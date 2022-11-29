Europe’s best Christmas markets
When temperatures drop and holiday spirit fills the air, it’s time to head to one of Europe’s Christmas markets. From Paris to Bratislava, here are some of the best.
Bratislava's market on Hlavne Namestie
One of Europe’s most charming Christmas markets is in the heart of the capital of Slovakia on the central square: Hlavne Namestie. At the stalls in front of Bratislava’s historic buildings, visitors can purchase artisan-made gifts or try local dishes like “loksa” pancakes, poppy seed cakes or “Grog” — warm rum with spices. Climb the tower of the Old Town Hall for a panoramic view of the market.
An Italian Christmas in Milan
One of the most impressive Italian Christmas markets is located at the foot of Milan’s iconic Duomo. The Mercatino di Natale features over 60 stalls with crafts made by local artisans, including Christmas decorations like Nativity sets and Epiphany stockings. Don’t miss the gigantic Christmas tree in the center of Vittorio Emmanuele II Galleria with its lavish decorations.
Christmas in Sweden's Falun mine
Sweden's largest Christmas market is held in an unusual location a three-hour drive from Stockholm: The Falun Mine. The former copper mine is no longer operational and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making it a unique place to get in the Christmas mood. The old-fashioned market sells handicrafts and local cuisine and even has musical performances on December 4, the one day it's open in 2022.
From cathedrals to elves at Cologne's Christmas markets
One of Germany’s most popular Christmas markets is located under the foot of Cologne’s Gothic cathedral. While its lights, food stalls and stages are impressive, don’t miss the nearby elf-themed Henzel’s Winter Fairytale market which has ornately decorated huts in which to cozily sip Glühwein, mulled wine, as well as an elaborate ice skating rink and ice stock sport game for friendly competition.
A popular market in the center of Brussels
The Winter Wonders Christmas market in Brussels is a highlight of the Christmas season in Belgium’s capital. Its 200 chalets are located around the opulent Grand Place — and there’s even an ice rink and giant Christmas tree strung with twinkling lights. This year, the market is celebrating its 200th anniversary and features a schedule of performances to delight guests.
Strasbourg, France: The "Capital of Christmas"
Located at the German border in the Alsace region, the French city of Strasbourg calls itself “Capital of Christmas” for a reason. Strasburg is home to France’s oldest Christmas market, dating back to 1570. Browse its 300 wooden huts with their artisan crafts. Take in the beauty of the 30 meter-tall (98 ft) decorated Christmas tree and nibble on the special Christmas biscuits known as bredle.
Sausage and hand-made gifts in Prague
Prague’s Christmas markets are popular with tourists and locals year after year, and the market in Wenceslas Square in the heart of the old town is undeniably a highlight. It features handmade crafts, it features handmade gifts and local treats such as klobasa, Czech sausage. Meanwhile, the Old Town market nearby has the most lively atmosphere, with a stage and lineup of performances.
Traditional decorations in Basel, Switzerland
Considered the most beautiful in Switzerland, Basel’s Christmas market is located in the city's old town. It’s sure to boost one’s holiday spirit, thanks to its decorated Christmas tree and mouth-watering snacks like Swiss raclette and Basler Läckerli, a spiced bread similar to gingerbread. Grab a mulled wine and stroll to the Pfalz viewing terrace to take in views of the Rhine river.
Skating in Jardin des Tuileries in Paris
Paris has around 15 Christmas markets to choose from. Our pick is the large “Christmas Magic” market at Jardin des Tuileries, which has a large skating rink and plenty of activities. A smaller alternative is the charming Montmartre Christmas Village at Place des Abbesses near the Sacre Cour basilica. There’s also Marché de Noël de la Gare Saint-Lazare which has high-quality artisanal products.
An old-fashioned Christmas in Salzburg
Advent markets have been taking place in Austria since the 15th century and Salzburg’s Christkindl market, which runs until January 1st, is a must-see. Since central Salzburg is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it’s an ideal place to imagine Christmas times of yore while browsing stalls and strolling under strings of twinkling lights. It’s also the location for the city’s New Year’s celebration.