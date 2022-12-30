  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds talks with China's President Xi Jinping via a video link
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a video linkImage: Sputnik/Mikhail Kuravlev/Kremlin/REUTERS
PoliticsRussian Federation

Putin and Xi look to increase military cooperation

2 hours ago

The Russian president told his Chinese counterpart that he sought to strengthen their military ties, as Western sanctions put Moscow under pressure and increasing isolation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LZUW

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a video conference during which the two leaders said they would seek to strengthen relations between their two countries. 

Russia has sought to ramp up its political and military ties with its key ally Beijing since Moscow faces unprecedented Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. 

China, meanwhile, has not condemned Russia's war in Ukraine. Beijing has maintained what it says is an "objective" and neutral position over the war and offered diplomatic backing to its strategic ally.

What did Putin say? 

Putin spoke for around eight minutes. In his introductory remarks, he told Xi he expected him in Russia for a state visit next spring, saying the visit would "demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations."

In September, the two leaders had spoken in Samarkand during their first face-to-face meeting since the war started. 

Xi, Putin hold first meeting since Ukraine war

"We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China," Putin told Xi, calling the Chinese leader a "dear friend."

The Kremlin chief also praised Moscow and Beijing's efforts to counter "unprecedented Western pressure and provocations."

"In the context of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance is growing of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership as a stabilizing factor," Putin said.

While the West seeks to cut its dependence on Russian energy, Putin said Moscow "has become one of the leaders when it comes to oil exports to China." 

What did Xi say?

According to the translation provided by Russian television, Xi told Putin that Beijing was ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia.

In a brief response to Putin, the Chinese leader said Russia and China's partnership benefits the people of both countries. 

"We maintain close strategic contact," Xi told Putin, adding that relations with Moscow have demonstrated their "resilience" in the "new era" the world is witnessing.

According to Chinese state media, Xi told Putin that Beijing would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the war in Ukraine. 

 

What are China's 'questions and concerns' about Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

fb/sms (AFP, Reuters) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pele sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963

Pele: A Brazilian hero and football legend

Soccer18 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People disembark from airplane that reads "Ethiopian" down stairs onto a sunny tarmac

Tigray: Emotional new year reunion for families

Tigray: Emotional new year reunion for families

Conflicts11 hours ago01:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man steers donkeys carrying loads on their back in India

Why are India's donkeys disappearing?

Why are India's donkeys disappearing?

Society1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

People wearing face masks distributing food in a hall

2022: What went well in Germany

2022: What went well in Germany

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and European Council President Charles Michel attend the European Union EU and the Association of South-East Asian Nations ASEAN summit in Brussels

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The German team covered their mouths before a game in Qatar.

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates his election victory in October 2022

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Politics21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage