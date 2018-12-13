Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa show, we're focusing on ways to live more greenly, bringing you a host of ideas from Kenya to Mauritania to do just that!

First, we visited a canoe club with a difference in South Africa – the kids who attend have to first pick up litter from the river banks before they can put their boats in the water. Not only are the children having fun, but they're also learning to respect the environment.

We also learn about how vital it is to green urban spaces around the world – though cities occupy only two percent of the world's landmass, they account for more than 70 percent of global CO2 emissions.

Next, we're off to Mauritania's capital Nouakchott, which is being threatened by coastal erosion – but a youth project to plant trees is helping to protect the city while providing residents with shade.

We then take a look at how growing complementary plants together, peas and flax, helps nurture a healthy ecosystem.

And with Christmas fast approaching, we visit the Spirit of Christmas Fair in London to check out the latest sustainable trends for an eco-friendlier festive season.

Finally we meet this week’s eco hero Faye Cuevas – she used to work for the US military, but now she's using her expertise to save elephants from poachers in Kenya.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.