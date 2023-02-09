  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
CultureGermany

Meet the Germans is back: Shabnam takes over!

Shabnam Surita
September 2, 2023

How does Shabnam feel at home in Germany? Find out on this episode of the new season of Meet the Germans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VqiO

It’s time! Meet the Germans is back, now with Shabnam Surita as presenter. In the first episode of this season, Shabnam takes us along as she makes a home for herself in Germany, thousands of kilometers away from India, her homeland. 

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You’ll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping others like her understand Germans a little bit better. 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A mix of apples, pears, grapes and nuts.

6 'fruity' German expressions

6 'fruity' German expressions

You'll probably need to bite into the sour apple to learn German properly! Here are different German expressions involving fruit to tickle your taste buds.
CultureJuly 24, 2023
Clouds of color above a crowd of people.

Holi: The colorful German summer party

Holi: The colorful German summer party

The South Asian spring festival of colors is celebrated during summer in Germany, with little of the feast's original religiosity. DW's Shabnam Surita explores how.
CultureJuly 6, 2022
A boy wears a tie and shirt and glasses, dirt on his face and collar

My coming of age with 'Harry Potter'

My coming of age with 'Harry Potter'

DW's Shabnam Surita believed she had nothing in common with the boy wizard. But 25 years after J. K. Rowling's first "Harry Potter" book was published, she recalls how their very different life stories became entwined.
CultureJune 26, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Youngsters check mobile phones during a dinner time at a cafeteria in Shanghai

Why does China want kids to spend less time on their phones?

SocietySeptember 2, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents from the scene of a deadly blaze sit near the building they lived in

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Nihonbashi district, one of the busiest areas in Tokyo, is pictured in ruins after the 1923 earthquake

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger on the podium in a beer tent, speaking into a microphone

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

SocietySeptember 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two people kissing at a Pride Event in July, 2023, in Leipzig

LGBTQ community: Is there a backlash in Europe?

LGBTQ community: Is there a backlash in Europe?

Human RightsSeptember 2, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Beyonce performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden during opening night of her Renaissance World Tour

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

BusinessSeptember 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage