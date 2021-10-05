Visit the new DW website

Aviation

The global aviation industry has shown reluctance to move away from record production despite growing concerns over passenger aircraft demand in the years ahead.

While an expansion of air travel is expected for Southeast Asia, the outlook for other regions is far less optimistic. This page collates the latest DW content on issues related to aviation.

Biotreibstoff aus Leindotter in der Luftfahrt, USA |

Aviation industry searching for green options 05.10.2021

A cleaner, greener flight? The airline industry is looking for innovations and setting new goals. This includes a pledge to become "net zero" on carbon emissions within the next 30 years.

Flugzeug, Interjet, Flughafen, Mexiko Stadt, Mexiko

Aviation industry not out of the woods yet 05.10.2021

The aviation industry has been severely hit by the pandemic and the restrictions imposed by governments. IATA President Willie Walsh talks about the long-term impact of COVID on the sector as tourism picks up again.
ARCHIV - Ein Verkehrsflugzeug fliegt am 26.08.2013 am blauen Himmel über Schönefeld (Brandenburg) und hinterlässt Kondensstreifen. Kondensstreifen entstehen, wenn heiße, wasserdampfhaltige Triebwerksabgase von Luftfahrzeugen auf kalte Luft treffen. Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa (zu: Urteil: Luftverkehrssteuer vereinbar mit Grundgesetz vom 05.11.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Aviation: Germany opens world's first plant for clean jet fuel 04.10.2021

Sustainable fuels are seen as key to making carbon-neutral flying possible. But there are some major hurdles preventing these cleaner alternatives from getting off the ground.

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket factory is seen on July 29, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Blue Origin is pushing back the first launch of its New Glenn rocket to late 2022 for technical and financial reasons following the Space Force decision to not select Blue Origin as a national security launch provider. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto)

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin ethics in question as FAA investigates 30.09.2021

The FAA review was sparked by a letter in which employees cite a pattern of prioritizing speed and cost-cutting over quality. Moreover, it describes a toxic work environment that is rife with sexism.

Ugandan mother uses aerospace to foster coders 16.09.2021

A Ugandan mother has put her savings into a club - teaching coding to girls and underprivileged kids. Her focus on aviation and space really catches their attention and stirs their ambitions
Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, descends after reaching the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

US aviation regulator grounds Branson's Virgin Galactic 03.09.2021

The Federal Aviation Administration said a July mission with Richard Branson on board deviated from its flight path. The regulator is grounding Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo while it investigates.
New York Vereinigte Staaten 1 März 2020: Ein Airbus A321 Flugzeug der JetBlue mit dem Kennzeichen N934JB auf dem Flughafen New York John F Kennedy (JFK) in den Vereinigten Staaten

'New generation of planes' to lift JetBlue flight plans 11.08.2021

US airline JetBlue is offering low-cost trans-Atlantic flights. But is it jumping the gun? DW discusses JetBlue's venture in times of a pandemic with aviation expert Andreas Spaeth.
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Amazon's Bezos returns to Earth after first space flight 20.07.2021

Jeff Bezos' trip to space came just nine days after rival Richard Branson made Virgin Galactic's first journey. The crew includes female aviation pioneer Wally Funk, who has become the oldest person to enter space.
14.07.2021 Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) and Emirati Ambassador to Israel Mohamed al-Khaja cut the ribbon at the new UAE embassy in Tel Aviv on July 14, 2021. - The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel, housed in Tel Aviv's new stock exchange building, in the latest step solidifying ties after a US-brokered normalisation deal last year. The venue in the heart of Israel's financial district highlighted the central role economic cooperation has played since UAE became only the third majority Arab nation to recognise the Jewish state. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

UAE opens embassy in Israel to improve trade 14.07.2021

With an embassy in Tel Aviv, the UAE has plans to broaden economic ties with Israel after tourism, aviation and financial services deals. Israel's president called diplomatic ties to the UAE a milestone toward peace.
Eine neuen Airbus A321neo Maschine der Deutschen Lufthansa AG steht bei einer Veranstaltung zur Taufe auf den Namen Aachen auf dem Gelände des Flughafens in Düsseldorf.

Lufthansa will no longer address you as 'ladies and gentlemen' 13.07.2021

The German carrier is doing away with its traditional onboard salutation. The airline group has come up with a list of alternative greetings to ensure that passengers remain in good humor.

DW Business Beyond — going beyond the headlines 29.06.2021

DW Business Beyond offers deep dives into the most relevant cross-border business stories of today. Our presenters guide you through trade conflicts, supply chain challenges, global labor issues and the battle for tech dominance among the world’s biggest economies.
This photograph taken on September 4, 2016 shows a Singapore Airlines planes parked on the tarmac of Changi International Airport in Singapore. / AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

EU-ASEAN aviation deal: How will it benefit the two blocs? 15.06.2021

The finalization of the agreement's terms comes during one of the worst years for the aviation industry in recent history — hit harder than most sectors by COVID and the subsequent collapse in international travel.
Boom Supersonic | Neuentwicklung Überschall-Flugzeug. Bank60k

Supersonic flights: Empty promises or the start of a new era? 14.06.2021

Almost 20 years after Concorde ceased operations, supersonic air travel could soon be taking off again. A deal involving United Airlines and the startup Boom has got the aviation industry buzzing.
(210610) -- PYIN OO LWIN, June 10, 2021 (Xinhua) -- The image shows the plane crash site in Pyin Oo Lwin of Mandalay region, Myanmar, June 10, 2021. A military plane crashed in Myanmar's Mandalay region due to severe weather on Thursday morning, a military spokesperson told Xinhua. With 14 people on board, the military plane travelling from the capital city Nay Pyi Taw to Pyin Oo Lwin, crashed in Pyin Oo Lwin of Mandalay region at around 08:00 a.m. local time. Two people have been rescued and sent to the military hospital for treatment so far, the information team said. (Information Team of the State Administration Council/Handout via Xinhua)

Myanmar: Several dead after military plane crashes 10.06.2021

The plane was carrying senior military personnel and monks when it crashed close to a steel plant near Pyin Oo Lwin, a hill town in the Mandalay region.
Teneriffa, Spanien - 23. November 2019: Ein Airbus A321 der Condor mit dem Kennzeichen D-ATCB auf dem Flughafen Teneriffa Süd (TFS) in Spanien. | Verwendung weltweit

Ryanair scores partial win in Condor state aid case 09.06.2021

An EU court has annulled the Commission's decision to approve state aid for German airline Condor. will get to hold on to two loans of €550 million, for now.

2020-03-30 09:34:48 SCHIPHOL - EasyJet Flugzeuge am Flughafen Schiphol. Der Preiskämpfer stellt sofort alle Flüge ein. Die Fluggesellschaft führt die beispiellosen Reisebeschränkungen an, die Länder als Reaktion auf das neue Koronavirus und die Einführung von Sperren in vielen europäischen Ländern auferlegt haben. ANP EVERT ELZINGA |

Business Beyond: Aviation sees a new battle in the skies 07.06.2021

As airlines prepare to get fully off the ground again after a painful pandemic, ther aviation industry sees a new battle of small vs. big and slow vs. fast.
