Germany's beautiful Christmas markets
German Christmas markets have been around since the Middle Ages. Some 2,500 fairs are staged each year. Here are our top picks.
Dresden's Striezelmarkt
The oldest Christmas market in Germany is the Striezelmarkt, which first took place in 1434. The market opened its gates on November 23 for the 588th time. Visitors should try the obligatory mulled wine as well as the Dresden Christstollen and Striezel pastries.
The Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt is back again
Traditionally, the Christkindlesmarkt opens the first Friday of the first weekend of Advent and is marked by a prologue read by the Christkind — Germany’s traditional Christmas present-bearer. Nuremberg’s market is one of Germany’s largest and most popular, attracting 2 million people before the pandemic. After a two-year pause, it will take place again.
Germany’s most popular Christmas market in Cologne
Another of Germany’s storied Christmas markets takes place at the foot of the Cologne Cathedral. With more than 4 million visitors annually, it’s a front runner among Christmas markets. Organizers place an emphasis on sustainability. All goods that do not come from Germany or Europe must be fair trade certified.
Christmas magic in front of Berlin's city hall
This year, around 60 Christmas markets take place in Berlin. The Christmas market in front of the city's town hall is a good place to start. Take a ride on the 50-meter-high (164 ft) Ferris wheel, which offers magnificent views over Berlin. There’s also an ice skating rink and plenty of places to enjoy mulled win.
Leipzig Christmas market keeps traditions alive
Leipzig's Christmas market takes place in the center of the historic old town and dates back to the 15th century. This makes it one of the oldest markets in Germany — and its approximately 300 stalls make it one of the most-visited. Don’t miss the trombonists who perform traditional music from the balcony of the town hall daily.
Lübeck Christmas market
Lübeck's Christmas market has a 400-year-old tradition and is set amid the historic buildings of the old town, which has UNESCO World Heritage status. The market opened on November 21. In addition to gingerbread, mulled wine and baked apples, visitors can see marzipan being produced. The famous Lübeck confection is popular all over Germany— and outside the Christmas season.
Germany’s largest Christmas tree in Dortmund
Christmas market fans are always in for a treat in the German city of Dortmund. The annual Christmas market features a 45 meter-tall (150 ft) Christmas tree – comprised of over 1,000 spruces – adorned by 50,000 lights and ornaments. Revelers can also browse countless stalls selling anything from snacks to handcrafts and more.
Cuisine from around the world in Essen
There’s something for everyone at the Essen Christmas market, which has over 250 stalls where visitors can find handmade arts and crafts, as well as culinary delights from around the world. And what’s more, 2022 is the market's 50th anniversary, so it’s sure to be a special year.
Christmas on the water in Lindau
The picturesque “Harbor Christmas” market in the town of Lindau on Lake Constance has a number of stalls worth visiting — and it's just a stone’s throw from the Alps. There’s also a special event. On Saturday after Saint Nicholas Day, brave winter swimmers dive into the lake’s cold waters.