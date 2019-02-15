Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa show is a journey through the innovative eco-ideas and projects across the African continent and beyond.

First up we head to Senegal, to see how a new saving cooperative has turned traditional gender roles upside down in one of the country's villages. With the support of an NGO women are coming together to grow and sell vegetables - even in the dry season.

Next up we are in Nigeria, for our weekly Doing Your Bit feature. We check out a house made from plastic bottles, not far from the capital Abuja. Over 200,000 bottles went into creating the construction.

Then we are in Kenya, where Michelle and Gilbert Mbeo have set up a fish farm in Mfangano Island by Lake Victoria. The project is providing jobs in an area that is suffering as a result of overfishing.

From there we check out the programme in Ghana fighting to save the country's endangered hippos. 20 years ago local village chiefs founded a conservation programme to protect pygmy hippos. The number of hippos has increased from two to almost 40.

Next up we head to Europe, to speak to the school kids striking in Germany's capital Berlin. They join the growing Fridays for Future movement across the world. In Berlin phasing out coal by 2030 is one of their key demands.

And finally, we head to sunny Namibia. The country is one of the sunniest countries in the world, with an average of 300 days of sunshine a year. In Windhoek, SunCycles is making use of this, by creating e-bikes powered by solar power.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.