Nuremberg

The cit of Nuremberg with its towering imperial castle is situated in the southern German state of Bavaria. The city played an infamous role in the Nazi era.

Nuremberg on the river Pegnitz is the second largest city in Bavaria. First mentioned in 1050, Nuremberg was not only a significant trade center on the route from Italy to northern Europe in medieval times, but the site of major Nazi party rallies centuries later. It was where the Nuremberg trials took place between 1945 and 1949, - the Allied military tribunal of German war criminals. The birthplace of painter and printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528) also annually stages a world-famous Christmas market.

Ein ICE steht am Bahnhof. In dem ICE zwischen Regensburg und Nürnberg hat es am Samstag eine Messerattacke gegeben. Mehrere Menschen wurden verletzt, wie die Polizei mitteilte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Several injured in knife attack on train 06.11.2021

The attack took place on an Intercity Express (ICE) train between the southern German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg. Police have reported several injuries.

Impression vom Weihnachtsmarkt am Kölner Dom auf dem Roncalliplatz. Köln, 01.12.2019

German Christmas markets to reopen 05.11.2021

Last holiday season, Christmas markets were canceled to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they're back on, though lovers of mulled wine and gingerbread will have to heed a patchwork of safety rules.
Homemade puff pastry cinnamon rolls with raisins placed on oven iron tray. Flat lay, top view.

German man sentenced for trying to kill wife with poisoned cinnamon roll 08.07.2021

The man claimed he only wanted to temporarily knock out his wife, yet the court found him guilty of attempted murder. Both the wife and her mother had to be rushed to the hospital after eating some of the roll.
Blick über die demonstrierende Menschenmenge im bayerischen Landsberg am 07.01.1951. Zum ersten Mal fand am Sonntag (07.01.1951) im bayerischen Landsberg eine öffentliche deutsche Protestveranstaltung gegen die Vollstreckung der Todesurteile an verurteilten Kriegsverbrechern statt. Es nahmen nach polizeilicher Schätzung etwa 3.000 Menschen teil. Im Verlauf der Kundgebung kam es zu Tumulten mit etwa 300 jüdischen, meist verschleppten Personen, die in Omnibussen nach Landsberg gekommen waren und vor der Versammlung zugesagt hatten, nicht zu stören. Als einer der Redner wandte sich der Bundestagsabgeordnete Dr. Gebhard Seelos gegen die von den Nationalsozialisten an fünf Millionen Juden begangenen Verbrechen und gegen das unmenschliche Hinhalten der zum Tode verurteilten Nazis. Foto: dpa +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany, 1951: Solidarity with Nazi mass murderers 06.01.2021

Seventy years ago, thousands of Germans gathered in the Bavarian town of Landsberg to demonstrate against the death penalty for Nazi war criminals. The event shows how little awareness of guilt there was among Germans.
Nuernberger Prozess/Anklagebank/Goering,Hess Nachkriegszeit: Nuernberger Kriegsverbre- cher Prozess v. d. alliierten Militaertri- bunal (20.11.1945-1.10.1946). - Blick auf die Anklagebank: 1. Reihe v.l., Goering, Hess, Ribbentrop, Keitel; 2. Reihe, v.l., Doenitz, Raeder, von Schirach, Sauckel und Jodl.- Foto, undatiert. |

Nuremberg Trials: Nazis facing judgment 20.11.2020

The first of a series of trials in which leading National Socialists were prosecuted for war crimes by the International Military Tribunal began on November 20, 1945. The hearings laid bare the Nazi regime of terror.
Nachkriegszeit: Nürnberger Kriegsverbrecher Prozeß v. d. alliierten Militärtribunal (20.11.19451.10.1946). Blick auf die Richterbank und eine Schautafel mit den hierarchischen Strukturen von Gestapo und SD (Zeugenaussage von Otto Ohlendorf, Hauptangeklagter im Einsatzgruppen-Prozeß). Foto, 3.1.1946. |

Nuremberg Trials: A warning to war criminals and dictators 20.11.2020

Seventy-five years ago, the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial brought Nazi leaders to justice. It was a long, historic trial that punished monstrous crimes, and still influences international criminal law today.
ARCHIV - 01.01.1945, Bayern, Nürnberg: Blick in den Verhandlungssaal der Nürnberger-Prozesse (Archivbild von 1945). Kein Gerichtssaal der Welt wurde so oft gefilmt oder fotografiert wie der Saal 600 im Nürnberger Justizpalast. An diesem Donnerstag fällt dort das letzte Urteil. (zu dpa «Im berühmtesten Gerichtssaal der Welt fällt das letzte Urteil») Foto: picture alliance / dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

The Nuremberg Trials: Three witnesses look back 19.11.2020

On November 20, 1945, high-ranking Nazis were put on trial at the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg. Seventy-five years on, how do the victims and the children of the war criminals look at this historic event?
LEIDEN - portrait of Benjamin Ferencz Benjamin Berell Ferencz is an American lawyer of Zevenburg origin. He was the chief prosecutor of the Einsatzgruppen trial after World War II. He has been serving before the International Criminal Court for several decades. He has received several international awards. COPYRIGHT ROBIN UTRECHT | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

How 100-year-old Ben Ferencz spent a lifetime making legal history 18.11.2020

After securing evidence of Nazi atrocities in concentration camps and serving as the youngest prosecutor in the Nuremberg Trials, the US lawyer helped found the ICC in the Hague.
Schwurgerichtssaal 600 View of Courtroom 600 today. Use is authorized subject to inclusion of the following attribution: Picture credit: Nuremberg Municipal Museums, Memorium Nuremberg Trials; Photo: Christine Dierenbach

Nuremberg Trials: An important step for Germany to confront its Nazi past 16.11.2020

Germany is marking the 75th anniversary of the first Nuremberg trial. Initially, the trials, military tribunals by occupying powers, were barely respected in a country that wanted to forget. But that attitude changed.
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 09: A customer carries a H&M clothing store bag on January 9, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. H&M apologized on Monday after the Swedish clothing retailer's website in Britain showed a black child model wearing a hooded sweatshirt that said coolest monkey in the jungle. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Germany: H&M fined record €35 million for illegal surveillance of employees 01.10.2020

The Swedish firm received the hefty fine after a "flagrant disregard of data protection," according to German authorities. The illegal surveillance occurred at a service center in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg.
Schwurgerichtssaal 600 View of Courtroom 600 today. Use is authorized subject to inclusion of the following attribution: Picture credit: Nuremberg Municipal Museums, Memorium Nuremberg Trials; Photo: Christine Dierenbach

Nuremberg trials courtroom witnesses last ever judgement 21.02.2020

Courtroom 600 in the Nuremberg Palace of Justice, the site where Nazis were tried for war crimes after World War II, is perhaps the world's most famous hall of justice. It will now become an exclusive full-time museum.

FILE PHOTO: An aircraft of low-cost airliner Ryanair is seen behind a fence while being parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement at Weeze airport, Germany August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Ryanair will close bases in Nuremberg, Stockholm 04.12.2019

Ryanair will stop operating in Nuremberg and Stockholm due to the delayed delivery of the new Boeing 737 Max airplanes. The long delays are good news for Boeing's rivals.

+++Nur im Rahmen der abgesprochenen Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Rovaniemi Touristen Information in Finnland

9 heavenly places 27.11.2019

Every year, children send their wishes for Christmas to higher beings such as St. Nicholas, the Christkind or Santa Claus, who have post offices all over the world. Some of them can even be visited.
03.11.2019, Bayern, Nürnberg: Das neugewählte Nürnberger Christkind, Benigna Munsi, gibt zusammen mit dem Oberbürgermeister der Stadt Nürnberg, Ulrich Maly (SPD, r) eine Pressekonferenz. Nach dem Eklat wegen eines rassistischen Kommentars auf der Facebook-Seite eines AfD-Kreisverbands, hat das Nürnberger Christkind, Benigna Munsi, zusammen mit dem Oberbürgermeister von Nürnberg, Maly (SPD), eine Pressekonferenz abgegeben. Foto: Nicolas Armer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nuremberg mayor defends 'Christ Child' teen after far-right racism 04.11.2019

The mayor has slammed "idiotic comments" targeting the teen picked to play the "Christ Child" at the city's famous Christmas market. In a post on Facebook, the far-right AfD had suggested Germans were being eradicated.
dpatopbilder - 30.10.2019, Bayern, Nürnberg: Das neu gewählte Nürnberger Christkind, Benigna Munsi, springt nach der Bekanntgabe des Wahlergebnisses für die Fotografen in die Luft. Die 17-Jährige wurde von einer Jury aus insgesamt sechs Bewerberinnen auf zwei Jahre zum neuen Christkind gewählt. Dieses eröffnet traditionell den Nürnberger Christkindlesmarkt. Während der Adventszeit ist das Christkind die wichtigste Repräsentantin der Stadt und ihres traditionsreichen Weihnachtsmarktes. Foto: Daniel Karmann/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

AfD slurs Nuremberg's festive 'Christ Child' 01.11.2019

A far-right Facebook post denigrating Nuremberg's pick to play the "Christ Child" at its Christmas market has prompted a wave of solidarity for Benigna Munsi. The Bavarian premier has also backed her.
Taschentücher für die Trauernden Trauerfeier für Wolfgang Rademann in der Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtniskirche, Berlin, 11.2.2016 Foto: Eva Oertwig/SCHROEWIG | Verwendung weltweit

Paper handkerchief's clouded origins 13.08.2019

Call them paper handkerchiefs, tissues or nose wipes; Patented 125 years ago in southern Germany, it took until 1929 before a Nuremberg firm made its breakthrough. Last year, 148,000 tons of the throwaways were sold.
