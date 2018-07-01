World Cup venue Nizhny Novgorod

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Nizhny Novgorod is one of the venues for this year's World Cup of soccer. Euromaxx Extra Tour shows you what else Russia's fifth-largest city has to offer.
Croatia captain Luka Modric cut a relieved figure after his team edged past Denmark on penalties despite his miss from the spot in extra time. Modric's side labored in a poor game but book a quarterfinal against Russia.
Russia has more than 2.5 million registered soccer players and many of them play on the streets in courtyard cages called “Korobka.” It's a version of the game with no referee and no real rules, where players dream of soccer stardom.
Around 2 million foreign fans have come to the Russian capital for the World Cup. DW correspondent Yulia Vishnevetskaya shares her experience of renting out her central Moscow apartment.
Perfect Disguise: "Knitted Camouflage" by Joseph Ford. Plus: rivalry at the keys: a piano battle in Wiesbaden. And, a journey on the "Tsar's Gold" through Russia.
One of the best illusionists in Germany, he's mastered everything from subtle sleight of hand to spectacular illusions on the big stage.
Meatballs, Swiss style: as part of the initiative "Swiss Tavolata", 40 farmers offer regional cuisine at home. Cattle farmer Melanie Ramser reveals her delicious recipe for Swiss "Hacktätschlis".
In Joseph Ford's photo project "Knitted Camouflage", the models wear sweaters that blend them into the background, with lines and shapes that perfectly match the surroundings. Each piece is knitted by Nina Dodd.
