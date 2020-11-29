Advent is a season observed in many Christian countries as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus at Christmas. The term is a version of the Latin word meaning "coming".

The most common observance of Advent outside church circles has been the keeping of an Advent calendar with one door being opened in the calendar on each day in December leading up to Christmas Eve. The keeping of an Advent wreath is also a common practice in homes or churches - the four candles are gradually lit every Sunday of Advent until Chistmas. In many countries, the first day of Advent often heralds the start of the Christmas season, with many people opting to erect their Christmas trees and Christmas decorations on or immediately before Advent Sunday. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Advent".