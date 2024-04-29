Why is the EU still buying Russian gas?

Although the EU has dramatically reduced the amount of Russian gas it imports, significant quantities are coming into the bloc. New LNG supply routes are a key reason, although pipeline gas is still part of the mix.

More than two years since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, its gas is still flowing into Europe.

While the European Union has greatly reduced the amount of gas it imports from Russia, the hydrocarbon is still powering some European homes and businesses and boosting Kremlin revenues as a result.

When the war began, European leaders were forced to reckon with a long-established dependence on both Russian gas and oil. Gas was a particular problem as in 2021, 34% of the EU's gas came from Russia.

Countries in Central and Eastern Europe were especially dependent. When the EU mooted a ban, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was quick to voice his opposition. "Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions. At the moment, Europe's supply of energy for heat generation, mobility, power supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way," he said.

Vladimir Putin seized on this. Throughout 2022, Russia itself cut gas imports to Europe. European leaders fretted about a winter energy shortage. These fears were never realized , but crucially, they meant the EU never actually sanctioned Russian gas.

"It was never a sanction," says Benjamin Hilgenstock from the Kyiv School of Economics. "It was a voluntary decision by countries, and a smart one, to diversify supply and no longer be blackmailable by Russia," he told DW.

Exit the pipe, enter the LNG

According to EU data, the share of Russian pipeline gas member states imported fell from 40% of the total in 2021 to about 8% in 2023. However, when Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is included — natural gas cooled down to liquid form so it can be transported by ship — the total share of Russian gas in the EU's total last year was 15%.

A key way the EU reduced its reliance on Russian gas was by increasing imports of LNG from countries such as the USA and Qatar. However, this has inadvertently led to a surge of heavily discounted Russian LNG coming into the bloc.

Russia is actually now the EU's second-biggest supplier of LNG, according to the data provider Kpler. The 15.5 million tonnes sold to Europe in 2023 accounted for 16% of the EU's total LNG supply. That's a 40% increase compared with the amount of LNG Russia sold to the EU in 2021.

2023 import volumes were slightly down from 2022, but data from the first quarter of 2024 shows that Russian LNG exports to Europe have risen again, by 5% year-on-year. France, Spain and Belgium have been particularly big importers. Those three countries accounted for 87% of the LNG which came into the EU in 2023.

The 'trans-shipping' problem

Yet much of this LNG is not needed by the European market and is being handled at European ports before being reexported to third countries around the world, with some EU states and companies profiting as a result.

"A lot of the Russian LNG that goes to Europe is just being 'trans-shipped'," said Hilgenstock. "So that has nothing to do with Europe's natural gas supply. It's just European companies making money facilitating Russian LNG exports."

According to a recent report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), just under a quarter of Europe's LNG imports from Russia (22%) were trans-shipped to global markets in 2023. Petras Katinas, an energy analyst with CREA, told DW that most of this LNG was sold on to countries in Asia.

Germany has rapidly built up its LNG capacity, by developing terminals such as this one at Wilhelmshaven Image: Michael Sohn/REUTERS

As a result, several EU members such as Sweden, Finland and the Baltic States are putting pressure on the bloc to enact a total ban on Russian LNG, a move that would require the agreement of all member states.

EU discussions are currently focused on banning this reexport of Russian LNG from European ports. The sanctioning of key Russian LNG projects, such as Arctic LNG 2, the UST Luga LNG terminal and the Murmansk plant, are also being considered, according to news agency Bloomberg.

"We should really basically ban Russian LNG," said Hilgenstock. "We don't think it plays any significant role for European gas supply, or it can be relatively easily replaced through LNG from other sources." A 2023 study by the Bruegel think tank backs up this analysis.

Yet Acer, the EU's energy regulator, recently warned that any reduction of Russian LNG imports should take place "in gradual steps" to avoid an energy shock.

Austria and Hungary still piping it in

Pipeline gas from Russia is also still coming into the EU. Although the Nord Stream pipelines are not operational and the Yamal pipeline no longer brings Russian gas to Europe, Russian gas still flows into Austria's Baumgarten gas hub via pipelines that cross Ukraine. The Austrian state-owned OMV energy company has a contract with Russian gas company Gazprom until 2040.

In February, Austria confirmed that 98% of its gas imports in December 2023 were from Russia. The government says it wants to break the contract with Gazprom as early as possible but EU sanctions on Russian gas are necessary for that to happen legally.

Like Austria, Hungary has also continued to import pipeline Russian gas in large quantities. Hungary also recently struck a gas deal with Turkey but experts say this gas, via Turkstream, is also from Russia.

Hilgenstock says that some countries have continued to buy Russian gas as they are benefiting from cheap, attractive contracts. "So unless and until there is an embargo on Russian natural gas, then it's really up to these countries to do this," he said.

For countries such as Austria and Hungary, a possible end to their pipeline imports from Russia may ultimately be fashioned by Ukraine. Kyiv insists it will not renew existing deals it has with Gazprom to let gas flow via its territory. That agreement expires at the end of 2024.

Time for an embargo?

Although Russian gas is still coming into Europe, the overall share it represents in Europe's gas imports has fallen dramatically since 2021.

The EU says it wants the bloc to be completely free of Russian gas by 2027 and that goal looks increasingly realistic says Hilgenstock. "I think if this entire, sordid affair has shown us one thing is that we can, in fact, relatively quickly diversify our supply of gas and other energy sources away from Russia," he said.

However, he believes the political conditions "aren't particularly conducive" for a total gas embargo at present, particularly a pipeline embargo. He points to Hungary's presidency of the EU in the second half of 2024 as a potential barrier. Budapest has closer ties to Moscow than most EU member states.

On LNG, he is more optimistic and says as well as EU action, it is up to high-volume LNG importers such as Spain and Belgium to take measures themselves.

"This backdoor importing of Russian gas is a huge problem, especially from a messaging point of view," he said. "And we're helping Russia with its LNG supply chains, which we shouldn't."

Edited by: Uwe Hessler