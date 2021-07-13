Visit the new DW website

Anne Frank

One of the most widely discussed victims of the Holocaust, Anne Frank is best known for the diary she composed while hiding from the Nazis in an Amsterdam apartment.

Anne Frank (1929-1945) was born in Frankfurt but spent much of her short life in Amsterdam. When the Nazis occupied the Netherlands in 1940, she and her family were forced to go into hiding due to their Jewish heritage. She kept a diary while living in secret in an Amsterdam apartment, which was later published as "The Diary of Anne Frank," and translated into more than 60 languages. Anne Frank and her family were betrayed in 1944 and she was taken to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she died in later winter 1945, just before the camp was liberated. Only her father, Otto Frank, survived the Holocaust.

'Where is Anne Frank': Animation debuts at Cannes

'Where is Anne Frank': Animation debuts at Cannes 13.07.2021

A response to rising antisemitism, Israeli director Ari Folman's animated film of Anne Frank's diary and life also addresses the struggles of young refugees today.
The Diary of Anne Frank

The Diary of Anne Frank 14.03.2016

Hans Steinbichler has made a new version of the world-famous diary, written between 1942 and 1944 by a Jewish girl hiding in an Amsterdam attic with her family, before they are betrayed and handed over to the Nazis.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 12.03.2016 14.03.2016

KINO features the latest cinematic adaptation of "The Diary of Anne Frank" and Oscar-winning film "Son of Saul".
Anne Frank Fund threatens legal action over plans to publish her diary online

Anne Frank Fund threatens legal action over plans to publish her diary online 31.12.2015

A French MP and an academic have announced plans to publish the diary of Anne Frank on January 1, the day the work falls within the public domain. The organization with publication rights is threatening legal action.
Angela Merkel biopic set for the silver screen

Angela Merkel biopic set for the silver screen 17.03.2015

A film is to be made based on the life of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, planned for a 2017 international release. But the question on everyone's lips: who will play the lead role?
Anne Frank on the silver screen

Anne Frank on the silver screen 06.03.2015

The short life of the young diary writer, Anne Frank, has inspired numerous filmmakers in the 70 years since she died in a Nazi concentration camp. Now, the first German-made feature is in the works.
Complete originals of Anne Frank's diary on display for first time

Complete originals of Anne Frank's diary on display for first time 28.04.2010

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the museum has opened an additional room to display one of its greatest treasures: the complete originals of Anne Frank's diary.
Dutch Court Saves Anne Frank's Tree from the Chop

Dutch Court Saves Anne Frank's Tree from the Chop 20.11.2007

An Amsterdam court has ordered a stay on the felling of a diseased tree beloved by Anne Frank. Frank, a Jewish girl who hid from the Nazis for more than two years, mentioned the tree several times in her famous diary.

Anne Frank's Diary 25.06.2007

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the publication of the world famous diary of Anne Frank, which has sold tens of millions of copies and has been translated into almost 100 languages.
Should Anne Frank Become Dutch?

Should Anne Frank Become Dutch? 08.10.2004

A Dutch TV program has put Anne Frank on its candidate list of greatest Dutch people of all time, igniting a debate about the citizenship of the Jewish girl who was persecuted by the Nazis.