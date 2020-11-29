Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Advent is a season observed in many Christian countries as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus at Christmas. The term is a version of the Latin word meaning "coming".
The most common observance of Advent outside church circles has been the keeping of an Advent calendar with one door being opened in the calendar on each day in December leading up to Christmas Eve. The keeping of an Advent wreath is also a common practice in homes or churches - the four candles are gradually lit every Sunday of Advent until Chistmas. In many countries, the first day of Advent often heralds the start of the Christmas season, with many people opting to erect their Christmas trees and Christmas decorations on or immediately before Advent Sunday.
The Advent Calendar is a 19th century German Christmas tradition that has spread all over the world. But it’s no longer just about lighting candles or unwrapping a different chocolate a day. Advent Calendars have become quite the consumer must-have – often costing hundreds or even thousands of euros. Nik Martin has more on the current advent craze in the UK this Christmas.