  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Easter
Benjamin Ferencz speaking at the Einsatzgruppen Trial in Nuremberg - besuited man speaking at rostrum with microphone
Benjamin Ferencz speaking at the Einsatzgruppen Trial in NurembergImage: Vertical Entertainment/Everett Collection/picture alliance
HistoryUnited States of America

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

Heike Mund
56 minutes ago

Ben Ferencz, a lawyer who secured evidence from concentration camps as a soldier and then became US chief prosecutor at 27, brought some of Hitler's inner circle to justice.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PqYZ

He made history on two fronts: As a US soldier, the young Benjamin Ferencz unearthed vital evidence for the Nuremberg trials, without which the US prosecution would have had difficulties bringing the Nazi leadership to court in 1945.

Later, as a lawyer, Ferencz campaigned passionately for the establishment of an international criminal tribunal, and his dogged determination paid off: The International Criminal Court  (ICC) was established in The Hague in 2002. There, even heads of state can now be prosecuted for committing war crimes, with Russian President Vladimir Putin the court's latest target and surely its most ambitious to date.

Military service — from Camp David to Omaha Beach and eastward

He had a rather inauspicious start after enlisting in the US Army: The well-read Ferencz, who had attended Harvard Law School on a merit scholarship, started out as a typist at Camp David in the US state of North Carolina. At the time, he could neither type nor fire a rifle. Instead, he was first assigned to clean toilets and scrub pots and floors. 

Things turned serious in the spring of 1944. Ferencz's combat unit was transferred to England during World War Two. On June 6, 1944, D-Day, Ferencz and his comrades jumped off the landing craft on Omaha Beach on the northern French coast. The Allied invasion of Normandy had begun, signaling the end of Nazi domination in Western Europe.

During the advance of US troops, Ferencz and his unit breached the Siegfried Line, also known in German as the Westwall, fought on the front lines of the Battle of the Bulge and toward the end of the advance in the spring of 1945, crossed the Remagen Bridge over the Rhine River with his fellow victorious Americans.

At the headquarters of General George Patton's 3rd US Army at the end of the war, those with legal experience were sought to secure evidence of Nazi war crimes. Finally, the young lawyer had found a job more suited to his skills.

Ferencz and his team meticulously combed through information on Nazi authorities and SS clerical offices and visited concentration camps liberated by the US Army. What he discovered in Buchenwald, Dachau, Mauthausen and other camps went beyond his imagination of the extent of the Nazis' atrocious crimes and their apparatus of murder.

First arrest warrants against Nazi leaders

"The important thing was to secure the evidence, the lists of prisoners, the names of camp leaders and those in charge at the SS," Ferencz recounted in his memoirs (Always Tell Your Truth, 2020). "On this basis, we issued warrants to arrest the persons. We secured all the evidence and drove directly to the next camp."

On the way, they encountered Red Army units that made short shrift of apprehended SS officers. At that moment, the lawyer in uniform realized that he — the son of emigrant Hungarian Jews — was not concerned with revenge and retribution, but with justice.

At first, he was merely a spectator at the first Nuremberg trial against the main war criminals of the Nazi regime, which began on November 20, 1945. His return to civilian life in the United States had already been planned. "At the start of the trial, the rows were packed. The audience sat upstairs in the gallery. But as the trial progressed, the stands emptied. The Germans hardly showed any interest anymore."

'We searched all the Nazi archives'

Back in America, the former US soldier found himself unemployed at first; no law firm wanted to entrust him with a case. Then, an unexpected telegram from the Pentagon summoned him to General Telford Taylor, a brilliant lawyer who was personally appointed by US President Truman to be in charge of the Nuremberg follow-up trials. Taylor appointed the war-experienced Ferencz to his task force for Germany.

"The US found that the Nuremberg trial of the top 22 Nazis could not fully explain how something like this could have happened in a civilized country like Germany," Ferencz recalls in the German documentary film A Man Can Make a Difference (2015). "The first assignment I got from Taylor was to go to Berlin and collect evidence of the monstrous Nazi crimes there."

The war-torn capital became the headquarters of the US investigative team. Greater Berlin, meanwhile, had been divided into separate sectors by the four occupying powers — the US, Britain, the USSR and France. Each had its own law enforcement methods.

Ferencz and his team of 50 investigators were given free rein, seizing reams of documents and incriminating material from the extensive Nazi bureaucracy. Berlin's Gestapo headquarters, in particular, proved to be a haven of German thoroughness. "A legal goldmine," Ferencz called it.

Ben Ferencz in a suit jacket sitting at his desk writing in a large opened book partly on his lap, several telepones in view
Ferencz was just 27 years old when he was made chief prosecutor (undated photo)Image: Piper Verlag/dpa/picture alliance

Chief prosecutor in the 'Einsatzgruppen Trial'

In the spring of 1947, an employee came across three thick Leitz folders in the filing cabinets of the German Foreign Ministry, labeled "Ereignismeldungen aus der UdSSR — Berichte von der Ostfront" ("Dispatches from the Soviet Union — reports from the Eastern Front").

"They were reports from SS special units, disguised by a seemingly meaningless name: 'Einsatzgruppen.' Nobody knew what they were," Ferencz later recalled. He immediately recognized the political explosiveness of the find: "It looked harmless, but the contents inside were stamped 'Secret Reich Matter.'"

The SS Einsatzgruppen divisions operated behind the lines in Nazi-occupied Europe, particularly on the eastern front in World War II. They were not combat units. For the most part, they were influential in rounding up those people in the occupied local populations who the Nazis deemed should be sent to concentration or extermination camps like Auschwitz. 

The pieces of evidence found by the employee at the Foreign Ministry formed the legal foundation for one of the biggest murder trials in history. On September 15, 1947, Ferencz delivered his opening statement. At 27, he was the youngest chief prosecutor of the "Einsatzgruppen Trial," one of the total of 12 Nuremberg trials carried out by the US.

Germany: Witnesses Remember the Nuremberg Trials

Initiative for the International Criminal Court

For Ferencz, who was born in 1920 in the Carpathians to Jewish parents and who grew up in abject poverty in New York, these experiences in post-war Germany proved formative. As a representative of the Jewish Claims Conference, he later worked tirelessly for the reparations agreement between Israel and West Germany, which was signed in Luxembourg in 1952. And he legally represented the claims of forced laborers, especially from Eastern Europe, whom the Nazis had enslaved and exploited.

In 2010, Ferencz was awarded one of the Commanders Crosses of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for his lifelong commitment to international law at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.

But he probably received his most important honor on November 20, 2020, marking the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials, at which he presented a keynote address via video. As a sign of respect, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier did not speak until after him.

This article was translated from German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Memorium Nürnberger Prozesse

The Third Reich in the Dock - The First Nuremburg Trial

The Third Reich in the Dock - The First Nuremburg Trial

The Nuremberg trials started 75 years ago and marked a milestone in the establishment of international law. The images of high-ranking Nazis in the dock are seared into our collective memory.
Law and JusticeOctober 12, 2020
Nürnberger Prozess - 1945-1946

Crime and punishment: Nazis on trial

Crime and punishment: Nazis on trial

The Nuremberg trials began 75 years ago, as high-ranking Nazis were held accountable on the basis of international law. A look back by a Holocaust survivor, by the son of Hitler's deputy in occupied Poland and by the daughter of a defense lawyer.
SocietyNovember 7, 202012:36 min
external

Nuremberg Trials Anniversary

Nuremberg Trials Anniversary

The Nuremberg Trials that followed World War Two began 75 years ago. A landmark event in history, the defendants included top members of Germany's Nazi regime. Barry White from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC discusses the legacy of the trials with Phil Gayle on the Day.
PoliticsNovember 20, 202006:58 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Drafted Russian soliders stand in the cold during the country's fall draft campaign

Russia steps up efforts to boost army size

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans face deportation from South Africa as the government cancels their residency permits.

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

In South Africa, thousands of Zimbabweans fear deportation

SocietyApril 8, 202304:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

Moj logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Indian alternative to TikTok attracts millions of users

Digital WorldApril 8, 202301:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

A smartphone screen showing many images of pornographic content, blurred

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Online pornography messes up the minds of minors: experts

Society15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four women stand in a row wearing the traditional sack head covering of a Holy Week float-bearer.

Spain's female float bearers shake up Holy Week gender roles

Spain's female float bearers shake up Holy Week gender roles

Culture15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Ethiopia's GERD dam: A potential boon for all, experts say

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Benjamin Ferencz speaking at the Einsatzgruppen Trial in Nuremberg - besuited man speaking at rostrum with microphone

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

History56 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage