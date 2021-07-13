One of the most widely discussed victims of the Holocaust, Anne Frank is best known for the diary she composed while hiding from the Nazis in an Amsterdam apartment.

Anne Frank (1929-1945) was born in Frankfurt but spent much of her short life in Amsterdam. When the Nazis occupied the Netherlands in 1940, she and her family were forced to go into hiding due to their Jewish heritage. She kept a diary while living in secret in an Amsterdam apartment, which was later published as "The Diary of Anne Frank," and translated into more than 60 languages. Anne Frank and her family were betrayed in 1944 and she was taken to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she died in later winter 1945, just before the camp was liberated. Only her father, Otto Frank, survived the Holocaust.