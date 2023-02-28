  1. Skip to content
A Wizz Air plane on the tarmac
Wizz Air will launch new routes from the nearby city of Iasi in RomaniaImage: Bernadett Szabo/REUTERS
Cars and TransportationRepublic of Moldova

Wizz Air suspends flights to Moldova over security concerns

46 minutes ago

The announcement comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Moldova's pro-European government. Moldova's infrastructure ministry said flights can still safely operate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O39T

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would suspend all flights to and from Moldova due to security concerns linked to rising tensions with Russia.

"Due to recent developments and the high, though not imminent, risk in the country's airspace, Wizz Air has taken the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all its flights to Chisinau as of March 14," the airline said in a statement.

Canceled flights from Chisinau to Budapest and Prague will not be replaced, but the airline will open new routes from the nearby city of Iasi in Romania.

Flights from other European countries to Moldova will be reallocated to other destinations.

Moldova says airspace safe amid tensions with Russia

On Monday, Moldova's infrastructure ministry said it regretted Wizz Air's decision and would work with it and other budget airlines to resume services.

"After analyzing the risks, government agencies have determined that flights in the national airspace can be carried out safely by following a number of procedures, and they regret Wizz Air's sudden decision," the ministry said on Telegram.

The risks stem from rising tensions between Russia and Moldova's pro-European government. Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine have entered Moldovan airspace in recent months and Chisinau has accused Kremlin of fueling anti-government protests, which Russia denies.

Last Wednesday, Moldova's Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said the country was prepared for a "full spectrum of threats" amid the crisis with Russia.

zc/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

