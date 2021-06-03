 ′Never Again′: Memorials of the Holocaust | All media content | DW | 27.01.2022

Travel

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is January 27. Numerous memorials across Germany ensure the millions of victims are not forgotten.

  • An ominous sculpture outside the former concentration camp of Dachau which is now a memorial site.

    Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site

    A large sculpture stands in front of Dachau. Located just outside Munich, it was the first concentration camp opened by the Nazi regime. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power, it was used by the paramilitary SS Schutzstaffel to imprison, torture and kill political opponents of the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

  • Wannsee villa

    Wannsee House

    The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in the planning of the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to devise what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

  • People walk between the concrete pillars during the inauguration of the Holocaust memorial site in Berlin May 10, 2005

    Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

    Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated 60 years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

  • People look in a window of the memorial in the Tierpark garden in Berlin.

    Memorial to Persecuted Homosexuals

    Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The 4-meter high (13-foot) monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

  • A picture of the large unfinished congress hall building on the former Nazi party rally grounds in Nuremberg.

    Documentation center on Nazi Party rally grounds

    Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of World War II. The annual Nazi Party congress, as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants, took place on the 11-square-kilometer (4.25-square-mile) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

  • A statue in the inner courtyard of the Bendlerblock building which was the site of the resistance.

    German Resistance Memorial Center

    The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Hitler that ultimately failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock. Today, it's the German Resistance Memorial Center.

  • A memorial of gravestones with the names of victims in a field next to Bergen-Belsen

    Bergen-Belsen Memorial

    The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, and many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 people killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame after her diary was published posthumously.

  • People stand outside the gates of the former concentration camp of Buchenwald.

    Buchenwald Memorial

    Located near the Thuringian town of Weimar, Buchenwald was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe to the camp and murdered 64,000 of them before the camp was liberated by US soldiers in 1945. The site now serves as a memorial to the victims.

  • People walk next to the memorial's large reflecting pool in a park in Berlin.

    Memorial to the Sinti and Roma Victims

    Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool, the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani. "Gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears," it reads.

  • Stolperstein in Hamburg with a person's name engraved on it.

    'Stolpersteine' — stumbling blocks as memorials

    In the 1990s, artist Gunter Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries across Europe. It's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

  • A white cube-shaped building that is the Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism.

    Brown House in Munich

    Right next to the "Führerbau," where Adolf Hitler had his office in Munich, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party, called the Brown House. A white cube now occupies the place where it once stood. In it, the "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the defeat of the Nazi regime.


Read also

Wannsee Conference: Nazi Germany formalized 'Final Solution'

Wannsee Conference: Nazi Germany formalized 'Final Solution' 19.01.2022

On January 20, 1942, details about the extermination of Europe's Jews were discussed. Even 80 years later, the minutes of the Wannsee Conference send chills down the spine.

Vorne Großer Dutzendteich, links Serenadenhof, rechts Dokumentationszentrum, dahinter unvollendete Kongresshalle der NSDAP 1933-1945, ehemaliges Reichsparteitagsgelände, Nürnberg, Mittelfranken, Franken, Bayern, Deutschland, Europa *** In front Großer Dutzendteich, left Serenadenhof, right Documentation Center, behind unfinished Congress Hall of the NSDAP 1933 1945, former Nazi Party Rally Grounds, Nuremberg, Middle Franconia, Franconia, Bavaria, Germany, Europe Copyright: imageBROKER/NorbertxProbst ibxnpr06721857.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung!

Former Nazi rally building to serve as opera house 15.12.2021

Some are critical of the decision to turn Nuremberg's former Nazi Party rally site into a cultural venue. But can the arts play a role in remembering atrocities?

Der Berghof von Adolf Hitler am Obersalzberg bei Berchtesgaden: Adolf Hitler in Zivil, auf der Terrasse des Berghofs in einem Korbsessel sitzend und Akten lesend. Photographie, um 1936.

Nazi Germany: Hitler's second seat of power at Obersalzberg 23.12.2021

The idyllic spot served as Hitler's vacation home and second seat of government. The documentation center explaining the dark history of the site is getting a revamp.