  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Law and JusticeUnited Kingdom

UK's assisted dying bill: Emotional debate splits Parliament

Birgit Maass in London
November 29, 2024

A new law allowing those suffering from terminal illnesses to end their lives with medical assistance will be voted on by members of the British Parliament. Many disabled people fear the bill will lead to coercion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nYpw

A painless death for everyone, that's what these campaigners in Bath in the South of England are fighting for. They are supporting a proposed law that enables terminally ill people to end their own life. It's a cause close to Sophie Pandit's heart.

"When my mother wanted an assisted death, even though we knew it was against the law, our morality was to support her, and enable her to have a death free of suffering," said Sophie.
 
Her mother Ann had been diagnosed with a rare brain disorder, that would eventually make her completely dependent on others. She tried to commit suicide but failed. She then decided to travel to Switzerland, where assisted dying is legal. Her three children went with her, knowing this would be their final days and hours as a family. Their mother died before her time, thinks Sophie because she needed to be fit enough to make the journey.

"If assisted dying had been legal in this country, she would have known that she could die at home in this country. She could die with her friends and family around her should she wish. And it also would have meant that she most likely would have died later on in her illness," said Sophie.
 
However, some people are against a change in the law, such as disability rights campaigner Phil Friend. He is afraid that disabled people could be coerced into an assisted death, should their condition deteriorate.
 
"Society sees disabled people as people who are dependent, as people who are vulnerable. And basically what that means is that they take a view that my life isn't as worth living as theirs is. So if I get really ill, it would be a kindness, wouldn't it, to let me go," he said.
 
The new law proposes safeguards against such coercion, two doctors and a judge would need to approve the death. But still, this does not convince Phil. He has lived with a disability and the resulting discrimination that he feels since he contracted Polio at the age of three. He feels he needed to fight for his rights constantly, and does not completely trust the medical establishment.

"How are two doctors who don't know me supposed to assess whether I'm being coerced or not? Whether people are leaning on me to take the medication? They won't. And doctors aren't trained to look at coercion. That's a very skilled job."
 
The proposed law puts his autonomy to live against someone else's autonomy to have a pain-free death, says Phil Friend. He would rather have resources diverted into better palliative care. Meanwhile, Sophie Pandit is convinced that it is cruel to deny people a death without suffering. A moral dilemma that UK lawmakers will have to examine very carefully.

Skip next section Similar stories from United Kingdom

Similar stories from United Kingdom

Seaweed in the arms of a person

Scottish farmers cultivating algae to tackle climate crisis

Scottish farmers are transforming algae into a treasure that supports climate sustainability and business opportunities.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 15, 202402:38 min
Three women, wearing headscarves, sit at a table with coffee cups and handbags in front of them.

Afghan women, forced out by Taliban, study medicine abroad

Nineteen women who had to stop studying when the Taliban came to power are finishing their medical degrees in Scotland.
EducationOctober 23, 202402:06 min
Nach Bluttat in Southport - Rotherham

Racism in Britain: What drives the anger?

Far-right rioters in Britain attacked both migrant and Muslim targets in the recent unrest across the country.
SocietyAugust 15, 202404:17 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Law and Justice from Europe

More on Law and Justice from Europe

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's social-media platform X faces scrutiny in Europe

X has been blocked in Brazil and could be banned in the EU if it fails to comply with the bloc's laws.
Law and JusticeSeptember 12, 202402:17 min
Stella Assange, wife of Julian Assange, stands among banners reading "Free Assange" at a rally in England on April 20, 2022

UK court to hear final Assange extradition appeal

Assange's wife warns that the controversial whistleblower is in precarious health and could die if extradited to the US.
Law and JusticeFebruary 20, 202402:43 min
Skip next section More on Law and Justice from around the world

More on Law and Justice from around the world

Kenia Street Debate Nairobi

The 77 Percent: - Street Debate Kenya: Gen Z protests

The 77 Percent talks to young Kenyans about the protests, the state's response and where this could all be heading.
Law and JusticeJuly 24, 202426:03 min
Boys watch smoke billowing during Israeli strikes east of Rafah

Top UN court hears new case against Israel

The ICJ has convened to hear a case filed by South Africa, which accuses Israel of continuing its "genocide" in Gaza.
Law and JusticeMay 16, 202402:44 min
Demonstrators holding up placards rally in support of abortion rights at the US Supreme Court in Washington DC (2023 file photo)

Abortion rights increase globally — with exceptions

DW takes a look at some of the countries where women have restricted access to abortion.
Law and JusticeMarch 8, 202402:19 min
Show more