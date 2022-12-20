  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
View of the Christmas market in Halle
The Christmas market in HalleImage: picture alliance/dpa
TravelGermany

All you need to know about German Christmas traditions

Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg
3 hours ago

Only a few more days until it's Christmas! Here, you'll find everything you need to know about mulled wine, Christmas decorations, festive fairs and much more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L9So

Christmas is a beautiful time of year. It's a special period with thousands of festive markets, stunning Christmas decorations and oodles of fun. No wonder tourists love German Christmas time with all its traditions, dazzling lights and merriment. Find out more about this festive season in Germany.

Programmvolontäre der DW 2013-2015
Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg Author, editor, planner, social media manager
Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Child smiles, looking down at the present she is holding next to a Christmas tree.

10 German Christmas traditions and their origin

Who invented the Advent wreath? When did Christmas markets start? What do Germans eat on Christmas Eve? Find out here.
CultureDecember 7, 201710 images

Germany's beautiful Christmas markets

Around 2,500 Christmas markets take place each year in Germany. Here are our top picks.
TravelNovember 25, 20229 images
A woman in a large red wig on a carousel.

Germany's most unconventional Christmas markets

Roasted almonds and mulled wine are staples at Christmas markets. For a more unusual experience, check out our tips.
TravelDecember 7, 202210 images
Germany Meeting of St. Nicholas in Missen 2014

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission

Europe celebrates St. Nicholas Day on December 6, when he comes to bring sweet treats to all good little kids.
TravelDecember 5, 202210 images
Christmas market in Halle, Germany.

DW's Christmas quiz

How familiar are you with German Christmas traditions? Take our quiz to find out!
TravelDecember 14, 2022
Colorful Christmas lights and a light snowman along Berlin's Ku'Damm street

Germany's energy crisis: Christmas lights under scrutiny

With Germany in an energy crisis brought on in part by the war in Ukraine, Christmas lights come under scrutiny.
TravelNovember 30, 2022
A young woman in a warm pale blue coat stands in a Christmas market stall, holding a mug and smiling

What makes German Christmas markets so special?

Hannah Hummel explores Dresden's Striezelmarkt, from mulled wine and bratwurst to handicrafts.
CultureDecember 17, 202205:13 min
Check-in, Shortcut, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Neus Perez

Christmas in Rothenburg ob der Tauber

DW host Neus Perez follows the scent of cinnamon and mulled wine.
TravelDecember 20, 201909:39 min
Euromaxx-Sendung

Typical German Christmas fare: Roast goose

Roast goose and gingerbread are part of a traditional German Christmas. But how are they prepared?
LifestyleDecember 17, 202204:18 min
Euromaxx-Sendung

Sustainable Trend: Rent a Christmas tree!

In Germany people can now rent potted Christmas trees, that are replanted after the holidays.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 17, 202204:07 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Benin Bronze in a glass case

Germany returns looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Culture5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa holds his hands in the arm in victory

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A paramedic dressed in blue responds to a medical emergency

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

SocietyDecember 19, 202202:02 min
More from Asia

Germany

A man bends over with his back towards a howitzer as it fires

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Conflicts3 hours ago02:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Jhitin of the Doha Challengers and Bibin of the Truth Fighters

'It unites us' — cricket takes over Qatar again

'It unites us' — cricket takes over Qatar again

Sports4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migration9 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Soccer6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage