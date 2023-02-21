Is Germany's skilled-labor shortage a myth?

Whether it's IT specialists, nurses or even hairdressers — Germany is lacking skilled personnel seemingly everywhere. Is the skills gap homemade, and ultimately just a problem of wages and working conditions?

The labor market in the western German town of Bonn seems broken these days. Not for workers, mind you ­— employers, instead, are desperately looking for staff. At many a café in the town's center, you can find a notice reading "personnel wanted."

Even a local shoemaker there complains that his children do not want to take over the business as they prefer to study at university. It's hopeless even to find an apprentice, he told DW. The same would go for the blacksmith at the equestrian center nearby who is also desperate because the apprentice he trained for several years didn't want to stay on, and finding an adequate replacement is next to impossible in the present situation. A neighbor of his who works for a large corporation, the shoemaker went on, is also on the lookout for staff but even larger companies cannot find the IT specialists they need anymore.

In a recent labor market report, the German Economy Ministry said that the country's shortage of skilled workers is "acutely affecting" many companies' potential to grow.

"More than 50% of companies see this as the greatest threat to their business development," the report notes, adding that the shortages in many sectors are likely to get worse as the so-called baby boomer generation is going to retire in the coming years. By 2035, the gloomy outlook concludes, Germany will be short of 7 million skilled workers.

Record employment and low wages

But does Germany really have too few skilled workers? Labor market expert and economist Simon Jäger says "no." The head of the Institute for Labor Economics in Bonn told DW in an interview that German employment which is at a record high "speaks against a shortage of skilled workers."

And indeed, with about 46 million Germans having jobs, the level of employment is at an all-time high in Europe's largest economy. Jäger noted that the young people entering the labor market in the country are generally better educated than those retiring.

What's astonishing, though, is that real German wages, meaning wage growth minus inflation, fell by 5.7% last year. "That doesn't fit with the thesis that labor is extremely scarce," he said, explaining that in a free market economy prices are formed on the basis of supply and demand, which is why a scarce good, like labor in this case, should become more expensive rather than cheaper.

Jäger earned his doctorate at Harvard University and went on to teach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Image: David Degner/New York Times

Germany's untapped potential

Jäger thinks that the German labor market is organized in a fashion that is not really conducive to overcoming the current skills gap. The potential of untapped labor is huge, said the economist.

Still, there is a massive "silent reserve" of labor in Germany, as he described those people "who like to work, but cannot enter the labor market" for one reason or the other. In addition, there's a big segment of part-time workers, who would be willing to work full-time, if conditions permitted.

For instance, tax benefits for married couples under a so-called married filing jointly (MFJ) scheme would incentivize, for example, women to work less than their husbands or hold them back from taking up a job at all, Jäger said.

A survey by the German Labor Agency has found that better childcare options and more flexible working hours for working mothers could boost female labor participation. Of those part-time employees who work only 20 hours a week, some 11% said they would like to work longer, the survey found, with the primary reason given for working shorter being a lack of care options for children or the elderly.

Labor Agency chief Andrea Nahles furthermore sees huge potential in keeping elderly workers in their jobs beyond retirement age. "More than a million workers would be willing to continue working," Nahles said recently, adding that many of them were interested in "doing meaningful work on a part-time basis." Employers are therefore called upon to find creative solutions for them, she underscored.

How to deploy scarce resources

Jäger cites the "good example of a hairdresser, who was desperately looking for staff" in his hometown of Bonn. The salon owner had offered her personnel to work only 4 days a week and received an abundant number of job applications in return.

Many women drop out of the workforce or choose to work part-time amid a lack of corporate and state support for them in the workplace Image: Rupert Oberhäuser/imago images

Introducing a better work-life balance by cutting working hours could improve the situation in many other professions, too, said Jäger. So, for example, in nursing where he said more than 200,000 people had left the profession in Germany and might want to return to their former jobs once working conditions and pay are made more attractive.

"In other words, at the end of the day, the issue of labor shortages is a matter of scarce resources. While we don't have an infinite number of workers, the question arises: Where do we want to use this scarce resource of labor?"

Stefan Schaible, a board member at Roland Berger consultancy, believes companies need to "radically change what they offer in terms of work and life arrangements." Employers who still don't understand that they need to invest in their staff are "in massive trouble," he told DW.

Not without immigration

German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil believes though that tapping the country's hidden labor potential won't be enough to overcome the skills gap. "Even if we pulled out all the stops domestically, we still need additional skilled immigration to keep our economy running," he said recently.

Germany is a hot spot of immigration. But only a few of those coming are qualified enough to make it into the labor force Image: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Labor market experts have estimated that Germany would need 400,000 foreigners per year to close the widening gap within the next decade or so. At the moment, only about 60,000 people are coming via the government's skilled immigration programs.

Jäger thinks Germany has much to offer to skilled professionals from abroad. "When people are asked which countries they would like to immigrate to, Germany regularly ranks high, along with the US, some other European countries and New Zealand."

Although the German language is proving to be a hurdle, a functioning rules-based state and a stable political system are "advantages that are important from a long-term perspective of immigrants," he said. In addition to that, the level of income migrants can generate and what they can afford with it would matter. But most importantly, he said, was a culture that makes one feel welcomed in this country and the prospect of becoming a German citizen one day.

This article was originally published in German.