Meet the Germans: Christkind

Shabnam Surita
December 9, 2023

Christmas in Germany and Christmas markets go hand in hand. Shabnam is in Nuremberg exploring the traditional Christmas market and meeting its mascot, the Christkind.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zwbz

Ever since Shabnam moved to Germany from India in 2017, the Christmas markets have helped her enjoy the holiday season, despite the cold winter.  

This year, she travels to Nuremberg, where she visits one of Germany’s most unique and historic Christmas markets. 

But that is not all. There, Shabnam meets the Christkind, who is the mascot of the city’s Christmas market. That and more insights into how Germans celebrate the festive season is what you get from this episode of Meet the Germans. 

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping other newcomers like her understand Germans a little bit better.  

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans. 

Meet the Germans is back: Shabnam takes over!

Meet the Germans is back: Shabnam takes over!

Meet the Germans is back: Shabnam takes over!

How does Shabnam feel at home in Germany? Find out on this episode of the new season of Meet the Germans.
CultureSeptember 2, 202306:00 min
A survivor's guide to the German language

A survivor's guide to the German language

A survivor's guide to the German language

In this episode, Shabnam shares her German language survival tips, from useful "little words" to pronunciation tricks.
CultureOctober 7, 202304:37 min
Meet the Germans: German taboos

Meet the Germans: German taboos

Meet the Germans: German taboos

Abortions, money and politics – Shabnam tries to understand why some topics are still taboo in Germany in this episode of Meet the Germans.
CultureNovember 4, 202306:39 min
Hunting for witches - then and now

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureOctober 27, 202326:06 min
How shamanism is changing art - Arts Unveiled

How shamanism is changing art - Arts Unveiled

The origins of shamanism, and how artists use these ancient practices.
CultureDecember 2, 202326:06 min
How AI is making creatives superfluous

How AI is making creatives superfluous

Opportunity or danger: The dramatic impact of Artificial Intelligence on creativity
CultureJune 24, 202326:05 min
Self-taught seamstress to start fashion brand

Self-taught seamstress to start fashion brand 

Sewing is a gift from God for Mozambican seamstress Isabel Davide, who wants to establish her own fashion brand.
CultureMay 10, 202301:09 min
