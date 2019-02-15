 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 22.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, houses made from plastic bottles in Nigeria, a Kenyan start-up for fresh fish, and a project in Ghana fighting to save the endangered hippo.

DW Eco Africa program

This week's Eco Africa show is a journey through the innovative eco-ideas and projects across the African continent and beyond.

First up we head to Senegal, to see how a new saving cooperative has turned traditional gender roles upside down in one of the country's villages. With the support of an NGO women are coming together to grow and sell vegetables - even in the dry season. 

Next up we are in Nigeria, for our weekly Doing Your Bit feature. We check out a house made from plastic bottles, not far from the capital Abuja. Over 200,000 bottles went into creating the construction. 

Then we are in Kenya, where Michelle and Gilbert Mbeo have set up a fish farm in Mfangano Island by Lake Victoria. The project is providing jobs in an area that is suffering as a result of overfishing.

From there we check out the programme in Ghana fighting to save the country's endangered hippos. 20 years ago local village chiefs founded a conservation programme to protect pygmy hippos. The number of hippos has increased from two to almost 40. 

Next up we head to Europe, to speak to the school kids striking in Germany's capital Berlin. They join the growing Fridays for Future movement across the world. In Berlin phasing out coal by 2030 is one of their key demands. 

And finally, we head to sunny Namibia. The country is one of the sunniest countries in the world, with an average of 300 days of sunshine a year. In Windhoek, SunCycles is making use of this, by creating e-bikes powered by solar power. 

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

the show  

Related content

Eco Africa | NT in Nairobi

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 15.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we explore solar lamps in Burkina Faso, environmental education in Nigeria, and meet the woman making furniture from plastic.

Eco Africa Sendung

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 21.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, connecting rural households to the Kenyan power grid, cutting deforestation in Ghana and turning green spaces into parks, and planting millions of trees in Nigeria.

Eco Africa DW

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 11.01.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out hydroponic urban farms in Nigeria, art projects in Ghana's classrooms, a disappearing Senegalese village, and solar energy in Egypt's remotest areas.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  