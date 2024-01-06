Lebanon celebrates art amid crisis
Lebanon has been suffering economic turmoil for years, and the arts and culture sector hasn't been spared. The We Design Beirut expo aims to revive the scene, and throw a lifeline to artisans.
City full of design
Lebanon has been in an economic crisis for more than four years. Many people have lost their jobs, and scores have left the country. Art and culture have been moved to the back burner. Yet, in late May, the art and design expo We Design Beirut returned, allowing artists to show their work despite the ongoing crisis.
Uniting national heritage and modernity
First organized in 2010, the annual expo was put on hold in 2019 after the Lebanese economy crashed — a crisis the World Bank referred to as one of the worst in recent history. The newly revamped exposition highlights how Lebanese design unites national heritage with modernity. One such example is this mirror installation.
Highlighting diversity
Over four days, works by more than 150 designers were displayed in multiple locations in the city. Mariana Wehbe (center, talking with visitors), who organized the expo alongside industrial designer Samer Alameen, said the expo's goal was "to showcase the diversity of Lebanese design despite the country's difficulties."
Focus on sustainability
On show were decorative objects and furniture, all designed in Lebanon. Design students also contributed to the expo, and chose to focus on sustainability with their works.
Civic engagement through art
The importance of private initiatives became clear after the port explosion in August 2020, which destroyed many Beirut neighborhoods and killed more than 200 people, as often residents could not rely on the state for help. In the days following the blast, expo co-organizer Wehbe founded the organization Bebw'Shebbek, which repaired doors and windows of damaged houses and businesses.
Preserving traditional crafts
Many Lebanese craftsmen and women lost their jobs over the past few years, as the designers the had worked with moved abroad. Many workshops were damaged in the explosion, and even today materials are often lacking. People are concerned artisan trades could die out — that's one reason why craftspeople were specifically invited to take part in the expo.
Modern rattan works
One such craftswoman is Dima Stephan. Artisans taught her how to make traditional Lebanese chairs, she explains. The trade used to be dominated by men. Stephan adds her own modern touch.
Art from different materials
The expo featured not only wood carvings and ceramics but also artwork made of recycled materials — a noteworthy choice for a country that is known for its trash crisis.
Remaining financially independent
It is important to Wehbe and her colleagues that the We Design Beirut expo remains financially independent. If it is a success, the expo should take place again annually once again, ending the multi-year break that began in 2019. (This picture gallery has been translated from German.)