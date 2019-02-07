 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 08.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out bamboo bikes in Uganda, visit a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia and a plant nursery nurturing endangered medicinal plants in South Africa.

Eco Africa Moderatorin Felicia Endersby

This week's Eco Africa show is full of innovative ideas for a greener planet.

First we visit South Africa, where demand for endangered plants used in traditional remedies is outstripping supply. But a plant nursery is trying to help species like the pepper-bark tree – whose seedlings can no longer be found in nature.

Next, we speak to Agnes Kalibata, president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, about what can be done to ensure food security for the continent.

We then check out bamboo bikes in Uganda – their frames are made from the fast-growing plant, making it not only durable and strong, but also light.

Germany is our next stop, where the question of whether wolves and humans can coexist is growing ever-more pressing. As wolves return to the country, animal protectionists fear open season will be declared on the creatures.

Over in Togo, we see how a pan-African organization there is not just boosting environmental awareness among young people, but also offering new ways to earn.

Finally we visit a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia, where the creatures have had to survive not just two civil wars and an Ebola epidemic, but also poaching and deforestation.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine  

Related content

Eco Africa Sendung Nummer 149 Moderator Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 01.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.

Eco Africa DW

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 11.01.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out hydroponic urban farms in Nigeria, art projects in Ghana's classrooms, a disappearing Senegalese village, and solar energy in Egypt's remotest areas.

Nneota Egbe, Moderator von eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 04.01.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out mud homes in Ghana that are saving on energy costs, meet a Zambian cartoonist fighting climate change with comics and visit a project making pencils out of newspaper.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 