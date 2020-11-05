German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld leads fashion houses Chanel, Fendi and his own fashion label.

Born in Hamburg in 1933, Karl Otto Lagerfeld started his career in fashion in France in the 1950s. He has been designing for the Italian house Fendi since 1965 and has been the creative director of the French fashion label Chanel since 1983, along with several other successful projects. The iconic designer is renowned for his trademark style: white ponytail, dark sunglasses and elegant suits.