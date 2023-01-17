  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
DW Redakteurin Diana Hodali
Image: Privat

Diana Hodali

Skip next section Featured stories by Diana Hodali

Featured stories by Diana Hodali

In Egypt, women are banned from terminating a pregnancy unless married and in danger of their lives

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Abortions are illegal in Egypt. But that doesn't stop local women from having one.
PoliticsJanuary 17, 2023
Journalists and mourners carry the body of TV reporter Adib al-Janani

Yemen: Journalists fear for their lives

Journalists in Yemen are under fire from all factions of the conflict. Without legal protection, many flee into exile.
PoliticsNovember 20, 2021
A portrait of Alexandra Najjar by artist Brady Black on a wall in Beirut.

Still fighting for justice in Beirut

After their small daughter was killed in Beirut's port explosion, one couple are still fighting for an explanation.
PoliticsAugust 4, 2021
Skip next section Stories by Diana Hodali

Stories by Diana Hodali

A man who evacuated his home warms up next to a fire on a street, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria

Earthquake victims in Syria: Politics first, aid second?

Earthquake victims in Syria: Politics first, aid second?

There are ways to get aid in and save lives in Syria. But political positions in Turkey and Syria may prevent that.
Catastrophe17 minutes ago
Woman holds up poster showing Jamal Khashoggi

Seeking justice for Jamal Khashoggi

Seeking justice for Jamal Khashoggi

The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is one of the cruelest political killings of recent years
PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
A young boy collects water from a puddle

Syria fights against cholera

Syria fights against cholera

Cholera is spreading in Syria and with it, fears that it could soon hit neighboring countries.
ConflictsOctober 22, 2022
A convoy transporting humanitarian aid crosses into Syria from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

In Idlib, aid is Russia's political football

In Idlib, aid is Russia's political football

Millions rely on humanitarian aid through one Syrian border crossing. A decision to keep it open may hinge on Ukraine.
PoliticsJune 27, 2022
Giant electoral billboards in the streets of Beirut city

Lebanon: Voters cling to hopes election can deliver change

Lebanon: Voters cling to hopes election can deliver change

Lebanon elects a new parliament on May 15. Many are people hoping for change.
PoliticsMay 13, 2022
Vehicles queue at a petrol station in Yemen's capital Sanaa on March 9, 2022, amid fuel shortages.

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money

Yemen: Aid organizations running out of money

All-important aid organisations in Yemen may run out of money. A donor conference is being held this week.
PoliticsMarch 16, 202211 images
Show more stories
Go to homepage