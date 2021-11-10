Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

England

The largest part of the United Kingdom and the island of Great Britain and home to more than 50 million people, it borders Scotland and Wales. The birthplace of Shakespeare, Winston Churchill and the English language.

More than two-thirds of the UK's population lives in England - roughly 8.5 million of them in the capital and seat of government, London. England is often credited as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, a development that helped fuel the country's global influence at the heart of the former British Empire. England has been subject to invasions and mass migrations of varying success by the Romans, the Vikings, Germanic tribes and finally the Normans in the 11th century, which explains the diverse linguistic roots of the modern English language. Recent DW stories featuring England can be seen below.

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

A German "Public Viewing" is great fun. An English public viewing? Not so much. Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.

FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, Oscar Pistorius, center, arrives at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, for a sentencing hearing for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his home on Valentine's Day 2013. The State is again challenging a ruling by Judge Thokozile Masipa against Pistorius in the High Court in Johannesburg, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius up for parole 09.11.2021

Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole six years after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Marcha a Glasgow Beschreibung: Die spanischen KlimaaktivistInnen von Marcha a Glasgow sind nur eine Gruppe unter vielen der sogenannten Klimapilger, die sich zu Fuß auf den Weg zum UNO Klimagipfel in Glasgow gemacht haben. Quelle: Marcha a Glasgow

Inside Europe: climate activists reach Glasgow on foot 08.11.2021

Becky Stoakes and Carlos Buj are activists with Marcha a Glasgow, which is affiliated to Extinction Rebellion Spain. They set sail from Bilbao on September 28th, arriving in Glasgow on foot some 29 days later. Here they recount the encounters they made along the way and the impact that this unusual form of protest has had on their understanding of the climate crisis, and their role within it.

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen listens to opening statements during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Facebook whistleblower warns company is neglecting languages other than English 06.11.2021

Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.
02.02.21 *** A P&0 ferry arrives at the Port of Larne in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on February 2, 2021. - The British government condemned threats to port workers implementing post-Brexit trade checks in Northern Ireland and called for clear heads to ease tensions. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

EU warns UK of 'consequences' if Northern Ireland trade deal suspended 05.11.2021

The EU says there will be "serious consequences" if the UK triggers Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates with others in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. People were protesting in London ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Inside Europe: UK youth caught between climate anxiety and action 04.11.2021

Young people in the UK understand that their future hangs in the balance. Irrespective of the COP26 outcome, they are determined to continue their struggle for climate action. Hear their voices in Dan Ashby's colourful portrait of a generation shaped by crisis.

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on October 26, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY?

COVID: UK greenlights Merck antiviral pill 04.11.2021

The oral pill, known as molnupiravir, is the first to have successfully treated COVID-19. However, it is not clear when it will be available.
06.05.2021 Fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. The head of a grouping of Normandy fishermen said about 50 boats from French ports joined the protest Thursday morning and gathered their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier. (Oliver Pinel via AP)

France and UK's Brexit row over fish drags on: What’s the catch? 04.11.2021

Despite its insignificant share of both UK and EU gross domestic product, fisheries were one of the big issues in Brexit negotiations. Today, the industry is at the center of an angry dispute between the UK and France.
3rd November 1931: Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi), outside 10 Downing Street, London. He is in London to attend the Round Table Conference on Indian constitutional reform. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

UK unveils Mahatma Gandhi commemorative collectors coin 04.11.2021

Indian independence movement leader, Mahatma Gandhi, has been featured for the first time on an official UK coin, launched on the same day as Hindus celebrate Diwali.
HARROGATE, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate, England. Organiser’s of the show this year have revealed that overall entries for the three-day show are higher than in any previous years. The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event and is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. The YAS support and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and funding scientific research into rural affairs. First held in 1838 the show brings together agricultural displays, livestock events, farming demonstrations, food, dairy and produce stands as well as equestrian events. The popular agricultural show is held over three days and celebrates the farming and agricultural community and their way of life. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit trial likely in late 2022: US judge 03.11.2021

The British royal is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of forcing her to have sex at the home of the late disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein 20 years ago.
Der in Schottland registrierte Fischkutter «Cornelis Gert Jan» liegt im Hafen von Le Havre, wo er infolge des Fischereistreits festgehalten worden ist. Im Streit zwischen London und Paris über Fischereilizenzen im Ärmelkanal konnte eine weitere Eskalation abgewendet werden, als Paris ein für den 02.11.21 festgelegtes Ultimatum für Strafmaßnahmen zunächst aussetzte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Held British trawler sails free from French port 03.11.2021

The vessel was seized for fishing for scallops in French territorial waters amid a post-Brexit spat between the UK and France over fishing licenses.
A migrant sleeps in tent at a makeshift migrant camp near the hospital in Calais, France, September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Forrest Crellin

France to offer evicted Calais migrants shelter, envoy says 02.11.2021

Hundreds of migrants have set up camp in the northern French port in the hope of eventually making it to Britain. According to coast guard statistics, migrant crossings across the channel have soared in 2021.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 02.11.2021

COP26: Nations pledge to reduce methane emissions - "Fishticuffs" between the French and British

January 9, 2017*** Boxes of Fresh fish which have been sold at auction are dispatched from the Auction Hall of Grimsby Fish Market in Grimsby, northern England, on January 9, 2017. Grimsby Fish Market opened in 1996 and holds a daily fish auction which is recognised as one of the most important fish markets in Europe. The majority of fresh fish at the market originates from Iceland and Norway, but it also handles catches from Faroe, Scotland, Ireland as well as from local vessels. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

'Fishticuffs' between the French and British 02.11.2021

France and the UK are back at the negotiating table over fishing rights. In this aquatic game of chicken, the two countries have narrowly avoided escalating a trade war.
Church of England social media guidelines. File photo dated 28/6/2019 of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Social media guidelines have been published by the Church of England for the first time in a bid to tackle online abuse and misleading content. Issue date: Monday July 1, 2019. The Archbishop of Canterbury will unveil the set of online principles as part of a live Q&A at Facebook's UK headquarters on Monday. See PA story RELIGION Social. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire URN:43851385 |

UK: Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes for comparing climate change to Holocaust 02.11.2021

The most senior cleric in the Church of England apologized for having compared the impact of climate change to the Holocaust. Justin Welby had said politicians' inaction over climate change was akin to genocide.
10.2016 Redaktionsfoto von der Redaktion Englisch für Afrika (DW, Bonn, Deutschland)

AfricaLink on Air - 1 November 2021 01.11.2021

Africa Link is 10 years today! The channel has expanded by introducing various segments giving a voice to individuals who are often ignored by both local and international media. ++++ A historic UN climate summit begins in the UK, but how well is Africa represented?
Show more articles