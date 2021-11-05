Christmas is the annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is observed most commonly on December 24 and 25 by billions of people around the world.

December 25 may have become the date of celebration as it was the date the Romans marked as the winter solstice, the shortest, and therefore darkest day of the year. The Romans had a series of pagan festivals near the end of the year, so Christmas may have been scheduled at this time to appropriate, or compete with, one or more of these festivals. The celebratory customs are a mix of Christian and secular themes. Popular modern customs of the holiday include gift giving and the display of various Christmas decorations, including Christmas trees. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content referring to Christmas.