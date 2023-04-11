  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
German colonialism
Ukraine
CultureGermany

Meet the Germans: German taboos

Shabnam Surita
November 4, 2023

Abortions, money and politics – Shabnam tries to understand why some topics are still taboo in Germany in this episode of Meet the Germans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YJ4P

A few topics like abortion, politics or money may be difficult for Germans to openly talk about. In this episode of Meet the Germans, Shabnam looks into the reasons that make these topics taboo. 

Having moved to Germany from India in 2017, Shabnam also had to confront some of her own taboos in her adoptive country. 

Meet the Germans is back: Shabnam takes over!

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping others like her understand Germans a little bit better.  

A survivor's guide to the German language

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram: @dw_meetthegermans

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Meet the Germans on Instagram:

www.instagram.com

Meet the Germans on YouTube:

www.youtube.com
Skip next section More on Culture from Europe

More on Culture from Europe

DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureOctober 27, 202326:06 min
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How AI is making creatives superfluous

Opportunity or danger: The dramatic impact of Artificial Intelligence on creativity
CultureJune 24, 202326:05 min
A young woman speaks into a DW microphone outside her workplace

Self-taught seamstress to start fashion brand 

Sewing is a gift from God for Mozambican seamstress Isabel Davide, who wants to establish her own fashion brand.
CultureMay 10, 202301:09 min
04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Sylt: Sell-out or idyllic island?

DW presenter Lukas Stege practices windsurfing and explores ways of counteracting overtourism on Sylt.
CultureJune 4, 202226:02 min
Show more