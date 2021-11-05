Visit the new DW website

Christmas

Christmas is the annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is observed most commonly on December 24 and 25 by billions of people around the world.

December 25 may have become the date of celebration as it was the date the Romans marked as the winter solstice, the shortest, and therefore darkest day of the year. The Romans had a series of pagan festivals near the end of the year, so Christmas may have been scheduled at this time to appropriate, or compete with, one or more of these festivals. The celebratory customs are a mix of Christian and secular themes. Popular modern customs of the holiday include gift giving and the display of various Christmas decorations, including Christmas trees. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content referring to Christmas.

Impression vom Weihnachtsmarkt am Kölner Dom auf dem Roncalliplatz. Köln, 01.12.2019

German Christmas markets to reopen 05.11.2021

Last holiday season, Christmas markets were canceled to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they're back on, though lovers of mulled wine and gingerbread will have to heed a patchwork of safety rules.
Berlin, 21.10.21Olaf Scholz (SPD, 2.v.l), Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesfinanzminister, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Germany: Center-left coalition talks officially begin 21.10.2021

With divergent platforms and a promise to have a new government before Christmas, the Social Democrats, Greens and business-focused Free Democrats have their work cut out for them.
18.12.2020 A shopper, wearing a protective facemask and Santa hat, passes a billboard poster featuring a Christmas turkey in Edinburgh city centre. Picture date: Friday December 18, 2020. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to stay at home this Christmas and has recommended against travel from areas with a high prevalence of coronavirus to parts of the country with a lower prevalence. See PA story SCOTLAND Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire URN:57174270

Rising energy prices threaten UK's Christmas turkey 22.09.2021

The rise in global energy prices is rippling through the economy in unexpected ways. Take the example of the UK, where turkey farmers warn their production could be hit by supply shortages.
A nurse takes care of a Covid-19 patient in a so-called Rotational Bed at the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the community hospital (Klinikum Magdeburg) in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on April 28, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID: Europe may see 236,000 deaths by December, WHO fears 30.08.2021

Stagnating vaccination rates and accelerated transmission of the virus could contribute to over a quarter of a million Europeans dying from coronavirus-related problems before Christmas.
Customers walks into a branch of a McDonald's restaurant, in London, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. McDonald’s says it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants because of supply problems stemming from a shortage of truck drivers. The fast-food chain says it is also experiencing shortages of bottled drinks. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Post-Brexit UK: No milkshakes and fewer chicken sandwiches 26.08.2021

A lack of qualified drivers combined with tough visa regulations are slowing down the country's supply chains. Food retailers like McDonald's have been hit. The Christmas season could stretch things to the limit.

December 19, 2016*** Police secures the area at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Berlin Christmas market attack made possible by 'serious' errors, report finds 09.08.2021

Bureaucratic failures and critical misjudgment of the attacker's behavior made the 2016 terrorist attack possible, a Berlin parliament committee report concluded.
Christian Drosten, Direktor am Institut fuer Virologie der Charite Berlin, aufgenommen im Rahmen einer Presseunterrichtung des Bundesgesundheitsministeriums zur Ausbreitung des Coronavirus. In der Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin, 09.03.2020. Berlin Deutschland *** Christian Drosten, Director at the Institute of Virology of the Charite Berlin, recorded during a press briefing of the Federal Ministry of Health on the spread of the coronavirus At the Federal Press Conference in Berlin, 09 03 2020 Berlin Germany Copyright: xJaninexSchmitz/photothek.netx

Germany: Top virologist warns COVID rates to spike again 17.03.2021

Christian Drosten, who many credit with Germany's early successful management of the coronavirus pandemic, has a grim warning. The country's COVID rates are headed back to Christmas levels, he says.
Police patrol near the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German court: Informants' handler must stay secret 03.02.2021

Germany's intelligence agencies face scrutiny from lawmakers over the deadly Christmas market terror attack in 2016. However, the country's top court refused to let lawmakers quiz an informants' supervisor.
Grafton Street, one of Dublin’s main shopping streets, is almost deserted during Ireland’s third national lockdown.

COVID-19: Ireland struggles to overcome its Christmas hangover 21.01.2021

The country was a model for using shutdowns to keep the pandemic under control — but Ireland is now also a case study for how temporary relaxations can cause devastating problems. Gavan Reilly reports from Dublin.
02.01.2021 Medics transport a patient from an ambulance to the Royal London Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

COVID: London NHS frontline workers brace for post-holiday case surge 06.01.2021

Parts of the UK have entered a third lockdown due to the pandemic, with London's NHS frontline staff preparing for an "inevitable" coronavirus case surge following Christmas and New Year's Eve gatherings. DW reports.

Candles burn outside the home where Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was killed in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., December 24, 2020. On December 22, 2020 Officer Adam Coy fatally shot Andre Maurice Hill after responding to a non-emergency disturbance call from a neighbor. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

US: Police chief slams officer over Andre Hill killing 01.01.2021

New camera footage shows the moments after Andre Hill was fatally shot by police. Following the shooting, a woman told police Hill was there to bring her Christmas money and "didn't do anything."
PURMEREND - A Sinterklaas from Sinterklaascentrale Amsterdam prepares for his digital visits of the day. national entry with black pete sooty piet A Pete prepares for his visits with Saint Nicholas today. ROBIN UTRECHT PURMEREND - A Sinterklaas from Sinterklaascentrale Amsterdam prepares for his digital visits of the day. national entry with black pete sooty piet A Pete prepares for his visits with Saint Nicholas today. ROBIN UTRECHT

COVID kills 26 in Belgian care home after Santa Claus visit 31.12.2020

At least 26 residents of a Belgian care home have died of COVID-19 and dozens more are infected after a volunteer dressed as Father Christmas distributed presents.
Hands of hacker on a laptop

Germany: 'Colossal' cyberattack knocks out Funke news group 29.12.2020

Hackers knocked out one of Germany's biggest news organizations over the Christmas holiday. Such criminal attacks, which often come with ransom demands, have become a lucrative business model.
In this undated photo issued on Friday Dec. 25, 2020, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

UK: Queen praises people's courage amid coronavirus pandemic 25.12.2020

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has made the challenges of a year marked by the pandemic the focus of her yearly Christmas Day speech. While praising the solidarity shown, she said some people just want a hug.
25.12.2020 *** Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing inside the blessing hall of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Vatican Media via AP)

Pope Francis calls for COVID-19 vaccines to be shared 25.12.2020

Pope Francis has urged global unity in an address that frequently referenced the coronavirus pandemic. He said walls of nationalism could not be built to stop a health crisis that knows no borders.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 25.12.2020 25.12.2020

Alone at Christmas: Pandemic of loneliness — Keeping the British Christmas panto tradition alive — Estonia targets digital nomads with its e-Residency program — Reconnecting members of Armenia's diaspora — And a special half-hour focus on European traditions.
