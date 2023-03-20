Xi arrives in Moscow for talks with Putin

The trip marks the Chinese leader's first visit to Moscow since Russia launched its war on Ukraine. Beijing is seeking to play a role as peacemaker in the conflict.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The highly anticipated visit is Xi's first to the Russian capital since Putin launched his war against Ukraine in February last year.

In a statement, the Kremlin said the two leaders would discuss Beijing's proposals to bring the conflict to an end.

China has called for a cease-fire and put forward a 12-point peace plan that has been criticized by the West.

Beijing has refused to condemn the invasion and has instead sought to present itself as a neutral party and potential mediator while reaffirming its close ties to Moscow.

Xi said his trip "will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace."

"A reasonable way to resolve the crisis" can be found if "all parties embrace the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security," he wrote in a newspaper article published ahead of his departure.

The trip was expected to give Putin a political boost at a time when he is increasingly isolated internationally and has been accused by the International Criminal Court of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

On the eve of Xi's visit, Putin welcomed Beijing's willingness to play a "constructive role" in ending the Ukraine war and said Russia had high hopes for the meeting with a "good old friend."

The two leaders were scheduled to have an "informal" one-on-one meeting and dinner on Monday before negotiations on Tuesday, Putin's top foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies.

nm/es (Reuters, AP)