 What′s planned for Prince Philip′s funeral service | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.04.2021

Culture

What's planned for Prince Philip's funeral service

Britain's longest serving royal consort will be granted the "no fuss" service he'd wished for. Who will be among the 30 people attending the funeral?

Despite being told not to, the public have been coming out to lay floral tributes at the royal palaces, but have strictly followed COVID rules.

Funeral arrangements — codenamed Operation Forth Bridge, after the Scottish landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site — are under way for Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, who died last Friday just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

The televised ceremonial royal funeral will be held at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, at 16:00 ECT on Saturday, 17 April, during which a nationwide minute of silence will be held.

The following are the plans that have been announced so far:

Where will the funeral take place? 

In line with his wishes for a "no fuss" funeral, the Duke of Edinburgh will not lie in state. This also adheres to COVID pandemic restrictions on mass gatherings, to prevent members of the public from congregating at public spaces to pay their last respects. Instead, he will lie in rest in the private chapel at Windsor Castle until the day of the funeral. 

Only 30 mourners will be attending the scaled down service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

What will happen on the day? 

Like the Queen Mother and Diana, Princess of Wales, the duke will have a ceremonial funeral. State funerals are usually reserved for monarchs — with the only exception having been made for wartime Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.

On the day of the funeral, the coffin will be moved from the private chapel to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle. It will be placed on a modified Land Rover, that the duke himself helped design, to be carried the short distance to St George's Chapel. Some members of the Royal Family — including Princes Charles, William and Harry — will walk behind the coffin. 

Who will attend the funeral?

England's COVID restrictions stipulate that only 30 people, all masked and socially distanced, are allowed to attend funerals. This excludes the pallbearers and clergy.

Prince Harry (seen here with his wife Meghan Markle) will be attending the funeral service. He will be meeting other family members for the first time since he quit his senior royal role a year ago.

Prince Harry is among the family members who will attend the service. His pregnant wife, Meghan, however has been given doctor's orders not to travel. The Duke of Sussex now lives in the US with his wife and has not returned to the UK since stepping down as a senior royal last year. In another departure from the norm, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he will not attend the funeral to make room for royal family members instead. 

What happens next?

The current period of national mourning with flags flying at half-mast at all UK government buildings will end on the day of the funeral. The Royal Family will observe two weeks of mourning but members will continue to attend engagements and wear black mourning bands where appropriate.

Gun salutes took place across the UK and in Gibraltar at midday last Saturday. Royal Navy ships at sea also fired salutes in tribute to the duke, who served as a naval officer during World War Two. 

A 41-round gun salute was fired in London on Saturday to mark the death of Prince Philip

How long will political campaigning be suspended?

Local elections are scheduled for May 6 but Conservative and Labour MPs have been instructed to refrain from election-related media appearances until after the funeral. The Prime Minister's press conferences and announcements are also now limited to COVID matters. Parliament convenes on Monday to pay tribute to the duke, after which some local campaigning will resume from Tuesday onwards.

How can the public pay their respects? 

Original plans for the days leading up to the funeral, and the funeral itself, have had to be dramatically scaled down due to COVID restrictions. Members of the public have been asked not to gather at royal residences nor to leave floral tributes — but to donate to charities close to the duke's heart instead. Nevertheless, people have continued to place flowers, cards and tributes outside the palace and at Windsor Castle. The public can also post their personal tributes on an online condolence book. 

  • Prince Philip is seen during archery practice at the MacJannet School at St Cloud, France in about 1929

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Itinerant childhood

    Prince Philip's early years were marked by tragedy. When he was still young his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and placed in an asylum. Philip would rarely see her until adulthood. He was sent to boarding schools in France and Germany, but the rise of the Nazis forced him to continue his education in Scotland. Here, Philip (second from left) is seen at a French school in about 1929.

  • A young Prince Philip dressed for sport

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Prince of Greece and Denmark

    Philip held royal titles since his birth on June 10, 1921, in Corfu. As the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was born the prince of Greece and Denmark — titles he would relinquish upon marrying Princess Elizabeth in 1947. After fleeing unrest in Greece at just 18 months, Philip went on to become a naturalized British citizen.

  • Prince Philip and the Queen wave after her official coronation

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Consort to Queen Elizabeth II

    As the queen's husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip was the longest-serving British consort, or companion to the sovereign. The couple married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, at which point Philip was given the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Just over four years later, Elizabeth ascended to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.

  • Princess Elizabeth, with her husband The Duke of Edinburgh and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1950

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Family man

    Philip and Elizabeth had two children, Charles and Anne (pictured in 1953 at Clarence House), before Elizabeth became queen. Two more sons followed in 1960 and 1964, Andrew and Edward. As their first-born son, Prince Charles is next in line for the throne.

  • Members of the British royal family with from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Princess Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William, gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Grandfather and great-grandfather

    Princess Charlotte, pictured here in June 2017 with her mother the Duchess of Cambridge (center), is one of Prince Philip's nine great-grandchildren. He had eight grandchildren, including Charlotte's father, Prince William (right).

  • Prince Philip stands beside a cartoon of his wife Britain's Queen Elizabeth II behind the bar in the Old Vic pub from the TV show Eastenders

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Diverse patronages

    Upon his retirement in August 2017, Prince Philip had served as patron or president to some 800 organizations. These reflected his interests in conservation, sport, the military and engineering — and the Cartoon Art Trust, seen here in 2002. He also established The Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1956, which aims to instill confidence and new skills in young people.

  • Prince Philip meets with Aborigines at the Tjapukai Aboriginal Culture Park

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Royally outspoken

    As someone who took part in many official ceremonies and photo ops, Prince Philip developed a reputation for being gaffe-prone at best, and insulting at worst. Upon meeting a group of Australian Aborigines in 2002, the prince asked if they were "still throwing spears at each other?" And in 1997, he called then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl "Reichskanzler" — the title used by Adolf Hitler.

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Long-lasting love

    Philip's marriage to Queen Elizabeth lasted more than seven decades and despite the inevitable rumors was, to all appearances, remarkably free of scandal. Royal historian Robert Lacey said they were not "a soppy couple," though they shared a passion for horses. Philip, however, was rumored to be less keen on his wife's cherished corgis.

    Author: Matt Zuvela


