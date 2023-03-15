You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Image: DW/B. Geilert
Timothy Rooks
One of DW's business reporters, Timothy Rooks is based in Berlin.
Skip next section Featured stories by Timothy Rooks
Featured stories by Timothy Rooks
EU muscles into gas market with joint buyers' club
With its joint purchasing power, the EU hopes that pooling demand for gas will keep prices down and supplies flowing.
Business
03/15/2023
March 15, 2023
Business headlines that shaped 2022
This year was full of monumental challenges like war, inflation, energy crises and lots of tweets. Here's a look back.
Business
12/26/2022
December 26, 2022
10 images
Bernard Arnault: The new richest man in the world
Who is Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who just surpassed Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world?
Business
12/20/2022
December 20, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Timothy Rooks
Stories by Timothy Rooks
Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?
Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?
Are dinosaurs just part of a current investment mania or are ancient bones a good place to store and even make money?
Business
04/18/2023
April 18, 2023
Germany's gender pay gap just won't go away
Germany's gender pay gap just won't go away
Female workers in Germany are still paid less than their male colleagues in nearly every industry, confirms a new study.
Business
03/07/2023
March 7, 2023
Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'
Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'
What are online "buy now, pay later" loans and how are they impacting the buying habits of shoppers?
Business
01/10/2023
January 10, 2023
Business trends that could have an impact on life in 2023
Business trends that could have an impact on life in 2023
Sometimes it is the small things that can have big impacts. Here are a few stories from 2022 to still keep an eye on.
Business
12/29/2022
December 29, 2022
When is too much money just too much?
When is too much money just too much?
As the rich keep getting richer, philosophers say something is wrong with the system. A look at limitarianism.
Business
10/07/2022
October 7, 2022
Porsche goes it alone on the stock exchange
Porsche goes it alone on the stock exchange
Other than pulling in billions in investments, what might be motivating the carmaker Porsche to start selling shares?
Business
09/28/2022
September 28, 2022
Show more stories
Go to homepage