Germany's most unconventional Christmas markets
Roasted almonds and mulled wine are staples at most German Christmas markets. But if you're looking for a more unusual experience involving strip shows or a medieval ambiance, then check out our recommendations.
Santa Pauli: Hamburg's erotic Christmas market
Germany's second-largest city, Hamburg, is known for many things: its port, avant-garde opera house and the Reeperbahn red-light district. What better place, then, to stage an equally saucy Christmas market, complete with strip shows and racy paraphernalia to boot. The Santa Pauli Christmas market is truly in a league of its own.
Back to nature at Möllensdorfer Christmas market
This market might be for you if enjoy the magical atmosphere of wintry forests. For 25 years now, Möllensdorfer Christmas market, located in a forested area halfway between Berlin and Leipzig, draws visitors who appreciate its unpretentious, rustic charm. In addition to train rides and candlemaking for kids, there's also a smokehouse offering smoked fish and cheeses.
Christmas in the Spreewald region
Keen to learn about the history of Germany’s tranquil Spreewald region while enjoying one of the region's most charming Christmas markets? Then head to Lehde open-air museum to see historic buildings decked out for the holidays. From there, a short boat ride takes you to the fantastic, harbor-side market at the Große Spreewaldhafen Lübbenau.
Wartburg Castle Christmas market
Each winter, revelers flock to Thuringia’s Wartburg Castle to experience one of Germany’s most traditional Christmas markets. In the castle's courtyard, you can find a wide variety of traditional handicrafts for sale, from candles to lanterns. Musicians, storytellers and puppeteers also add to the old-fashioned fun, while delicious culinary treats are on offer, too.
Going underground
The state of Rhineland-Palatinate is well-known for its vineyards. The town of Traben-Trarbach takes this fame with wine enthusiasts to the next level by hosting an annual Christmas market in an underground network of wine cellars, some of which date back to the 16th century. At the Mosel Wine and Christmas Market, guests can sample plenty of culinary treats and taste delicious local wines.
Medieval vibes
If you find yourself in or near Stuttgart and yearning for some medieval vibes, head to Esslingen's old town Christmas market. It's akin to taking a trip back into time, since you can test your archery skills, watch artisans hard at work as in days of yore and much more.
Christmas cheer in a quarry
The Christkindlmarkt is rustically located on the site of an old quarry in Hauzenberg in Bavaria. Here, arts and crafts from the region are not only sold, but traditional handicraft techniques such as stonemasonry are also demonstrated. There is also a cinema on the rock wall.
Pink Christmas in Munich
Munich's Pink Christmas market was started by the LGBTIQ+-community and welcomes everyone. Here, you'll find great food and drink, open-minded people and a welcoming atmosphere with nightly performances on its stage. It is also the city's first climate-neutral Christmas market.
Ravenna Gorge Christmas market
If ordinary Christmas markets are not your thing, head to Germany's Ravenna Gorge, one of the most impressive valleys in southern Germany. With a 58-meter-tall (190 ft) railway viaduct overhead and waterfalls in the vicinity, this is one of the most spectacular Christmas markets in the country and looks like a scene straight out of a fairytale.
Christmas island in Bavaria
Ever considered absconding to an island during the festive season? Then Frauenchiemsee island, on Bavaria's Chiemsee lake, might be the place for you. Home to 300 residents, and car-free, the island hosts a charming Christmas market with plenty of regional specialties on offer, and ferries shuttle guests to and from the island.