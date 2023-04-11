Meet the Germans: German taboos

Abortions, money and politics – Shabnam tries to understand why some topics are still taboo in Germany in this episode of Meet the Germans.

Having moved to Germany from India in 2017, Shabnam also had to confront some of her own taboos in her adoptive country.

Meet the Germans is back: Shabnam takes over! To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping others like her understand Germans a little bit better.

