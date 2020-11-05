Visit the new DW website

Karl Lagerfeld

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld leads fashion houses Chanel, Fendi and his own fashion label.

Born in Hamburg in 1933, Karl Otto Lagerfeld started his career in fashion in France in the 1950s. He has been designing for the Italian house Fendi since 1965 and has been the creative director of the French fashion label Chanel since 1983, along with several other successful projects. The iconic designer is renowned for his trademark style: white ponytail, dark sunglasses and elegant suits.

Die britische Schauspielerin Tilda Swinton kommt zur Premiere des Eröffnungs-Films The Grand Budapest Hotel am 06.02.2014 im Berlinale Palast bei den 64. Internationalen Filmfestspielen in Berlin. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa

Acting icon Tilda Swinton at 60 05.11.2020

Oscar winner, free spirit, all round acting talent: Tilda Swinton shines in blockbusters just as well as she does in arthouse films. Now she's celebrating her 60th birthday. 
German supermodel Claudia Schiffer poses for photographers as she arrives for her book's signing event, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Schiffer presented a book on her 30 years in fashion. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) |

Claudia Schiffer: Legendary 90s German supermodel turns 50 25.08.2020

With guidance from Karl Lagerfeld, the shy German teen became an iconic 1990s supermodel. Beneath the glamor, Claudia Schiffer was lauded as a disciplined professional. The "Ice Queen" maintains her cool at 50.

German model Claudia Schiffer displays a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chloé as part of his Spring-Summer ready-to-wear collection on October 11, 1994 in Paris. / AFP / Pierre VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50 25.08.2020

German-born supermodel Claudia Schiffer stood at the pinnacle of the fashion world during modeling's golden age. We review as she turns 50 on August 25.
Bildnummer: 56996200 Datum: 19.11.2006 Copyright: imago/teutopress Feature / Symbol: Bücher, Bibliothek, Lesen 11/06 pp Buch Bücher Lesen Regal Bücherregal Buchregal Rücken Buchrücken Rückseite Freizeit Hobby Bildung Romane Goethe Werther Faust Einband Leder Ledereinband Antiquariat Querformat quer Objekte Symbolfoto xdp x0x 2006 quer 56996200 Date 19 11 2006 Copyright Imago Feature symbol Books Library read 11 06 PP Book Books read Shelf Bookshelf Book shelf Back Spine Back Leisure Hobby Education Novels Goethe Werther fist Cover Leather Leather band Bookseller Landscape horizontal Objects Symbolic image XDP x0x 2006 horizontal

Bookworms celebrate Book Lovers Day 09.08.2020

Every year on August 9, bibliophiles celebrate Book Lovers Day. Who are these bookworms, and what do they collect? Throughout history, people have expressed their feelings towards books in remarkable ways.
ARCHIV - 20.11.2012, Berlin: Der deutsche Modezar Karl Lagerfeld bei der Eröffnung der Ausstellung «The Little Black Jacket». Der deutsche Modeschöpfer Karl Lagerfeld ist gestorben. Das teilte Chanel am 19.02.2019 in Lagerfelds Geburtsstadt Hamburg mit. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Arts and culture stars who died in 2019 26.12.2019

Karl Lagerfeld, Toni Morrison and Bruno Ganz were among the famous people who died in 2019. A look back in pictures.
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A look at Lagerfeld's final collection for Chanel 05.03.2019

The presentation of Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for Chanel, shown at Paris women's fashion week on Tuesday, opened with a minute of silence in tribute to the fashion giant.
Models present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Chanel pays tribute to Lagerfeld with his final collection 05.03.2019

With Fashion Week in Paris, the German designer's iconic white ponytail and dark shades were missed. Karl Lagerfeld was nevertheless present at the show with his final collection for Chanel.

ARCHIV - 02.10.2018, Frankreich, Paris: Der Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld winkt nach der Präsentation der Modekollektion Chanel Frühjahr/Sommerkollektion 2019 zu den Gästen der Fashion Show. (zu dpa Nach Fehlen bei Modenschau: Karl Lagerfeld schickt Video-Botschaft vom 07.02.2019) Foto: Christophe Ena/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Karl Lagerfeld cremated in France 23.02.2019

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld has been cremated in Nanterre, west of Paris, in a "very private" ceremony. The Hamburg-born designer, who was a brand in his own right, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.
Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld posiert am Montag (08.06.2009) in Hamburg nach der Aufzeichnung der Talkshow Johannes B. Kerner mit seinem Steiff Teddybären. Der von Lagerfeld entworfene Bär kostet 1000 Euro, ist 40 Zentimeter groß und auf 2500 Exemplare limitiert. Die Sendung wird am Dienstag (09.06.2009) um 22:45 Uhr im ZDF ausgestrahlt. Foto: Malte Christians dpa/lno +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Inside Europe: The 'bon mots' of Karl Lagerfeld 22.02.2019

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died this week in Paris. He became a sort of honorary Frenchman, directing the Chanel fashion house for over thirty years. Known for pampering his Persian cat Choupette, he was also well-known for a catty sense of humor. John Laurenson has been sampling some of the 'bons mots' and outrageous aphorisms of the last giant of fashion in this Postcard from Paris.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 21.02.2019 22.02.2019

Teenage Islamic State bride wants to go home to Britain – Germany and returning jihadi fighters – Falling living standards in Russia - The bon mots of Karl Lagerfeld – A political scandal in Poland – War of ‘food terrorism’ in Turkey - Protests against US nukes at Belgian military base - Migrant workers picking fruit and veg in the fields of Italy get a raw deal.

Exclusive. German designer Karl Lagerfeld poses in his studio rue de Lille in Paris, France on November 12, 2008. Photo by Eric Dessons/JDD/ABACAPRESS.COM <motCle99> Lagerfeld Karl Seul Seule Studio France Frankreich Ile-de-France Paris En pied Indexe Rendez-vous </motCle99># 170231_004 |

How Karl Lagerfeld made an icon of himself 20.02.2019

He was more than a legendary designer. Gerd Müller-Thomkins, director of the German Fashion Institute, discussed with DW Lagerfeld's French and German sides, his irony and his unique twist on today's selfie society.
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld walks with American model Cindy Crawford, left, and German model Claudia Schiffer, far right, on the stage after Chanel's 1992 spring and summer haute couture collections in Paris, France, Tuesday, Jan.26, 1993. The model at center right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau) |

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models 20.02.2019

He turned German model Claudia Schiffer into a superstar, but she was not the only one. Many of the models hired by Chanel's legendary designer were also his muses. Here's how they paid tribute to their mentor.
23.06.2018 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show on June 23, 2018 in Paris. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

High Five: 5 of Karl Lagerfeld's most outrageous comments 19.02.2019

Whether it's about models, cats or sweatpants — no one knew just what outrageous comment fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld would utter next. Here is a roundup of our favorites.
23.06.2018 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show on June 23, 2018 in Paris. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies age 85 19.02.2019

Chanel's leading designer for 30 years, Karl Lagerfeld was a brand in his own right with an unmistakable look and outrageous comments. The German-born designer has died at the age of 85.
ARCHIV - dpa-Bilder des Jahres 2015 - 1. Platz Kultur & Entertainment - Der Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld schaut am 03.02.2015 in Berlin bei der Vernissage Corsa Karl und Choupette für seinen Fotokalender im Palazzo Italia in Berlin vor einem Foto seiner Birma-Katze Choupette auf sein Smartphone. Er fotografierte das Tier an und in einem Opel Corsa. Die 12 Motive sind als Großformate vom 04. bis 22.02.2015 im Palazzo Italia zu sehen. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

High Five: 5 of Karl Lagerfeld's most outrageous comments 11.09.2018

The world-famous fashion designer isn't known for holding back. Here are some of his most shocking sayings.
14.02.201 ARCHIV - Modedesigner Karl Lagerfeld geht am 14.02.2014 in Essen (Nordrhein-Westfalen) im Museum Folkwang durch eine von ihm mitkonzipierte Ausstellung. Foto: Caroline Seidel/dpa (zu dpa-Korr Der König der Maßlosigkeit: Karl Lagerfeld wird ungefähr 80 vom 06.09.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

World-class designer Karl Lagerfeld at 85 (probably) 10.09.2018

He's been designing collections for Chanel for 30 years, photographing fashion, devising advertising campaigns and collecting masses of books. It's nearly impossible to capture icon Karl Lagerfeld in words.
