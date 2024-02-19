  1. Skip to content
Climate change delays Australian crab migration

Alex Footman
February 19, 2024

On Australia's Christmas Island, a yearly phenomenon has been disrupted: the great Christmas Island crab migration, where millions of crabs cross the island. Experts say climate change has delayed migration for the first time on record.

