A decision to keep it open may hinge on Ukraine.
Politics
Lebanon: Voters cling to hopes election can deliver change
Lebanon elects a new parliament on May 15. Many are people hoping for change.
Politics
Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money
All-important aid organisations in Yemen may run out of money. A donor conference is being held this week.
Politics
