Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a video linkImage: Sputnik/Mikhail Kuravlev/Kremlin/REUTERS
Putin and Xi look to increase military cooperation
2 hours ago
The Russian president told his Chinese counterpart that he sought to strengthen their military ties, as Western sanctions put Moscow under pressure and increasing isolation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a video conference during which the two leaders said they would seek to strengthen relations between their two countries.
Russia has sought to ramp up its political and military ties with its key ally Beijing since Moscow faces unprecedented Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
Putin spoke for around eight minutes. In his introductory remarks, he told Xi he expected him in Russia for a state visit next spring, saying the visit would "demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations."