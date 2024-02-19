Climate change delays Australian crab migration

Nature and EnvironmentAustraliaClimate change delays Australian crab migrationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAustraliaAlex Footman02/19/2024February 19, 2024On Australia's Christmas Island, a yearly phenomenon has been disrupted: the great Christmas Island crab migration, where millions of crabs cross the island. Experts say climate change has delayed migration for the first time on record.https://p.dw.com/p/4cZk0Advertisement