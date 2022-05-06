Watching Karl Lagerfeld's estate go under the hammer

How much money are people ready to spend on a painting, a pearl pendant, a stainless steel rabbit or a worn football jersey?

Well, it obviously makes a difference if we're talking about Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi," Marie Antoinette's pendant, artist Jeff Koons' "Rabbit" or Argentine football legend Diego Maradona's jersey.

If records of ancient Greek scribes are to be believed, auctions took place as far back as 500 BC. Back then, the "lots" were women who were auctioned off as wives: the more beautiful, the higher the bids. Owners of less attractive women reportedly threw in dowries or other carrots to sweeten the deal.

Today — with the definition of "chattel" dramatically changed — auctions remain commonplace, with fine art or the belongings of renowned personalities fetching eye-watering sums.

A night at the auction

Maradona's jersey — that he wore when he scored his infamous "Hand of God" goal against England at the 1986 World Cup football match — just sold for a record price of €8.4 million ($9.28 million) at an auction at Sotheby's in London on May 4.

That same evening, I went to the house's sixth and latest European location in the German city of Cologne, to witness my first auction.

It was the third and final series of live and online auctions of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld's estate.

The previous 2021 Monaco and Paris KARL auctions had together earned a staggering €18.2 million ($19.4 million) — four times pre-auction estimates.

Items up for bid at the 2022 auction included 1920s era advertisement posters, Lagerfeld's signature accessories like sunglasses, fingerless gloves, fans, fashion sketches, trays of iPods and kitty paraphernalia belonging to the late designer's beloved Birman cat, Choupette.

A cat scratching post resembling Karl Lagerfeld's face

As I approached the entrance of the imposing Palais Oppenheim that overlooks the Rhine River, I saw a crowd already waiting to be admitted to the auction.

As evening auctions are often fancier affairs with the most prized items up for sale, I spotted boucle jackets, pearl necklaces with intertwining Cs and monochrome ensembles — an homage not just to Karl Lagerfeld's own sartorial sense, but also his decades long association with the houses of Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label.

The auction room itself, with its arched windows and ornate stucco ceilings, was smaller than I'd expected. Some of the posters up for bid hung on the walls. The auctioneer's podium stood front and center, with a little black side table on which sat a stuffed toy replica of Choupette.

Chair of Sotheby's Switzerland, Caroline Lang, who was the auctioneer for the evening, told me it was her "talisman." "She's going to stay there and she's going to protect me and channel Karl," Lang said during a chat prior to the auction.

A bidder holds a numbered paddle at the auction

A screen in front displayed the lots and the bids as they came — with prices listed in all major global currencies. At the back of the room and within Lang's line of sight, another screen displayed the online bids. Whenever a bidding war broke out, our heads turned back and forth as if at a tennis match.

'Why stop when it's so much fun?'

The bidding itself began with little fanfare. After briefly explaining bidding regulations, auctioneer Caroline Lang got right into it, and the lots were quickly bought by either bidders in the room or via phone or online.

Having started as one of the few women in a field previously dominated by men, Lang told me how at her first auction in 1992, she lost two kilos from sheer nerves. "And instead of beating with my hammer on solid wood, I smashed my water glass. So, it was very dramatic … but you roll with it,"she laughed.

Going once, going twice: The hammer in Caroline Lang's hand

With 30 years of auctioneering experience, the witty polyglot effortlessly conducted business in a combination of English, German and French.

She often peppered her chant — that special auctioneer style of speaking — with Lagerfeld quotes; she had everyone in stitches when she nudged one dithering bidder: "Don't look shocked, just bid!"

A desk or an ice cream: Follow your heart

While the sums bid jarred me — one of Lagerfeld's fashion sketches originally estimated at around €500-800 sold at €32,760 — I couldn't help getting caught up with some bidding wars that broke out over items like a pair of monogrammed velvet loafers.

One repeat online bidder even bore an intriguing number: 0007.

Estimated at €300-500, these monogrammed John Lobb velvet loafers sold for €6,930 following a bidding war

One nail-biting bidding war involved a gentleman seated immediately before me and an anonymous online bidder.

The item at stake was Lagerfeld's 20th-century aluminum, glass and Plexiglas work desk that came together with a stainless steel magazine rack and a metal and white leather chair. When the gentleman finally won, everyone broke out in applause. Flutes of champagne were handed to him and his companions, prompting Lang to quip, "You can have the whole bottle if you want!"

A poster for 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' by Fritz Rotstadt fetched the highest price of €163,800 at the Lagerfeld auction

I later bumped into him as he waited for his Uber. Wanting only to be known as "Christian from Hamburg," the affable businessman who "likes Karl Lagerfeld because of his character" told me that it was "a matter of the heart."

"I was going to stop at €5,000 and €10,000, but sometimes you have to ask your heart and let it speak. Although I'm actually a level-headed businessman, like the way Hamburgers are. But that's when I said no, this is a matter of the heart … and I don't regret it," he said of his new €35,280 desk that will replace his 40-year-old work desk that he'd used since his student days.

The evening auction on May 4 eventually exceeded estimates and fetched €631,764 ($664,376). The three-part auction ends on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, I headed for my neighborhood petrol kiosk to get myself an ice cream. All that adrenaline had me craving sugar. In light of the evening, I picked Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi': $450.3 million Created around 1500, this painting of Christ attributed to Leonardo da Vinci is one of the master's 20 still existing paintings. In 1958 "Salvator Mundi" was sold for just $60 because it was thought to be a copy. But it fetched more than four times Christie's pre-sale estimate on November 15, 2017, when it was sold for over $450 million (€382 million) — setting a world record for auctioned art.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Picasso's 'Women of Algiers': $179.4 million From 1954-55, Pablo Picasso did a series of 15 paintings inspired by Delacroix's "Les Femmes d'Alger," with versions named "A" through "O." He started them after the death of Henry Matisse, as a tribute to his friend and artistic rival. "Version O" broke the world record for an auction sale, selling for $179.4 million (167.1 million euros) at Christie's in May 2015.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Modigliani's 'Reclining Nude': $170.4 million At a Christie's auction held in November 2015, seven potential buyers spent nine frantic minutes bidding on this painting. It was finally snapped by a telephone bidder from China. The nude, painted in 1917-18, provoked a scandal at its first exhibition in Paris. The police shut down the art show after a crowd gathered outside the window.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Modigliani's 'Nude lying on her left side': $157.2 million Modigliani's work "Nu couché (sur le côté gauche)" caused such a controversy when it was first shown in Paris in 1917 that the police had to close the exhibition. The Italian artist's oil painting became the most expensive artwork to have been sold at New York auction house Sotheby's in May 2018.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Klimt's 'The Woman in Gold': $135 million This 1907 painting by Gustav Klimt is considered one of the most elaborate and representative of his "golden phase." In 2006, it was sold through a private sale brokered by Christie's for a record sum for a painting, $135 million. That same year, Jackson Pollock's classic drip painting "No. 5 1948" broke that record, obtaining $140 million through another private sale.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Van Gogh's 'Portrait of Dr. Gachet': $149.7 million Van Gogh allegedly said of the homeopathic doctor Dr. Gachet, whom he painted here in 1890, that "he was sicker than I am." The plant is a foxglove, which is used to make the drug digitalis. In 1990, the work was auctioned off to Ryoei Saito, Japan's second-largest paper manufacturer, for $82.5 million, making it the world's priciest painting at the time (the price above has been adjusted).

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Bacon's 'Three Studies of Lucian Freud': $142.4 million This 1969 triptych documents Francis Bacon's friendship and rivalry with fellow painter Lucian Freud. At the time it was sold, in November 2013, it obtained the highest price for a work of art at an auction, until Picasso - and now Modigliani - surpassed that record in 2015.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Renoir's 'Dance at Moulin de la Galette': $141.7 million This 1876 work by Impressionist master Renoir depicts a dance venue for high society on the outskirts of Paris, the Moulin de la Galette. One of Renoir's most famous works, it exudes the joie de vivre that is characteristic of his style. In 1990, the work was purchased for $78.1 million (adjusted price above) by Japanese buyer Ryoei Saito, along with van Gogh's "Portrait of Dr. Gachet."

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Picasso's 'Boy with a Pipe': $130.7 million This portrait of an adolescent holding a pipe and wearing a garland of flowers in his hair was created during the Spanish master's "Rose Period" in 1905. Just a little under a century later, the painting fetched an impressive sum of $104.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2004 (price adjusted above).

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Munch's 'The Scream': $119.9 million This agonizing character painted by Edvard Munch is one of the most iconic paintings in the world. The Expressionist artist had actually made four versions of it: Three are in Norwegian museums, and the fourth one was sold for the screeching price of $119.9 million in May 2012 at Sotheby's, which would be adjusted to $130.7 million today.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Picasso's 'Young Girl with a Flower Basket': $115 million Picasso is well represented among the highest earning painters. His 1905 masterpiece "Fillette a la corbeille fleurie" ("Young Girl with a Flower Basket") was sold – along with two other Rose Period paintings – by the artist himself to writer Gertrude Stein in a sale that helped launch his career. The work, which was later part of David and Peggy Rockefeller's collection, sold for $115 million.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Monet's 'Meules': $110.7 million The French painter Claude Monet created multiple landscape series that depict the same subject in different types of light and seasons, showing off his ability to capture atmosphere. The painting "Meules" (1890), from his "Haystacks" series, fetched $110.7 million (€98 million) at a Soethby's auction — the record for a Monet and the first impressionist painting to cross the $100-million threshold.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Picasso's 'Nude, Green Leaves and Bust': $106.5 million Inspired by his mistress Marie-Thérèse Walther, Picasso created this painting in a single day in 1932. If you add the eight minutes and six seconds it took for the auction record bid at Christie's in May 2010, it still appears to be well-invested time. Its price could be adjusted to $115.7 million today.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Botticelli's 'Young Man Holding a Roundel': $92.2 million Sandro Botticelli's masterpiece was sold at auction at Sotheby's in January 2021 for $92.2 million. The Italian Renaissance master had never fetched so much at auctions before. Prior to the sale, the work had been estimated at about $60 million. Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Kate Müser



