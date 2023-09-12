Meet the Germans: Christkind

Christmas in Germany and Christmas markets go hand in hand. Shabnam is in Nuremberg exploring the traditional Christmas market and meeting its mascot, the Christkind.

Ever since Shabnam moved to Germany from India in 2017, the Christmas markets have helped her enjoy the holiday season, despite the cold winter.

This year, she travels to Nuremberg, where she visits one of Germany’s most unique and historic Christmas markets.

But that is not all. There, Shabnam meets the Christkind, who is the mascot of the city’s Christmas market. That and more insights into how Germans celebrate the festive season is what you get from this episode of Meet the Germans.

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping other newcomers like her understand Germans a little bit better.

