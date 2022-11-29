One of Europe’s most charming Christmas markets is in the heart of the capital of Slovakia on the central square: Hlavne Namestie. At the stalls in front of Bratislava’s historic buildings, visitors can purchase artisan-made gifts or try local dishes like “loksa” pancakes, poppy seed cakes or “Grog” — warm rum with spices. Climb the tower of the Old Town Hall for a panoramic view of the market.