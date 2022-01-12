In many parts of Europe, the benevolent Saint Nicholas is accompanied by an ominous servant. In Germany, he is called Knecht Ruprecht and, with his rod and sack of coals, he threatens to thrash misbehaving children. In France, he is known as the Pere Fouettard, in the Netherlands as Zwarte Piet, in Switzerland as Schmutzli and in Austria and southern Germany he is called Krampus.