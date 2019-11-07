Where Germans like to emigrate

More than 250,000 Germans emigrate from Germany each year, according to German government statistics.

Where exactly they move to is difficult to track. However, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) regularly surveys member states for migration data and publishes its findings.

According to the International Migration Outlook 2019, these are the top OECD countries where Germans emigrate to.

Read more: Germans living in Europe prefer Austria, UK

Switzerland

They share a border, they theoretically speak the same language and they earn over 50% more than the Germans, according to OECD figures. Taxes are much lower, the standard of living is higher, and even though they're not in the European Union, immigration is relatively straight forward. More than 450,000 German citizens now live in Switzerland, largely in and around German-speaking Zürich.

Read more: If you want German trains, go to Switzerland

Austria

Geographically similar to Switzerland, Austria is the number one European Union destination for Germans. The language is even closer than Swiss German and there are fewer restrictions for living and working there, thanks to freedom of movement in the EU. Almost 200,000 Germans live in the Alpine republic, with most moving to Vienna. Relations are generally close, although Germans are often mocked as Piefke, a derogatory slur dating back to the Austro-Prussian war, or sometimes Marmeladinger, from Germany's comparatively poor WWI rations.

Despite the Brexit uncertainty, the UK remains a popular destination for Germans

United Kingdom

Brexit fears have failed to completely quell German migration to the UK, with more than 150,000 Germans living there. German connections to the UK go so far back that even the royal family have German roots, through the House of Hanover. Many Germans congregate in London, working in academia or in the National Health Service. Germans (or Krauts) do have to adjust to cultural differences, though, including small talk, paying with a credit card and worse bread, although depending on who you ask, they can enjoy better beer.

Netherlands

Dutch is somewhat easier to learn for Germans, especially if they know English already. Unemployment is lower in the Netherlands and the people are generally more relaxed, making it attractive for Germans. However, they do sometimes have to deal with the Dutch asking them to return their bikes (fleeing Nazi soldiers took anything with wheels to escape during WWII). In the late 1990s, there was a large influx of Germans who went to their smaller neighbor for work thanks to its booming economy, and although Germany has since overtaken the Netherlands in many respects economically, the practice continues. Many German students also choose to study in the Netherlands.

Spain

It's warmer, cheaper and has excellent food. Mallorca and Germany have an unbreakable bond, with decades-worth of Germans holidaying and retiring on the sunny party island. The Canary Islands and the east coast of the mainland are also a major attraction for sun-starved Germans. Being in EU, it's very easy for Germans to emigrate. The labor market remains poor, so emigrants tend to skew towards nonworking.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun R.I.P. 'Ballermann 6' ? Pubs, songs and even films have been dedicated to the locale: "Ballermann 6," one of the most (in)famous party scenes in El Arenal on Mallorca, which magically attracts a mostly German crowd. But the days of drinking cocktails from buckets are numbered - new regulations will soon forbid the consumption of alcohol past 10 p.m. on this stretch of beach. Where can party-goers still celebrate?

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Party alarm set for 8 a.m. What about Mallorca's neighbor to the south, Ibiza? The island has been known for its club scene since the 1990s. In 2011 the music magazine DJMag named 'Space' the best disco clubs in the world. Perhaps that's due to the club's unusual hours of operation: party-cravers can already order shots starting at 8 a.m.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Under the influence Beyond Mallorca and "Ballermann," the Spanish mainland is also popular amongst young people. A top favorite is Lloret de Mar on Costa Brava, where thousands of vacationers from northern Europe gather every year. About 13 percent of the trips Germans take are to Spain. Group drinking activities have taken hold among young Spaniards, much to the dismay of the locals.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun New favorite: Croatia Since July 1, Croatia has been a member of the European Union - high time to meet the new neighbors! For young people, however, the Balkan country has long been a member of their party union. Zrce's beach has evolved from an insider's tip into a party mecca. Its nickname? Croatian Ibiza. Even the Germans have carved out a place for themselves - as evidenced by the black-red-gold leis.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Ruckus and relaxation on the Black Sea Refueling for the party: the long, sandy beach of the Bulgarian Black Sea coast offers revelers respite. In the evening, things start to pick up. The EU member, north of Greece, is not only beloved by Germans. The English and the Scandinavians are also happy to snag a bargain brew here.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Seeking new citizenship? The "Minister of Good Moods" invites party-goers around the world to the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine. The kaZantip Festival operates like a country - with visas, government jobs and a constitution. Each year up to 170,000 young people cross the border. Even Germans can become "citizens." The requirements? Be in a good mood. And wear the color orange.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Celebrate in style Those who prefer a more tasteful and less colorful experience can fall back on the classic: St. Tropez. The party destination in southern France has allured the rich and beautiful since the 1970s. For the typical party deal-seeker, this location may be less attractive, however, as bargain prices and flat-rate drinking are not common here.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun On the North Sea coast Germans' favorite vacation destination is ... Germany! So why not test the party waters on Sylt? At Fête Blanche in Pony Club on Kampen, merrymakers may dance through the night. Bringing a bit of extra change is advised. What was once a haven for authors and artists has also morphed into a hotspot for Germany's glitz and glamor crowd.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Colorful and warm Northern German fish sandwiches and sparkling wine are hard to come by here, but the fun factor is just as high. Goa, in India, first grew popular with hippies in the 1970s. Now it's a favorite for party-seeking vacationers. Brightly colored Goa parties have sprouted up around the world. Nevertheless, a visit to the real Goa is worth considering, as the sea offers a refreshing after-party.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Welcome to Miami Ocean Drive is one of the most well-known streets in Miami Beach, even to German tourists - thanks to television. The US coastal city enjoys its cult status because countless series, such as "Miami Vice," were filmed here. By day, you can show off your toned body at Miami Beach, by night you can party in the street.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Shalom, party! While it may seem a bit macabre, these young people armed with water pistols in Tel Aviv are just having fun. Despite the political climate, Israel is becoming increasingly popular among young people as a holiday destination. Countless clubs, pubs und restaurants lure partiers, as well as the long beach. German vacationers don't even have to worry about missing their currywurst. Author: Stephanie Höppner / lbh



Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.