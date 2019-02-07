Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa show is full of innovative ideas for a greener planet.

First we visit South Africa, where demand for endangered plants used in traditional remedies is outstripping supply. But a plant nursery is trying to help species like the pepper-bark tree – whose seedlings can no longer be found in nature.

Next, we speak to Agnes Kalibata, president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, about what can be done to ensure food security for the continent.

We then check out bamboo bikes in Uganda – their frames are made from the fast-growing plant, making it not only durable and strong, but also light.

Germany is our next stop, where the question of whether wolves and humans can coexist is growing ever-more pressing. As wolves return to the country, animal protectionists fear open season will be declared on the creatures.

Over in Togo, we see how a pan-African organization there is not just boosting environmental awareness among young people, but also offering new ways to earn.

Finally we visit a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia, where the creatures have had to survive not just two civil wars and an Ebola epidemic, but also poaching and deforestation.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.