The cit of Nuremberg with its towering imperial castle is situated in the southern German state of Bavaria. The city played an infamous role in the Nazi era.

Nuremberg on the river Pegnitz is the second largest city in Bavaria. First mentioned in 1050, Nuremberg was not only a significant trade center on the route from Italy to northern Europe in medieval times, but the site of major Nazi party rallies centuries later. It was where the Nuremberg trials took place between 1945 and 1949, - the Allied military tribunal of German war criminals. The birthplace of painter and printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528) also annually stages a world-famous Christmas market.