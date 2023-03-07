  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
Climate change
Participants at the rally of the Equal Pay Day with ballons in Berlin
A new study highlights working hours, income and the lack of promotions as three big issues facing working women todayImage: IPON/IMAGO
BusinessGermany

Germany: The gender pay gap just won't go away

Timothy Rooks
27 minutes ago

Women workers in Germany are still paid less than their male colleagues in nearly every industry confirms a new study. The authors are calling for action and an end to this unfair practice.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OJP8

Another year, another batch of bad news for working women. In 2022, women in Germany continued to be at a disadvantage in the labor market in many respects, according to a new study from the Düsseldorf-based Institute of Economic and Social Research (WSI).

Coinciding with International Women's Day, the study highlights working hours, income and the lack of promotions as three big issues facing working women today. The latest study also confirmed that gender inequality exists across nearly all sectors of the country's economy, albeit in different ways.

To come to these conclusions the team looked at the latest data published by the Federal Statistical Office and the Federal Employment Agency, which covered 2021 and 2022. What they found may be surprising when considering the big untapped potential and the much talked about skilled-labor shortage in the country.

The German gender pay gap in numbers

Still, it is always the gender pay gap, which is the difference in average gross earnings between men and women, that makes headlines.

In this case, the researchers estimated that in 2022 women in Germany earned 18% less on average compared with their male counterparts. Men made an average of €24.36 ($25.94) gross per hour across all sectors while women earned €20.05 ($21.35) per hour before taxes. 

The study looked deeper and divided workers into their different sectors. It found that though the female employment rate has risen in recent decades, many parts of the economy are still male-dominated. Mechanical engineering, construction, civil engineering and freight transport are areas that are particularly male-dominated. The service industry, on the other hand, has a much higher portion of female employees. These include jobs like health care, social services and teaching.

Protesters in London demanding the end to the gender pay gap
The gender pay gap is a long-entrenched global phenomenonImage: Vuk Valcic/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

Of the 46 sectors it investigated, the study found that in 45 of them, women earned less than men. The gender pay gap based on specific industries ranged from 4% in passenger and freight transport to 5% in social services all the way up to 30% in health care and 32% in the legal and tax advice industry. The only exception was the postal service. Here the gross hourly wage for women is 2% more than for men, though the base pay is quite low.

Looking at more than just the pay gap

The study looked at more than just pay. Women are disproportionately responsible for running the household and child care. It is a complex issue, but can this really be the answer to why they earn less? The study took working hours into consideration and found big differences. Across all business sectors, men worked more often in a full-time capacity, which can lead to promotions and more experience.

Additionally, more men were in leadership positions than women. In 26 out of 34 sectors for which data was available, women were less likely to hold managerial positions than men, the study found. There were no significant gender differences in the seven sectors. The only area where women led more is in the passenger and freight transport industry. Still, in general, men make more management decisions than women. 

The researchers noted that a lot needs to be done to enforce gender pay equality and suggest an equal opportunity law for the private sector that would oblige German companies to develop and implement equal opportunity strategies.

And Germany has a long way to go to achieve gender pay equality since it has one of the largest gender pay gaps in all of Europe. In 2021, it was only slightly better than Switzerland, Austria and Estonia. The European Union has not been ignoring the issue.

It's not just a German problem

Last November, the European Commission calculated that overall in the EU women are paid 13% less than men on average for an equal job. This means that for every €1 a man earns, a woman will only earn 87 cents. That may not sound like a lot, but it can add up to around two months of a yearly salary.

The gap is closing, but over the past decade, it has only changed by 2.8% in Europe. There are also big differences between various EU countries. The get a handle on these gender pay gap problems the European Commission has introduced a number of directives on equal pay, pay transparency, work-life balance and introducing more women to company boards. 

"Equal work deserves equal pay. This is a founding principle of the European Union. Solving the injustice of the gender pay gap cannot come without change to the structural imbalances in society," Vera Jourova, vice president of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, said in November 2022 on the occasion of European Equal Pay Day.

Edited by: Uwe Hessler

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Sendung The 77 Percent

Female Entrepreneurship in Africa

Female Entrepreneurship in Africa

Female entrepreneurs are making waves across Africa, contributing more to the continent’s GDP than ever before. Some challenges remain – including the gender pay gap.
October 28, 2022
A male and a femal construction worker showing the difference in their pay during a protest in front of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate

Equal Pay Day: Why Europe is still grappling with gender pay gap

Equal Pay Day: Why Europe is still grappling with gender pay gap

Even though the EU was founded on the principle of gender equality, women in the bloc still earn on average 13% less than men. The answer lies in the unpaid care work done by women.
BusinessSeptember 18, 2022
A young woman looks at the camera and smiles slightly, while holding up one finger in front of a laptop

Your new job – The key to a winning application

Your new job – The key to a winning application

There are plenty of faux pas you can make when applying for a job. DW reporter Kristina Becker shows you how to get things right the first time — because you may never get a second chance.
BusinessJanuary 24, 202304:57 min
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A large screen on a building showing promotion for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is seen past cyclists in Beijing

China warns US of potential for 'conflict and confrontation'

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man with a rainbow flag

Uganda mulls new anti-LGBTQ bill

Uganda mulls new anti-LGBTQ bill

Human Rights21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Society19 hours ago01:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

candles in front of a plaque reading 'Synagoge'

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Society16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen heads to Canada and United States

Von der Leyen heads to Canada and United States

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Malawian woman seen preparing food on an outdoors stove

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Society19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic: What his vaccination status means

Novak Djokovic: What his vaccination status means

Sports19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Globalization18 hours ago06:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage