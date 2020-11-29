Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Advent

Advent is a season observed in many Christian countries as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus at Christmas. The term is a version of the Latin word meaning "coming".

The most common observance of Advent outside church circles has been the keeping of an Advent calendar with one door being opened in the calendar on each day in December leading up to Christmas Eve. The keeping of an Advent wreath is also a common practice in homes or churches - the four candles are gradually lit every Sunday of Advent until Chistmas. In many countries, the first day of Advent often heralds the start of the Christmas season, with many people opting to erect their Christmas trees and Christmas decorations on or immediately before Advent Sunday. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Advent".

05.11.2020, Großbritannien, London: Der am ersten Tag des Teil-Lockdowns vorgestellte neue Weihnachtsmann des Kaufhauses Selfridges trägt aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie eine rote Gesichtsmaske. Foto: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

The 2020 Christmas season: In a pandemic mood 29.11.2020

It might be more difficult to get in the festive mood in this pandemic year. Here's what could help spread some cheer, and the Christmas spirit.
FOTOMONTAGE-Weihnachten 2020 mitten in der Coronavirus Pandemie. Wie weiter mit dem Teil-Lockdown? Lockerungen an Weihnachten wohl nur bei deutlich sinkenden Corona-Zahlen. Kinder betrachten Geschenke vor Weihnachtsbaum,Weihnachten,Christbaum,Christtanne,Tannenbaum,geschmueckt mit Mundschutz,Maske. Christbaumkugel. | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Coronavirus Christmas debate misses the point 29.11.2020

As Germany begins the start of the Christmas season with the first Sunday of Advent, what's normally a time of reflection has become politically charged. It's a development DW's Anja Brockmann finds disconcerting.
Portrait eines jungen Angehoerigen der eingeborenen Minoritaet der Batwa in einer abgelegenen laendlichen Gegend mit Radio unter Bananenstauden, Burundi, Bujumbura rural, Mutimbuzi | portrait of a young man with a radio under banana plants, member of the minority of the Batwa living in an isolated rural area of Burundi, Burundi, Bujumbura rural, Mutimbuzi | Verwendung weltweit

#WorldRadioDay: Why radio is still going strong in Africa 13.02.2020

Some see radio as a medium of the past. But that's not the case in Africa. Despite the advent of the internet and social media, radio remains extremely popular on the continent.
Titel: DW Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Festessen Schlagworte: Gewinner, Euromaxx, Zuschaueraktion, Festessen Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf/Quelle?: Matthew Wright Bildbeschreibung: roasted prime ribs of beef

What’s your favorite festive dish? 10.12.2019

The countdown to Christmas has started here in Europe. Many people have begun ordering geese or turkeys for their Christmas dinner. We wanted to find out your favorite festive dish.
DW Business - Europe & Asia

DW Business - Europe & Asia 02.12.2019

Cyber Monday: Pope Francis warns of consumerism "virus" - German farmers angry over increasing regulation
2001*** Der Nürnberger Christkindlesmarkt ist ein Paradies für Naschkatzen: Es gibt Lebkuchen in allen Variationen, gebrannte Mandeln, Früchtebrot und vieles mehr. /// Copyright: Stadt Nürnberg/R. Schedlbauer

Let's go to the Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt! 29.11.2019

The festive season is here and Germany's Christmas markets are opening. There are about 2,500 — the most famous being the Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg. It celebrates the Advent season in tradition and reflection.
foto IPP/Mario Romano Milano 5/10/2018 Convegno di Forza Italia: -Persona Impresa LibertÃ - nella foto Silvio Berlusconi Italy Photo Press-World Copyright | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Entertainment TV makes you less intelligent, more susceptible to populism 07.07.2019

A new in-depth report found that the advent of entertainment TV in Italy made its viewers more likely to vote for Berlusconi and other populists. These findings could be applied to other countries, the study says.
20.12.2018, Berlin

Berlin and Beyond: Nailed it! 22.12.2018

In Germany, there's perhaps no greater indication that Christmas is coming than festive biscuits. And everyone, says Tamsin Walker, can make them. Or almost everyone.
Schoko-Nikolaus mit Terminkalender | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany: AfD's 'white men' Advent calendar sparks controversy and ridicule 11.12.2018

Germany's right-wing populists said they sought to celebrate the contributions of white men, who faced "rampant discrimination" in society. The calendar was promoted with the hashtag "yes to white men" on Twitter.
Buntes Weihnachtsgebäck auf einem Teller, aufgenommen am 19.12.2010 in Straubing (Niederbayern). Foto: Armin Weigel dpa/lby

10 treats to make Christmas even sweeter 04.12.2018

All over Germany there are traditional specialties on offer which you can only get during Advent. From classical treats like gingerbread all the way to home-baked Christmas cookies.
HANDOUT - Ein von der Stiftung Warentest in Berlin getesteter Adventskalender (Undatiertes Handout). In der Schokolade von Adventskalendern sind Rückstände von schädlichen Mineralölen und ähnlichen Stoffen gefunden worden. Foto:Ralph Kaiser/Stiftung Warentest/dpa (Verwendung des Bildes nur im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Adventskalendertest der Stiftung Warentest)

The Advent calendar's sweet history 29.11.2018

Twenty-four doors, 24 surprises - Advent calenders sweeten the wait for Christmas. Tracing its origins back a century, this German tradition has found its way into the hearts of children and adults around the world.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to the media after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Hungary's Viktor Orban calls for right-wing union in Europe 28.07.2018

During a speech to ethnic Hungarians in Romania, Orban called for the advent of "Christian democracy." He defined this ideology as "anti-immigrant" and "anti-multicultural."
A young girl decorating a Christmas Tree at home. A young girl decorating a Christmas Tree at home. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY 20251 a Young Girl decorating a Christmas Tree AT Home a Young Girl decorating a Christmas Tree AT Home PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY 20251

Spotlight on Europe - 22 December 2017 22.12.2017

It's all about Christmas! Christmas relief for the poor in Hungary+++ Is a Czech culinary tradition under threat? +++ And what’s in those advent calendars?
DW Startbild Adventskalender

People who've influenced the way we celebrate Christmas 21.12.2017

Celebrations of Advent and Christmas contain many contemporary traditions that have their roots in people and places far and wide. This Advent calendar reveals figures who've shaped the festivities. A new one every day!
Ansicht eines Werbe-Adventskalenders in der Ausstellung Adventskalender aus 100 Jahren am Montag, 24. November 2008, im Stadtgeschichtlichen Museum in Leipzig. Rund 350 Exemplare von Adventskalendern aus 100 Jahren sind in der Ausstellung bis zum 11. Januar 2009 zu sehen. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz) ----- View at a marketing advent calendar at the exhibition 100 years Advent Calendars at the museum for town history in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on Monday, Nov. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz)jpg

Inside Europe: What's in those Advent Calendars? 21.12.2017

The Advent Calendar is a 19th century German Christmas tradition that has spread all over the world. But it’s no longer just about lighting candles or unwrapping a different chocolate a day. Advent Calendars have become quite the consumer must-have – often costing hundreds or even thousands of euros. Nik Martin has more on the current advent craze in the UK this Christmas.
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 21.12.2017 21.12.2017

On this festive edition of the programme: Christmas relief for the poor in Hungary, Is a Czech culinary tradition under threat? We’ll head to the cradle of wine, And what’s in those advent calendars? And a culinary tour around Europe
Show more articles