 What is at stake for Russia in Venezuela?

News

What is at stake for Russia in Venezuela?

Russia could lose a lot if Nicolas Maduro is ousted in Venezuela. Moscow's massive loans to Caracas are only one piece of the puzzle — Venezuelan oil reserves could bring down the price of oil and upset Russia's economy.

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro meets with Russia's Vladimir Putin in December 2018 (picture-alliance/AA/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office)

The regime of Nicolas Maduro is struggling for power against his opposition rivals in Venezuela. Maduro is backed by Moscow and his departure from power would also be a loss for Russia, in more ways than one.

Rosneft's loan of six billion dollars

Russia's most immediate worry is the oil giant Rosneft, which is majority-owned by the Russian state. In 2017, it was reported that Rosneft effectively granted a $6 billion (€5.26 billion) loan to Venezuela. The Venezuelan side was expected to repay it by giving Rosneft stakes in five major projects with their own energy company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA. The rest of the debt would be covered by oil deliveries.

Read more: Venezuela's Maduro visits Moscow to ask Russia for more money

Watch video 00:37
Now live
00:37 mins.

Maduro: 'Russia gives its full support'

As of late 2018, Rosneft owned between 25 and 40 percent of the five ventures but deliveries had been delayed, prompting Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin to travel to Caracas in November. However, taking into account that the deal is set to expire in 2019, it is safe to assume that Rosneft has already retrieved most of its money. 

It also appears unlikely that a new government would expropriate funds provided by foreign investors — as long as these stakes were obtained legally, without corruption. In other words, any traders rushing to get rid of Rosneft stocks at the Moscow stock market this week may have acted prematurely.

Russian money for Russian weapons

The situation appears to be more complicated when it comes to loans that Russia approved to Venezuela for buying Russian arms. According to Russian media, Moscow has transferred some $11 billion to Caracas for this purpose in the last two decades. It is not clear how much of that sum has been repaid. However, there are reports that Moscow is restructuring Venezuela's debts under favorable conditions.

Read more: Russia flies nuclear-capable bombers to Venezuela

It is far from certain that a new government would be willing to pay the money back to Russia. For example, Ukraine is still refusing to repay a massive 2013 loan which Russia approved to boost pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich. However, even if Venezuela does not pay back its debt, the project would not be a pure loss to Russia. The funds were used to produce Kalashnikov rifles, military jets, helicopters, tanks and other Russian weaponry, boosting Russia's own arm industry.

Watch video 01:00
Now live
01:00 mins.

Russia, China, Turkey: Maduro still our man

Hitting where it hurts

All in all, Russia stands to lose about €11 billion if there is regime change in Venezuela. But this sum pales in comparison to the possible impact of Venezuela's enormous oil reserves on global markets. Experts believe that Venezuela has more oil than any other country in the world, including Saudi Arabia. However, after 20 years of mismanagement under Hugo Chavez and later Maduro, the oil industry has deteriorated dramatically and plays only a minor role on the world stage.

A new government could install more capable leaders in the oil sector, who could in turn revive Venezuela's oil industry and exports. Also, western — most likely American — companies could be allowed back into the country. This development could create a completely new playing field for global oil deliveries and bring down oil prices. This would be a worst-case scenario for Russia, whose economy relies heavily on oil and gas exports, and keeping the price of oil at the higher end of the scale.

DW recommends

Germany, Spain, and France give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum

Key European countries demanded fresh elections within eight days or they'll recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as president. Nicolas Maduro is struggling to hold onto power in the crisis-ridden country. (26.01.2019)  

Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin: United by oil, isolation

Venezuela's economy is in a downward spiral, and the country owes Russia billions. Caracas may seem like an unequal partner for Moscow at first glance, but an increasingly isolated Russia is keeping its friends close. (06.12.2018)  

Venezuelan President Maduro visits Moscow to ask Russia for more money

Russian President Putin has voiced strong support for his Venezuelan counterpart but made no mention of new loans. Beleaguered South American leader Nicolas Maduro is dependent upon Russia for his survival. (05.12.2018)  

Angela Merkel slams Gerhard Schröder for taking job with Russia's Rosneft

The former German chancellor has come under fire from his successor for taking a top job with Russian oil giant Rosneft. The firm is a target of US and EU sanctions that were imposed after Russia's annexation of Crimea. (21.08.2017)  

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers to Venezuela

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have been making a diplomatic show of their friendship, leaving Washington wary of Russia's participation in a Venezuelan military exercise. (12.12.2018)  

Oil-rich but cash-starved Venezuela could be close to bankruptcy

Venezuela might look bad right now amid protests, scarce food and political turmoil. But analysts warn the worsening debt crisis could greatly exacerbate the dire situation - and possibly force a regime change. (15.08.2017)  

Kombibild Venezuela Maduro und Guaido

Venezuela explained: Who backs Maduro, who backs Guaido? 25.01.2019

Nicolas Maduro? Juan Guaido? Neither? DW takes a look at the reasons why some countries are backing Venezuela's embattled president, others his upstart nemesis and some are somewhere in the middle.

Venezuela Jahresansprache Präsident Nicolas Maduro im Parlament, Caracas

Germany, Spain, and France give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum 26.01.2019

Key European countries demanded fresh elections within eight days or they'll recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as president. Nicolas Maduro is struggling to hold onto power in the crisis-ridden country.

Venezuela Juan Guaido, vorläufiger Präsident in Caracas

Germany to Venezuela: Hold elections or we recognize Guaido 25.01.2019

Germany and Spain say Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro must hold elections. If not, both would consider following the United States in recognizing the head of the opposition as president.

