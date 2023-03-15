  1. Skip to content
Timothy A. Rooks
Timothy Rooks

One of DW's business reporters, Timothy Rooks is based in Berlin.

Featured stories by Timothy Rooks

A man walking in front of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Lubmin, Germany

EU muscles into gas market with joint buyers' club

With its joint purchasing power, the EU hopes that pooling demand for gas will keep prices down and supplies flowing.
BusinessMarch 15, 2023
Trains at Frankfurt Main Station in the morning

Business headlines that shaped 2022

This year was full of monumental challenges like war, inflation, energy crises and lots of tweets. Here's a look back.
BusinessDecember 26, 202210 images
Bernard Arnault and his wife Helene Mercier-Arnault at the state dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House

Bernard Arnault: The new richest man in the world

Who is Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who just surpassed Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world?
BusinessDecember 20, 2022
Stories by Timothy Rooks

People assembling a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur skeleton

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Are dinosaurs just part of a current investment mania or are ancient bones a good place to store and even make money?
BusinessApril 18, 2023
Participants at the rally of the Equal Pay Day with ballons in Berlin

Germany's gender pay gap just won't go away

Germany's gender pay gap just won't go away

Female workers in Germany are still paid less than their male colleagues in nearly every industry, confirms a new study.
BusinessMarch 7, 2023
Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

What are online "buy now, pay later" loans and how are they impacting the buying habits of shoppers?
BusinessJanuary 10, 2023
Different charging options for handheld devices: Micro-USB, USB-C und Apple Lightning

Business trends that could have an impact on life in 2023

Business trends that could have an impact on life in 2023

Sometimes it is the small things that can have big impacts. Here are a few stories from 2022 to still keep an eye on.
BusinessDecember 29, 2022
Yachts and champagne at the 2017 London Boat Show 2017

When is too much money just too much?

When is too much money just too much?

As the rich keep getting richer, philosophers say something is wrong with the system. A look at limitarianism.
BusinessOctober 7, 2022
A Porsche 718 Cayman GTS on the racetrack

Porsche goes it alone on the stock exchange

Porsche goes it alone on the stock exchange

Other than pulling in billions in investments, what might be motivating the carmaker Porsche to start selling shares?
BusinessSeptember 28, 2022
