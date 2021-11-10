The largest part of the United Kingdom and the island of Great Britain and home to more than 50 million people, it borders Scotland and Wales. The birthplace of Shakespeare, Winston Churchill and the English language.

More than two-thirds of the UK's population lives in England - roughly 8.5 million of them in the capital and seat of government, London. England is often credited as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, a development that helped fuel the country's global influence at the heart of the former British Empire. England has been subject to invasions and mass migrations of varying success by the Romans, the Vikings, Germanic tribes and finally the Normans in the 11th century, which explains the diverse linguistic roots of the modern English language. Recent DW stories featuring England can be seen below.