German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld leads fashion houses Chanel, Fendi and his own fashion label.
Born in Hamburg in 1933, Karl Otto Lagerfeld started his career in fashion in France in the 1950s. He has been designing for the Italian house Fendi since 1965 and has been the creative director of the French fashion label Chanel since 1983, along with several other successful projects. The iconic designer is renowned for his trademark style: white ponytail, dark sunglasses and elegant suits.
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died this week in Paris. He became a sort of honorary Frenchman, directing the Chanel fashion house for over thirty years. Known for pampering his Persian cat Choupette, he was also well-known for a catty sense of humor. John Laurenson has been sampling some of the 'bons mots' and outrageous aphorisms of the last giant of fashion in this Postcard from Paris.
Teenage Islamic State bride wants to go home to Britain – Germany and returning jihadi fighters – Falling living standards in Russia - The bon mots of Karl Lagerfeld – A political scandal in Poland – War of ‘food terrorism’ in Turkey - Protests against US nukes at Belgian military base - Migrant workers picking fruit and veg in the fields of Italy get a raw deal.