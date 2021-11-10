Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The largest part of the United Kingdom and the island of Great Britain and home to more than 50 million people, it borders Scotland and Wales. The birthplace of Shakespeare, Winston Churchill and the English language.
More than two-thirds of the UK's population lives in England - roughly 8.5 million of them in the capital and seat of government, London. England is often credited as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, a development that helped fuel the country's global influence at the heart of the former British Empire. England has been subject to invasions and mass migrations of varying success by the Romans, the Vikings, Germanic tribes and finally the Normans in the 11th century, which explains the diverse linguistic roots of the modern English language. Recent DW stories featuring England can be seen below.
Becky Stoakes and Carlos Buj are activists with Marcha a Glasgow, which is affiliated to Extinction Rebellion Spain. They set sail from Bilbao on September 28th, arriving in Glasgow on foot some 29 days later. Here they recount the encounters they made along the way and the impact that this unusual form of protest has had on their understanding of the climate crisis, and their role within it.
Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.
Young people in the UK understand that their future hangs in the balance. Irrespective of the COP26 outcome, they are determined to continue their struggle for climate action. Hear their voices in Dan Ashby's colourful portrait of a generation shaped by crisis.
The most senior cleric in the Church of England apologized for having compared the impact of climate change to the Holocaust. Justin Welby had said politicians' inaction over climate change was akin to genocide.
Africa Link is 10 years today! The channel has expanded by introducing various segments giving a voice to individuals who are often ignored by both local and international media. ++++ A historic UN climate summit begins in the UK, but how well is Africa represented?